ThinkGeek’s Star Wars sale, BOGO 50% off summer stuff at ModCloth, extra discounts at GAP, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Mario Badescu Eye Make Up Remover Cream, $9

Mario Badescu has gained a ton of traction in the beauty world, thanks to Instagram and a bunch of celebrity endorsements. Right now, Amazon has a Lightning Deal on Mario Badescu Eye Make Up Remover Cream for just $9. This will go fast, so pick it up before it’s gone.

THE BIG SALEs

BOGO 50% off Pool Party Faves

Summer in NYC is basically a time to be outside and pretend that the humidity isn’t crushing you like giant piles of garbage that sit on every corner. Turn your fantasy summer day-dreams into reality with ModCloth’s BOGO 50% off sale on swimsuits, sandals, sunglasses, and even pool floats. It may not help with the dew point, but you’ll look like you’re having a good time, and that’s what matters.

Up to 60% off Star Wars gear

May the 4th is basically the Star Wars fan’s Christmas. Rewatch the original trilogy with even more geek cred during ThinkGeek’s May the 4th Star Wars sale. Get 40-60% off a ton of Star Wars gear, from apparel, to accessories, to collectibles.

Rebecca Minkoff sale at Nordstrom Rack

The best part of this Rebecca Minkoff sale on Nordstrom Rack is that not only are the cult-favorite shapes like the Avery Crossbody and the Mansfield Backpack on sale for up to 50% off, but there are hidden gems that aren’t handbags in there, including clothing and jewelry.

Everything up to 50% off, plus extra 20% off with code GETMORE

Right now, GAP has everything discounted up to 50% off, and on top of that, an extra 20% off with the code GETMORE. The exclusions for the extra 20% discount unfortunately doesn’t include denim, but there are a bunch of jeans in marked down to really great prices.

Home Goods

Amazon Board Game Sale

If your board game collection is gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your options with Amazon’s one-day Gold Box deal.

Nearly 100 games are available, including popular titles like Labyrinth, The Grizzled, Scotland Yard, San Juan, and a lot more. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will likely sell out early, so don’t roll the dice by waiting.

Bonus: This isn’t part of the sale, but if you don’t have the Catan base game, it’s down to an all-time low $26 right now as well.

16-Pack Eneloop AAs, $31 | 8-Pack, $16

It’s a great day to upgrade to our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, as Amazon’s marked the 8-pack of Eneloop AAs down to $16 (within a few cents of an all-time low), and the 16-pack down to a new low of $31.

Neither of these packs include a charger, but Amazon sells one for $15.

If you prefer non-rechargeable batteries for whatever reason (Earth Day was this weekend, you monster), here’s 100 AmazonBasics AAs for $16.

The propane-powered Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto pizza oven is ideal for backyard barbecues and tailgates, and Amazon’s taking a whopping $94 off today.

The Pronto hooks up to any propane tank, and reaches temperatures of up to 700 degrees, resulting in crispy crust and melted cheese, all in just five minutes. The oven almost always sells for $300, and today’s $206 deal is the first discount Amazon’s offered in 2017.

If you don’t have a pizza peel, Pizzacraft sells an accessory kit that also includes a cleaning brush.

Star Trek: The Roddenberry Vault, $30

Star Trek’s The Original Series Roddenberry Vault includes 12 of the Roddenberry estate’s favorite episodes, plus a ton of deleted scenes, behind the scenes footage, and other clips from the cutting room floor that you can’t see anywhere else. Needless to say, this would be an amazing gift for the Trekker in your life.

Garment Bags with Shoe Bag, $10 with code AFQ8LBMP

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $10, you can grab a 3-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code AFQ8LBMP.

TECH

Anker PowerCore Turbo, $30 with code 16000MAH

Anker’s PowerCore Turbo is a bit of an oddball in Anker’s lineup, but you can score one today for 40% off with a very enticing deal.

On its face, the PowerCore Turbo is a pretty standard issue 16,000mAh battery pack. But the secret sauce here is the included car charger that can recharge the entire thing in 90 minutes, about 10x faster than with a microUSB charger. In fact, just 8 minutes plugged into the car charger will give it enough juice to fill an iPhone 6s, which is just bananas. Personally, I wish it came with a fast wall charger rather than a car charger, but at $30, it’s tough to complain.

Nonda Car Charger, $3

Update: I don’t know if these guys are going out of business or what, but this is just $3 now.

Nonda’s original Zus smart car charger was a one-of-a-kind device with two very poorly-placed USB ports, but the newly redesigned Quick Charge 2.0 model fixes that fatal flaw for just $8.

That’s a great price for any Quick Charge car charger, but Nonda’s has some features you won’t find anywhere else. Most notably, your phone connects to the charger over Bluetooth, and every time the connection drops (meaning your car has turned off), a free app will make a note of your location so you can find your parking spot later.

In addition, you can track your mileage for tax and expensing purposes (free for 60 drives per month, $3/month or $30/year for unlimited), and even monitor the health of your car battery if you sign up for a $1 per month premium subscription. Even if you don’t use those features though, this is well worth the $13 for the parking location feature alone.

Lightning Cable, $5 with code DF2SOIGY | 2-Pack, $10 with code UA2DDV2N

You can never have enough Lightning cables, so grab an extra one for $5, or two for $10 today from Mpow. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Note: For the two-pack, choose the second option below, and manually add two of them to your cart.

Lamicall Adjustable Device Stand, $8 with code UVUCS8E3

It’s aluminum, it’s adjustable, it holds any device, and it’s $8. What’s not to love about this desktop phone stand?

