Beauty steals

Yes, cleaning your makeup brushes is a pain in the ass, but it’s better than breakouts and skin diseases and his $9 silicone mat can make it a bit easier. Just add cleanser to the brush heads (I use this solid one from Japonesque, but baby shampoo works just as well), run warm water over the mat, and go to town. It’s one part satisfying, one part horrifying how much stuff washes down the drain.



Or, if you need something a little more travel/makeup bag friendly, this set of two is just $7.

THE BIG SALEs

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having a 48-hour Flash Sale, which means you can get up to 50% off sneakers of all styles. Huraches, Jordans, Air Max’s, and more are marked down.

Preparing for the summer means digging out your clothes from last year and figuring out what you’re going to keep. If your shorts end up in the trash pile, H&M can help you stock up with their 2-for-$20 sale on twill shorts. Choose from six different colors.

ASOS is already known for having a pretty affordable price range, but now they’re offering 60% off dresses and jumpsuits (or what the British call playsuits, which is...yeah). There’s literally 28 pages of options, so even if you don’t need a dress, I’m sure you’ll find one that you just have to have because the price is just so damn good.

30% off clothing and accessories with code SPRINGAPPAREL30

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 30% from all their clothing and accessories, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRINGAPPAREL30 at checkout to see your total descend.



One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by having a BOGO sale on all of their bikini separates. Seriously, buy one top or bottom and get another top or bottom free.



Just put a two pieces in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size, or multiple tops and bottoms), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down three staple women’s AIRism styles: the crew neck, the seamless tee, and seamless leggings.