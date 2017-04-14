BOGO 50% off, plus free shipping, with code SHOPNOW

Steve Madden somehow makes shoes that look like they should cost triple what they actually do. And right now, they’re having a BOGO 50% off sale. Just put two pairs you’ve been eyeing in your cart, use the code SHOPNOW at checkout and you’ll get the 2nd pair 50% off, plus free shipping.

Extra 30% off all sale styles with code DREAMBIG

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code DREAMBIG and you’ll get an extra 30% off all sale styles. There is a really great selection of spring staples, like dresses and tops, and a decent amount of cooler weather styles as well if you want to stock up for next season.

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this is big. Right now, take an extra 40% off all sale styles. That includes men’s and women’s styles, plus home goods. There’s no code needed for the discount, just fill up your car and watch the discounts roll in.

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place, because select furniture, home decor, and home accessories are all 20% off as well.

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 25% off sale styles, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month. Plus, they also have a section of select styles that are 50% off.

20% off, plus free shipping, with code SPRING

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 20% off basically any style with the code SPRING, plus free shipping, and get into spring with new sneakers.

Extra 30% off select styles

The Outnet may have better sales than this, but an extra 30% off to help you through the rest of the week is one to jump on. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks not that it’s finally getting to be nice out, Reebok is giving you 25% off their outlet items. Use the code OUTLET25 for the discount, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.



Or, if you don’t find anything in the Outlet (or you have a pair of full-price sneaks you’ve been eyeing), Reebok is also doing a Spend and Save sale. Get $10 off when you spend $75, $20 off when you spend $100, or $30 off when you spend $130 with the code SAVEMORE.

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. A ton of great styles are already going fast, so what are you waiting for?

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any under under $500 or 25% off orders of $500+ with the code EVENT17. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Home Goods

The Fast & Furious franchise just got another box set, this time with a bonus disc, lenticular packaging, and space for The Fate of the Furious once it comes out. Preorders for this went for $60 not that long ago, so today’s $28 deal is worth racing over to Amazon for. Just note that it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Wuudi Wine Decanter, $20 with code PJCW6C7J

Here’s a secret about hosting people for dinner: If you put the wine in a fancy looking carafe, it’ll trick them into thinking you spent more than $8 on the bottle.

TECH

Inateck HDD/SSD Enclosure, $11 with code 3ZNBOI4L

External enclosures can turn your old SSDs and hard drives into useful external storage, and this $11 option from Inateck is about as inexpensive as they get. If you happen to own a PS4 and still haven’t picked out an external drive, you could use this to build your own.

If you want a security camera to check in on your house without spending a ton of money, this model from TaoTronics has a ton of features for just $45. You can pan, tilt, and even use the camera as a two-way intercom via your smartphone, and it’ll also send you a push notification when it detects motion.



Unlike some higher end cameras, this one doesn’t have a cloud DVR feature, opting instead to store your saved clips to a microSD card. That makes it somewhat less useful for catching thieves (they could just, you know, steal the camera), but it means you won’t have to pay any monthly fees, and it should be more than adequate for saying hi to your dogs during your lunch break.

Apple may have popularized truly wireless headphones, but for more affordable options are finally starting to come to market.



Today you can choose from two true wireless earbud models from SoundPeats. The cheaper $35 model looks exactly like the Axgio Dash headphones I wrote about here, which enjoy a solid six hours battery life, but include no charging case, meaning you’ll have to plug them in to a microUSB cable once the batteries die.