Major markdowns at Net-a-Porter, Benefit Cosmetics' SALE-abration, ThinkGeek's Winter Sale, and more lead Wednesday's best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their SALE-abration, with up to 60% off some really awesome limited edition sets. Plus, once you hit $25 (which wouldn’t be too hard), use the code SALE and get free shipping.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing, $8 with Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

Aquaphor has been around forever and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially come wintertime. I always have some around for tattoo aftercare, but also grab for it when my hands hurt from forgetting my gloves. Clip the coupon, sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and save 20% on this 14oz jar.



Winter is a horrible, horrible time for your skin. The wind and the cold and the snow just wreak havoc. So Ulta is here to help you battle the elements with their Love Your Skin event. Grab different deals every day on top skin care brands like Peter Thomas Roth, bliss, Mario Badescu, skyn Iceland, First Aid Beauty, and more.



Today’s deals include Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads for $23, Julep Night Shift Sleeping Mask for $17, and Julep What Your Skin Needs Restorative Facial Milk for $19.

If you’ve never tried Marc Jacobs Lip Crème, now is a great time to start. This limited edition shade called Bad Behavior is only $22, which pretty fantastic seeing as every other shade is full-price still.

THE BIG SALES

Save money on all the geeky paraphernalia you need to get this year with ThinkGeek’s Winter sale. Get up to 60% off on a ridiculous amount of things, no code necessary. There’s something for every fandom out there, from Sherlock to Firefly to Harry Potter.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 80% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year will be.



It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good lately. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles (discount shown at checkout). Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

Tommy Bahama Sale at Nordstrom Rack

I’m sitting here writing this with two blankets and gloves on because our office is frigid. If you’re also dreaming about the warmer weather and want a head start, Nordstrom Rack is discounting a bunch of Tommy Bahama for both men and women, including swimwear. Aloha, or something.

What’s a better way to keep on track with your New Years resolutions than getting an Under Armour Outlet End of Season sale? Not much, because this sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their ColdGear, perfect for running outside in the later months.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a pretty sweet winter sale. Get up to 70% off a ton of items and make your winter wardrobe a bit more fashion-forward. Plus, they just dropped added a bunch of new sale styles, for both men and women, so it’s really a win-win.

The best part of this Rebecca Minkoff sale on Nordstrom Rack is that not only are the cult-favorite shapes like the Regan Crossbody and the Mab Saffiano Tote on sale for up to 50% off.

The Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale has basically any kind of home fragrances, soap, and skin care you could need, at prices that are worth the ridiculous packaging. $11 3-wick candles, $3 foaming soaps, 50% off specialty skin care, and more. Plus, use the code F165207 and get $10 and order over $40.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Winter Sale is for you. Take 25% off some fashion-forward styles that’ll make your old galoshes look like garbage bags for your feet.

Restock your underwear drawer on the cheap with $3 undies from Aerie. Every style you could think of is marked down, including the adorable Sunnie line. It’s gonna be hard not to leave with 10 new pairs.

Home Goods

For 48 hours only, Macy’s is doing BOGO on towels, pillows, window treatments, sheets, and more. Basically, redecorate your entire place with actual adult things for half of what you’d normally pay.



Bloxels is ostensibly a children’s STEM toy, but it looks cool as hell, especially for an all-time low $20. Using a 13x13 grid and hundred of colored tiles, you can create your own pixel art, capture it with an iOS or Android device, and see it come to life as an interactive video game. Kids have it all these days, man.

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $16 each, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $18 with code SJMFQK08, an all-time low by $2.

TEch

Jackery Jewel, $14 with code JKRJEWEL

Jackery makes some of the most popular battery packs around, but the Jackery Jewel is unlike anything else on the market.

Really, the Jewel isn’t so much a battery pack as it is a Lightning cable with a battery bulge in the middle, like a snake that just ate a rat. That 450mAh battery is only good for a ~15-20% charge, depending on the iPhone model, but that can be the difference between finishing the night with a working smartphone or an inert slab of glass. And of course, it also works as a standard Lightning cable, complete with passthrough charging and data transfer. Just use code JKRJEWEL at checkout to get the best price ever.

GIF Anker SoundBuds, $17

You might have heard something about the new iPhone lacking a headphone jack, and possibly spent a few hours hyperventilating. Luckily, Bluetooth headphones are pretty good and cheap at this point, and your favorite pair is marked down to $17 right now on Newegg.

If that style of headphone doesn’t stay in your ears, two different models from TaoTronics are also marked down to $10 today, both all-time lows.

Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKPAU22

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKPAU22). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.

The special edition Dawn Shadow paint job on this Xbox One controller isn’t for everyone, but if you’ve had your eye on it, Amazon’s tossing in a $15 gift card when you purchase it for $69 today. And yes, this is an Xbox One S controller, so you can pair it to your PC over Bluetooth, without an adapter.



A third party seller is currently selling the controller standalone for $58, which makes this deal seem a little less exciting, but $70 is its typical price, so you can’t go wrong either way.