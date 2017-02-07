A huge sale on Marc Jacobs Nail Lacquers, Amazon’s mark down of watches for Valentine’s Day, discounted Superga sneakers, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

50% off all nail colors with code NAILIT

Yes, Marc Jacobs makes clothing, but the brand also has a pretty stellar beauty line. I personally own mascara, multiple lip cremes, and color correctors from Marc Jacobs Beauty and can attest to how great they are. I also have almost a dozen of the nail lacquers and right now, they’re giving you 50% off all nail colors with the code NAILIT.

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

20% off Origins with code FRIENDS

There’s no better time to stock up on really great skin care than right now. Grab 20% off from Origins on basically everything with the code FRIENDS, plus if you spend $65 (which isn’t that hard, especially with their gift sets), you’ll get a free GinZing moisturizer.

Amazon’s Prime sample boxes were a huge hit with our readers this year, but now they’re making the concept a lot more flexible with a complete sample storefront.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It works like this: You just buy the samples you want for $2-$4 each, and after they ship, you’ll get an Amazon credit to spend on full-sized products from the same brand. That might be a little risky if you aren’t sure you want the brand, but if it’s something you buy anyway, it’s like getting the sample for free.

The store is full of skincare items, protein powders (including stuff from Vega!), snacks, makeup, and more, so load up your cart, and rake in those credits.

http://gear.lifehacker.com/vega-a-better-protein-shake-1683800148#[ks|inset&_ga=1.67033966.1536837281.1485374577

Walgreens: 20% off sitewide with code LOVEIT20

Walgreens may be the place you stock up on toilet paper and toothpaste (and quickly grab a candy bar from the checkout line) but their beauty selection is full of some really great things. Use the code LOVEIT20 online and get 20% off sitewide, so you can get that 18-pack of paper towels and a new lipstick without waiting on an insane line after work.

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Choose a $10 Men’s grooming box, a $12 Amazon beauty box and a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy and receive equivalent credit ($10, $12 and $20, respectively) to use on a number of featured products, depending on which box you chose. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty and grooming obsession.

THE BIG SALES

20% off everything with code YAY

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on soccer moms and supermodels. Celebrate the awkward holiday coming up with new sneakers. Grab 20% off basically any style with the code YAY and get ready for the spring with new sneakers.



Barneys Warehouse is already full of marked-down designer clothing that seem almost too good to be true. But when they add an extra 40% off cold weather styles, you’d better spend a little time flipping through the pages. You never know what you’ll be able to find. Plus, Barney’s house brand is great quality, and now even more affordable.

Amazon is marking down a bunch of really nice watches, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Brands like Bulova, Citizen, Fossil, Nixon, and more are marked down, with basically any style you’d like, all with Prime shipping. So, go get a timepiece for your dime piece.



Here are a few of the more popular options, but check out the rest on Amazon.

20% off select insulated outerwear, footwear, and winter gear with the code SNOW

You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 20% off a ton of insulated outerwear and footwear, plus some great winter gear when you use the code SNOW.



Advertisement

Sponsored

And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Pre-Black Friday sale is for you. Take up to 40% off some of the top selling boot styles, plus some really nice looking outerwear.

Some of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but based on the selection of 25% off dresses, it seems they’re trying to mature. Replenish your wardrobe with a new dress, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for at least another month.

Update: To get an extra 20% off, use code VDay20. Thanks, Ethyn!

Advertisement

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of select Valentine’s Day bouquets, use the code 2XLOVE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size.

Note: To see the eligible flowers, click the small banner at the very top of the homepage.

Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some denim to your cart. Uniqlo’s jeans are super high-quality for their price and I’m sure you’ve been meaning to a replace a pair or two, so this is a win-win. Plus, a lot of their denim is on sale as well.

Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 50% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted.

I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles.

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.

Home Goods

Oak Leaf LED Edison Bulb 6-Pack, $18 with code QVVAHX4S

You know those warm, dim, Edison-style bulbs you see in fancy restaurants and bars staffed by men with mustaches? Well, it turns out that they make LED version of those, and you can own six of them for $18 with promo code QVVAHX4S. And unlike a lot of alternatives, these use E26 bases that work in any standard lighting fixture.

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

TEch

Most Quick Charge car chargers only include one Quick Charge port, which means your passenger gets the shaft, and it can be hard to tell at a glance which cord you should use for your phone. Axgio cut out the confusion by including the fastest charging tech on both ports, and you can get one for just $12 today, either with a USB-A to USB-C cable, or two microUSB cables.

J and L Bluetooth Headphones, $10 with code Q73GWW55

Inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds are not hard to find, but $10 is basically unheard of. Even if you have a pair already, it wouldn’t hurt to get an extra to keep in your gym bag or luggage.

Whether you like to spend a lot of time outdoors, or just want to be prepared for extended power outages, these Aukey solar chargers can juice up two USB-powered devices at once using nothing but the sun. Unless space is a concern, I’d personally opt for the 21W model for $7 more.

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code 3LR3V47Z

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches (unsurprising at this price), but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.