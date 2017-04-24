Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Mario Badescu has gained a ton of traction in the beauty world, thanks to Instagram and a bunch of celebrity endorsements. Right now, Amazon has a Lightning Deal on Mario Badescu Eye Make Up Remover Cream for just $9. This will go fast, so pick it up before it’s gone.



THE BIG SALEs

Summer in NYC is basically a time to be outside and pretend that the humidity isn’t crushing you like giant piles of garbage that sit on every corner. Turn your fantasy summer day-dreams into reality with ModCloth’s BOGO 50% off sale on swimsuits, sandals, sunglasses, and even pool floats. It may not help with the dew point, but you’ll look like you’re having a good time, and that’s what matters.

May the 4th is basically the Star Wars fan’s Christmas. Rewatch the original trilogy with even more geek cred during ThinkGeek’s May the 4th Star Wars sale. Get 40-60% off a ton of Star Wars gear, from apparel, to accessories, to collectibles.

Rebecca Minkoff sale at Nordstrom Rack

The best part of this Rebecca Minkoff sale on Nordstrom Rack is that not only are the cult-favorite shapes like the Avery Crossbody and the Mansfield Backpack on sale for up to 50% off, but there are hidden gems that aren’t handbags in there, including clothing and jewelry.



Everything up to 50% off, plus extra 20% off with code GETMORE

Right now, GAP has everything discounted up to 50% off, and on top of that, an extra 20% off with the code GETMORE. The exclusions for the extra 20% discount unfortunately doesn’t include denim, but there are a bunch of jeans in marked down to really great prices.



Home Goods

If your board game collection is gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your options with Amazon’s one-day Gold Box deal.



Nearly 100 games are available, including popular titles like Labyrinth, The Grizzled, Scotland Yard, San Juan, and a lot more. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will likely sell out early, so don’t roll the dice by waiting.

Bonus: This isn’t part of the sale, but if you don’t have the Catan base game, it’s down to an all-time low $26 right now as well.

It’s a great day to upgrade to our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, as Amazon’s marked the 8-pack of Eneloop AAs down to $16 (within a few cents of an all-time low), and the 16-pack down to a new low of $31.

