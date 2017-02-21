Moosejaw’s outerwear sale, $3 underwear from Aerie, a 15% off coupon for your favorite makeup remover, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $6 with 15% off coupon

Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the 15% off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

THE BIG SALES

Stock up on any outerwear you could need from Moosejaw during this sale. Take up to 50% off jackets for all different climates and activities from brands like The North Face, Canada Good, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Plus, they’re already separated by size, so you don’t need to go hunting (unless, you know, you actually hunt).

Gucci Sunglasses sale at Nordstrom Rack

Spending almost $500 on a pair of sunglasses just makes zero sense to me. So when Nordstrom Rack marks down Gucci sunglasses to Ray-Ban prices, you know it’s exciting. Pick up some fashion-forward shades and pretend you dropped a boatload of cash on them.

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Go ahead and give a peek into Aerie’s clearance section and you’ll find a slew of $3 underwear, no code needed.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. They just added a boatload of new items, with up to 50% off everything. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.



Extra 40% off sale styles with code FORTY

Go ahead and toss our your old, beat up chukka boots and knee-highs and get a new pair, because Clarks is marking down all their sale styles another 40% off when you use the code FORTY. Go ahead and add a pair (or more) and watch the numbers drop in your cart.

Extra 30% off all sale styles with code MOODLIFT

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code MOODLIFT and you’ll get an extra 30% off all sale styles. There is a really great selection of winter staples, like outerwear and boots, and a decent amount of warmer weather styles as well.

Home Goods

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.7 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder it’s in our bestsellers club. Today’s $13 deal also happens to be within $2 of an all-time low.

Aukey Surge Protector, $29 with code AUKEY43W

Holy moly, this surge protector has everything. You get eight AC outlets, five 2.4A USB ports, and even a Quick Charge 3.0 port. I can’t imagine a better combination to power your desk.

Refurb Mohu 60 Mile HDTV Antenna, $72 with code LOVEFREETV

Leaf-style HDTV antennas are awesome if you live near broadcast towers, but they won’t get the job done for anyone living relatively far outside the city.

Luckily, Mohu (of Mohu Leaf fame) makes a 60-mile digital antenna that’s designed to be mounted in your attic or on your roof, and you can score a refurb for an all-time low $72 today. Just use promo code LOVEFREETV at checkout to get the deal.

Halter Preassembled Sit-Stand Desk Riser, $148 with code 4EMPKRKJ

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this monitor riser for $148 with code 4EMPKRKJ, or over $100 off.

This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s at least 3/4" thick.

The Fast & Furious franchise is getting another box set, this time with a bonus disc, lenticular packaging, and space for The Fate of the Furious once it comes out. Preorders were selling for $100 until recently, when Amazon dropped it to $60. And if you order now, and the price drops any further, you’ll automatically get the best available price once it ships.

Makita’s XT218 hammer drill-driver/impact driver combo kit sells for $298 on its own, but today only, Amazon’s blowing it out for $220, plus a bonus drill bit set and bit holder, which would normally cost about $10 extra. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

TEch

Your favorite charging cables now come in adorable (and untangle-able) 4" sizes, and you can save a few bucks on the 2-pack of your choice today. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

It should go without saying that these are basically designed to be used on the go with a USB battery pack, and several of Anker’s are also on sale today.

Refurb Surface Pro 3, $340-$650

The Surface Pro 3 is a few years old at this point, but it’s still a complete Windows PC in tablet form, which is kind of amazing. If you’ve been on the fence about trying one out, you can get one for as little as $340, today only.

This is a refurb sale, but the prices can’t be beat. Options range from $340 for a 64GB Core i3 model, and range up to $650 for a Core i7 model with a whopping 512GB of storage. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Whether you’re a competitive gamer, or just want to be more productive at work, these popular gaming mice are the right tools for the job, and both are on sale today.

