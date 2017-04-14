A ModCloth Flash Sale, 10-for-$35 Aerie underwear, extra discounts at Mountain Hardwear, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

MAC Cosmetics Lip Duos in Dark Nudes, $29 each

MAC Cosmetics makes some of the best lip products out there, and it’s no surprise it was one of your favorite red shades either. Right now, they’re marking down their Lip Duos (Photo Lipstick and Cork Lip Pencil) in five fantastic dark nude shades to $29.

THE BIG SALEs

40% off Flash Sale

For the next 24 hours only, ModCloth is marking down hundreds of styles for under $100. Get everything you could need for the weather right now, but also stock up on summer staples at a discount as well. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

10-for-$35 undies

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $35, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, all swimwear, apparel, and accessories are 40% off. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.

Extra 50% off select sale items with code MHWAPR50

The weather is actually nice, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. Take an extra 50% off select sale items with the code MHWAPR50. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

30% off your entire order with code FEST30

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Pick up some new things with the code FEST30 and get 30% off your entire order. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

BOGO 50% off, plus free shipping, with code SHOPNOW

Steve Madden somehow makes shoes that look like they should cost triple what they actually do. And right now, they’re having a BOGO 50% off sale. Just put two pairs you’ve been eyeing in your cart, use the code SHOPNOW at checkout and you’ll get the 2nd pair 50% off, plus free shipping.

Extra 30% off all sale styles with code DREAMBIG

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code DREAMBIG and you’ll get an extra 30% off all sale styles. There is a really great selection of spring staples, like dresses and tops, and a decent amount of cooler weather styles as well if you want to stock up for next season.

Extra 40% off all sale styles

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this is big. Right now, take an extra 40% off all sale styles. That includes men’s and women’s styles, plus home goods. There’s no code needed for the discount, just fill up your car and watch the discounts roll in.

Extra 25% off sale items | 20% off select furniture and home decor

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place, because select furniture, home decor, and home accessories are all 20% off as well.

Extra 25% off sale styles | Select styles 50% off

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 25% off sale styles, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month. Plus, they also have a section of select styles that are 50% off.

20% off, plus free shipping, with code SPRING

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 20% off basically any style with the code SPRING, plus free shipping, and get into spring with new sneakers.

Extra 30% off select styles

The Outnet may have better sales than this, but an extra 30% off to help you through the rest of the week is one to jump on. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

25% off all Outlet styles with code OUTLET25 | $10 off $75, $20 off $100, or $30 off $130 with code SAVEMORE

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks not that it’s finally getting to be nice out, Reebok is giving you 25% off their outlet items. Use the code OUTLET25 for the discount, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.

Or, if you don’t find anything in the Outlet (or you have a pair of full-price sneaks you’ve been eyeing), Reebok is also doing a Spend and Save sale. Get $10 off when you spend $75, $20 off when you spend $100, or $30 off when you spend $130 with the code SAVEMORE.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. A ton of great styles are already going fast, so what are you waiting for?

20% off any under under $500 or 25% off orders of $500+ with code EVENT17

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any under under $500 or 25% off orders of $500+ with the code EVENT17. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Home Goods

Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection, $28

The Fast & Furious franchise just got another box set, this time with a bonus disc, lenticular packaging, and space for The Fate of the Furious once it comes out. Preorders for this went for $60 not that long ago, so today’s $28 deal is worth racing over to Amazon for. Just note that it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Wuudi Wine Decanter, $20 with code PJCW6C7J

Here’s a secret about hosting people for dinner: If you put the wine in a fancy looking carafe, it’ll trick them into thinking you spent more than $8 on the bottle.

TECH

Inateck HDD/SSD Enclosure, $11 with code 3ZNBOI4L

External enclosures can turn your old SSDs and hard drives into useful external storage, and this $11 option from Inateck is about as inexpensive as they get. If you happen to own a PS4 and still haven’t picked out an external drive, you could use this to build your own.

TaoTronics Home Security Camera, $45

If you want a security camera to check in on your house without spending a ton of money, this model from TaoTronics has a ton of features for just $45. You can pan, tilt, and even use the camera as a two-way intercom via your smartphone, and it’ll also send you a push notification when it detects motion.

Unlike some higher end cameras, this one doesn’t have a cloud DVR feature, opting instead to store your saved clips to a microSD card. That makes it somewhat less useful for catching thieves (they could just, you know, steal the camera), but it means you won’t have to pay any monthly fees, and it should be more than adequate for saying hi to your dogs during your lunch break.

SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, $39 with code SSW39MZ5 | SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds, $35 with code PJAYDX5E

Apple may have popularized truly wireless headphones, but for more affordable options are finally starting to come to market.

Today you can choose from two true wireless earbud models from SoundPeats. The cheaper $35 model looks exactly like the Axgio Dash headphones I wrote about here, which enjoy a solid six hours battery life, but include no charging case, meaning you’ll have to plug them in to a microUSB cable once the batteries die.

For just $4 more though, you can opt for smaller earbuds that do come with a convenient charging case. They’ll only last half as long as the cheaper earbuds while untethered, but the case can fully recharge them in an hour, and has enough capacity for three charging cycles. Plus, it means you’ll only have to plug one thing in, instead of two.

Anker Selfie Stick, $8 with code BEST7160

Selfie sticks are still a thing, much to my personal dismay, so if you really have to have one, here’s an $8 deal on Anker’s. This one relies on a headphone jack connection for shutter control, rather than Bluetooth, which I think is actually preferable (assuming your phone has a headphone jack). It’s one less thing to keep charged, and you won’t have to fiddle around in the Bluetooth menu on your phone, which is basically the seventh circle of hell.

Withings Activité Steel, $83 after 30% coupon. $94 for white model.

Withings’ Activité Steel is a fitness tracker that looks like a million bucks, but today, it’ll only cost you $83.

Just like a Fitbit, the Activité Steel will measure your steps, running distance, calories burned, sleep cycles, and even swimming activity. The difference is that rather than displaying all of that info on an eyesore of an LCD screen, it’s all boiled down to a single analog dial on the face of an attractive, minimal watch. If you want to see more detailed stats, just pull out your phone and sync the watch over Bluetooth.

Not only does this analog design look way better than the alternatives, it’s also a boon for battery life. The Activité steel can run for 8 months at a time on a standard watch battery, no charging required.

For a limited time, you can clip the 30% coupon on the Activité Steel’s Amazon page to get the black model for just $83, or the white model for $94. And no, I don’t know why it costs more.

