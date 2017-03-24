Extra discounts from Nike, up to 50% off a ton of styles at Topshop, a discount on one full-priced item at Backcountry, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil, Exuviance Performance Peel AP25, and Lancome Pure Empreinte Masque Purifying Mineral Mask.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $6 with $1 off coupon

Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the $1 off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6.

FYI: It’s an add-on item, but it’s worth it.

But, if you’re like me and use this stuff on a daily basis, I highly, highly recommend picking up the 3-pack with a $1.50 off coupon. This one is regular Prime shipping (no add-on or Prime Pantry). You can also save a buck more if you use Subscribe & Save.

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 25% off clearance items with code 25MORE

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 25% off clearance items with the code 25MORE for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

Topshop is taking up to 50% off a ridiculous amount of things, including stuff from their Unique line. My recommendation is to check out the dresses and shoes, as my experience has proven that those are the most reliable sale items.

20% off one full-priced item with code 20MAR

Outdoors season is basically here, so this Backcountry sale is pretty clutch. Take 20% off any one full-priced item with the code 20MAR and pick up something new that you’ve had your eye on.

30-40% off with code SPRING17

Once again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 30% off basically everything (or 40% if you’re a LoveLoft cardmember) when you use the code SPRING17. Plus, a bunch of pieces have been marked down to as low as $15.

It’s a little puzzling that Amazon would run an NCAA apparel sale after all but 12 schools have been eliminated from the tournament, but better late than never, I guess.



Advertisement

Sponsored

Today only, you score great low prices on team-branded hoodies, hats, and shirts. The players won’t get any of the money, but on the bright side, these are really cheap prices, so the NCAA probably won’t get as much as they normally would. Just click through to to the item you want, and you’ll find a dropdown menu with all of the available schools - the teams you see on the deal page are not the only options.

Extra 50% off Reebok Outlet items with code XY7-TWH-N6G

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks not that it’s finally getting to be nice out, Reebok is giving you 50% off their outlet items. Take half off when you use the code XY7-TWH-N6G, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.



Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 65% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again.

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by giving you a free bottom with any bikini top purchase. Just put a top and bottom in your cart, and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.



Now is the time to jump on the Mango bandwagon. If you’re sick of how weirdly trendy Zara has gotten, to the point where you can’t even go in there without wanting to strangle someone with an off-the-shoulder blouse, take up to 50% off select styles during their Mid-Season Sale and enjoy shopping again.

Right now, ModCloth is giving you an extra 30% off all sale styles. You’ll see the prices drop when you add everything you could need to your cart. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 70% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

Home Goods

4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02

Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today, matching a deal from earlier in the month.

Sure, you could borrow someone’s cable login and stream the Final Four, but then you’ll be like 90 seconds behind Twitter and excited texts from your friends, which is the worst. But with this $15 amplified antenna, you’ll be able to pull in CBS (plus the other broadcast networks) live, for free, and with better picture quality than you get online.



Note: They’re the same antenna, just different colors and promo codes.

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide before you buy to find out if an indoor antenna will work well in your area.

Sportneer Stadium Seat, $12 with code IHUJ2FJ2, 2-pack for $22 with code M5ZRA6Q8

Whether you’re parking yourself on cold metal bleachers, or just want to support your back while you sit outside, this Sportneer stadium seat is a great deal at $12 for one or a 2-pack for $22. I own a few of these, and they work surprisingly well, and even roll up for easy carrying. Check the promo codes and save your butt from the bleachers.

You might not have an immediate need for a pack of multicolored Sharpies, but they’re great to keep stocked in your home office, and Amazon’s currently selling a 24-pack of ultra fine tips for $10, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see them.

If you need a capable media editing suite for consumer-grade needs, Amazon will sell you a copy of Photoshop Elements 15 and Premiere Elements 15 for $70 today. That combo frequently costs over $100, and unlike Adobe Creative Cloud, comes with no monthly fees. Just note that this price is only available today, and the product will arrive as a disc; unfortunately, this deal isn’t valid on the downloadable version.

This seemingly basic remote might not look like much at first blush, but it can actually control eight of your favorite home theater devices, and even turn your smartphone into a universal remote as well.



You’re probably used to seeing Logitech Harmony remotes with screens built-in, but it turns out that you already carry a much better screen in your pocket. So in addition to controlling your TV, cable box, game console, stereo, and more from the remote itself, the Logitech Harmony Smart Control can now do the same from your iPhone or Android from anywhere in the house. That’s especially handy when your favorite show is about to start and you can’t find the remote anywhere. Today’s $70 price is the best we’ve ever seen, but it’s only available today.

It’s also available for the same price on eBay, if Amazon sells out.

TEch

iClever 3-Port BoostCube, $12 with code IC3PORTC

Despite its travel-friendly size, iClever’s 3-port BoostCube can push out 2.4A simultaneously on every port, meaning all of your devices will get the fastest possible (non Quick Charge) charge available. Use promo code IC3PORTC at checkout to get it for $12.