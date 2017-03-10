Major furniture discounts at Target, workwear markdowns from ModCloth, ASOS’s Fashion Week sale, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Buy 2, get one free beauty products at Walgreens

Mix and match all your favorite drugstore beauty products at Walgreens right now because when you buy two, you get a third free. Everything from mascara, to nail polish, and more. Just look for the products marked with “Buy 2, get 3rd FREE.”

THE BIG SALEs

You should definitely not be thinking about work on a weekend (unless you work on weekends) but thinking about workwear is totally kosher. ModCloth wants to make sure your mornings are better by giving you 30% off all workwear. And their idea of “workwear” is...a little different. I’m lookin’ at you, wig dress.

Up to 75% off at Hanes

Get comfy with up to 75% off a ton of styles from Hanes, including things you can actually wear outside the house. They aren’t just a t-shirt and undies kind of company anymore. They’re coming at you with dresses, tops, sweaters, and more that happen to be discounted.



ASOS is having their very own Fashion Week, but this one isn’t full of awkward Instagrams, editors battling for front row, or branded Ubers. This Fashion Weeks is a week full of trends, a new one every day, being marked down 20%. Today, it’s all about the “punk”.



The Outnet is having their Clearance Sale, which means up to 85% off a slew of designer fashions. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

The North Face sale at Nordstrom Rack

It may be basically Spring already, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of The North Face jackets and coats for 30-40% off. Pick up a great coat and save it for next winter. Men’s, women’s and kids’ styles are all marked down.



25% off when you spent $25 or more on fashion and beauty from eBay with code C20HELLOSPRING

Ebay’s running another wide-ranging discount today, this time offering 25% off (max. $50 discount) on all fashion and beauty when you spent $25 or more. You can find all of the eligible items here, just note that you’ll need to use promo code C20HELLOSPRING at checkout, and pay with PayPal.

50% off all NHL t-shirts, jerseys, and hats from Reebok with code NHL50

There are less than 20 games left in the regular season, so it’s time to start thinking about the playoffs (if your team is lucky enough to still be playing come April). Reebok is giving you 50% off NHL t-shirts, sweaters jerseys, hoodies, and hats with the code NHL50. So support your team grinding it out at the end of the season, unless you’re an Avs fan. Sorry.

Home Goods

Redo your home for a lot less than you’d think while Target is marking down all their furniture up to 40%. Everything from living room accent chairs to a new headboard is discounted, which means you can replace those Ikea pieces with something at least a little sturdier.

Or, get ready for the spring with discounts on outdoor and patio furniture. It’ll help you get passed the fact that for the second time this year, it was 65 degrees in NYC yesterday and it’s now snowing.

Half the time you spend vacuuming is spent plugging in, tripping over, or rolling up the power cord, but it’s 2017, and you don’t have to put up with it anymore. Today only, Amazon’s discounting four different cordless Black & Decker vacuums that will make cleaning time that much easier.

The cheapest option here is a hand vac that’s great for cars and tight spaces around the house, but all of the full-sized vacuums in the deal can shed some extensions and become hand vacs themselves, so that’s the route I’d go. The 16V 2-in-1 seems like a particularly good bet at $90, or roughly $25-$75 less than usual.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so pick yours out before they’re all sucked up.

Plague Inc. started as a video game that played sort of like a board game, and now, it’s an actual board game too. Amazon has it backordered by 1-2 months, but $35 is the best price they’ve ever listed. Happy killing!

Warning - board games spread disease. You are all deadly plagues - can you infect the world? Starting with patient zero, infect cities across the globe, collect DNA points and evolve unique symptoms to customize your pathogen as you compete against each other to be the first to wipe out humanity. Plague the board game is a strategic game of infection, evolution and extinction based on the smash hit video game Plague with over 85 million players. Clear and intuitive game mechanics allow players to rapidly start the outbreak whilst the constantly changing world, advanced genetic tactics and contagious gameplay ensures repeat infections for years to come.

Lifewit Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6"Laptop Messenger Bag, $49 with code 3RGMI8QN

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Use the code 3RGMI8QN and pick it up for $49.

4-Pack Packing Cubes + Dirty Laundry Bag, $16 with code JILLVE4H

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four is only $16 today, complete with a bonus dirty laundry bag.

OxyLED N05 Stick-Anywhere LED Tap Light, $5 with code OXY1PN05

This stick-anywhere LED light seems pretty basic—it doesn’t have a motion sensor or rechargeable battery—but for $5, it’s pretty impressive that you can customize the brightness level and turn it on by tapping almost anywhere on the body. If you have any closets or cabinets without sufficient light, I can think of worse solutions.

I’m not saying you could row this boat across the border to sneak into Canada, but I’m also not not saying it. If you’re a little less ambitious, it’ll also work fine in a pool or calm lake.

TEch

J&L Swan Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code G7HVVZXQ

Bluetooth headphones are cheap enough now that it makes sense to keep a few pairs handy, just like you used to with wired earbuds. At $11, these are perfect for tossing into a gym bag or luggage, just in case you ever need them.

Vogek Aluminum Notebook Stand, $25 with code C32LNH59

There are lots of aluminum laptop stands out there, but this is the only one I’ve seen that can fold completely flat to fit in a backpack, and prop up your laptop at two different angles. Plus, at $25 (with code C32LNH59), its also cheaper than most alternatives. Win-win.