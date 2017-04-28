A Nike Flash Sale, apparel discounts at Merrell, 2-for-$20 H&M shorts, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

KEDSUM Makeup Brush Cleaning Mats, $9

Yes, cleaning your makeup brushes is a pain in the ass, but it’s better than breakouts and skin diseases and his $9 silicone mat can make it a bit easier. Just add cleanser to the brush heads (I use this solid one from Japonesque, but baby shampoo works just as well), run warm water over the mat, and go to town. It’s one part satisfying, one part horrifying how much stuff washes down the drain.

Or, if you need something a little more travel/makeup bag friendly, this set of two is just $7.

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 50% off select styles

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having a 48-hour Flash Sale, which means you can get up to 50% off sneakers of all styles. Huraches, Jordans, Air Max’s, and more are marked down.

2-for-$20 sale twill shorts

Preparing for the summer means digging out your clothes from last year and figuring out what you’re going to keep. If your shorts end up in the trash pile, H&M can help you stock up with their 2-for-$20 sale on twill shorts. Choose from six different colors.

60% off dresses and jumpsuits

ASOS is already known for having a pretty affordable price range, but now they’re offering 60% off dresses and jumpsuits (or what the British call playsuits, which is...yeah). There’s literally 28 pages of options, so even if you don’t need a dress, I’m sure you’ll find one that you just have to have because the price is just so damn good.

30% off clothing and accessories with code SPRINGAPPAREL30

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 30% from all their clothing and accessories, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRINGAPPAREL30 at checkout to see your total descend.

Buy one, get one free bikini separates

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by having a BOGO sale on all of their bikini separates. Seriously, buy one top or bottom and get another top or bottom free.

Just put a two pieces in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size, or multiple tops and bottoms), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.

AIRism Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $10 | AIRism Seamless Leggings, $15 | AIRism Seamless Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $15

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down three staple women’s AIRism styles: the crew neck, the seamless tee, and seamless leggings.

20% off jeans

A lot of Anthropologies’s denim is almost $200, which in my opinion is too much for jeans. But with their 20% off sale, that kicks jeans down to a much more reasonable range, with a lot of less-expensive Levi’s included in the markdown. Lean into spring with some new denim.

Home Goods

24-Piece 500 GSM Towel Set, $50

Getting rid of your old towels in return for new, nice ones, is like giving yourself a gift every day. Pick up this 24-piece set of towels from Amazon, marked down to $50, today only, and get rid of your old ones. Or, if you’re a Responsible Adult, just pick up some extras just in case. These ones come in nine different colors, too.

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cups, $9

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $9 today. We posted this last weekend at $13, which at the time seemed like a solid deal, and they’ve only gotten cheaper as the week has gone on. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and (semi) dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, and would make a nice gift.

Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light, $95

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, the top-of-the-line model has never been cheaper than it is today on Amazon.

The high-end HF3520 comes packed with five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics the gradually shifting light you’d see during a real sunrise. I’ve been using a cheaper model for years, and I miss is desperately whenever I travel. $95's the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Red Bull 24-Pack, $28 | Sugar-Free, $28

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this Prime-only Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Cymas 33' Copper String Lights With Remote, $10 with code ITGFSDYW

It’s a scientific fact that every outdoor space looks better with copper string lights, and $10 is a fantastic price for a 33' strand, especially one with a remote that can power them on and off, and even make them dim, pulse, and strobe on command.

TECh

Aukey 10000mAh Battery Pack, $15 with code AUKPBN51

This 10,000mAh USB battery pack doesn’t have Quick Charge, USB-C, or any other specialty focal points, but it does have the most important feature of all; a slim and portable body that can slide into most pockets.

Madden 17, $20

I realize the season is over, but as a Falcons fan, I kind of want to buy Madden 17 for $20 just to see if I can hold a 25 point lead for 18 minutes against the Patriots.

