Amazon's sale on Mission activewear, discounted hiking gear at L.L.Bean, buy 3, get 3 free at The Body Shop, and more lead Monday's best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get three free sale, plus free shipping, should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

THE BIG SALEs

Thankfully, it seems like after this week (and the impending Nor’easter), spring weather will be here to stay. That means if you’ve been using the crappy weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down gear from Mission Apparel so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich.

L.L.Bean is ready for you to get outside. Right now, use the coed TRAIL, and take 20% off all hiking clothes, footwear, and gear. Get ready to spend your days winding through trees and climbing mountains. They even has some great rainwear to help stave off the impending spring showers.



Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is marking down all of their bralettes, in basically every style you could think of, to just $14. That’s almost half of what you’d normally pay (and the price of like, one pair of underwear from Victoria’s Secret).

If you hurry, you can nab some really awesome Vince pieces at Nordstrom Rack. Everything you could want from the brand is marked down, including trousers, sweaters, and shoes. These things go fast though, and the sale itself will end in 3 days, so you’d better hurry.

Not only did Old Navy just drop a bunch of new spring styles, everything including clearance is 40% off. Just start adding things to your cart and watch the numbers drop, no code needed. It’s kind of impressive how many things you’ll end up wanting.

Home Goods

If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated eLuxury plush pads for $75-$97 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $82, $90, and $95 respectively, which is seriously cheap for a product like this. They promise to soften up old mattresses, and cool down hot ones, which isn’t particularly appealing right now, but sounds awesome for the summer.

American Psycho for $5 is a videotape you won’t need to return.

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and all three are on sale today for the best prices we’ve ever seen.

The cheapest model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find.

The next step up is far brighter (900 lumens vs. 400), and includes a rechargeable battery and a microUSB port, while the most expensive model is brighter still at 1300 lumens, and is IP67 rated, meaning you could even use it underwater. Whichever model you choose, just be sure to note the promo codes below.

If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure, Amazon will sell you this Omron 10 Series electronic monitor today for $52, within a few bucks of the best price we’ve seen. This monitor has a 4.3 star review average on over 5,000 reviews, and includes both a wireless monitor that can store your last 100 readings, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can store unlimited readings on your smartphone (including Apple HealthKit).

Not to stress you out, but this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code KINJA604

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code KINJA604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

TEch

Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger, $7 with code AUKEYCAR

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKEYCAR. We’ve seen it go as low as $6 on a few occasions, but this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time, if it’s been on your wish list.

When it comes to smartphone dash mounts, magnetic solutions have dominated the sales charts over the last couple of years. But if you don’t want to obstruct a vent, or use a case with your phone, a these iOttie deals might bring you back into the cradle camp.



First up, iOttie’s One Touch 2 universal dash mount is marked down to $13, an all-time low. The original One Touch won a Kinja Co-op a few years back, and the sequel added a longer telescoping arm, as well as a bigger cradle for today’s skateboard-sized phones.

If you’d prefer something with a lower profile, this deal includes a CD slot and vent mount discounts as well, if that’s more your style.

Until fairly recently, external hard drives over 2TB required an extra power cord, but not so with this ultra-portable 4TB WD My Passport, now marked down to an all-time low $110.



That makes it easy to toss in a bag to take anywhere, and it would also be great for storing all of your PS4 and Xbox One games.

KMASHI USB Battery Pack/Bluetooth Speaker/Bike Light, $14 with code WPKK2CAY

If you spend any significant amount of time on a bike, this $14 gadget from KMASHI is an LED headlight, Bluetooth speaker, and USB battery pack all rolled into one. Use code WPKK2CAY to get the discount, but just don’t be obnoxious with the speaker, please.