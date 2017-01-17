A huge home goods sale at Urban Outfitters, Madewell’s sale on shoes and bags, extra discounts on designer clothes from Shopbop, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their SALE-abration, with up to 60% off some really awesome limited edition sets. Plus, once you hit $25 (which wouldn’t be too hard), use the code SALE and get free shipping.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

Winter is a horrible, horrible time for your skin. The wind and the cold and the snow just wreak havoc. So Ulta is here to help you battle the elements with their Love Your Skin event. Grab different deals every day on top skin care brands like Peter Thomas Roth, bliss, Mario Badescu, skyn Iceland, First Aid Beauty, and more.



Today’s deals include Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Treatment for $19 and 40% off Nip + Fab’s Dragon’s Blood Collection.

THE BIG SALES

People always forget that Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on home section. Right now, there’s a pretty huge sale happening in that department, with 20% off bedding, rugs, prints, and decor, $100 off all beds and sofas, and more. You can basically redecorate with this sale section.

Madewell may be known for their quirky hipster styles, but their leather goods are something to always consider. Grab up to 50% off bags and shoes, no code needed, right now. I have written about how amazing the Madewell Transport Collection was, and at 50% off, it’s worth picking up.



Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

50% off select styles

Aldo is pretty reliable when it comes to on-trend shoes that won’t hurt your wallet (or your feet). With their 50% off sale going on right now, you can try all the weird styles you’ve been wanting to try, but without spending way too much money for something that you’ll probably laugh at in 6 months.

Extra 25% off with code 25LUXE

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Designer Boutique Sale going on right now, you can get an additional 25% off already reduced items with the code 25LUXE. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

40% off everything with code TAKE40

The days of American Apparel are now numbered, with their stores set to close all over the US. What better way to say goodbye to a maligned icon than to take 40% off everything? Use the code TAKE40 and get all your spandex, latex, whatever-ex for 40% off.

Home Goods

Still using the $10 pots and pans you bought at Walmart freshman year of college? Do yourself a favor and upgrade to this complete copper tri-ply set from Cuisinart for just $200, today only.



If you aren’t familiar with tri-ply cookware, it basically sandwiches a layer of aluminum inside the outer stainless steel layers, resulting in a pan that’s durable, induction-compatible, oven safe, and still quick to heat up. The copper exterior cools quickly as well, to help ease temperature control.

6-Pack TaoTronics LED Bulbs, $11 with code HL63ISTM

Still haven’t made the transition to LED? Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated TaoTronics soft white bulbs for just $11 right now with promo code HL63ISTM. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.

Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware.

ONME Rabbit Wine Bottle Opener, $14 with code AV8KI5F9

<Obnoxiously sticks nose into the deal> Ah yes, $14 is a fine price for a rabbit-style wine opener. Indubitably.



<Swirls and examines deal under the light> And I think I detect a note of free foil cutter? Splendid, just splendid.

You’re never going to believe this, but Amazon’s running another fitness-focused sale in the month of January. Today, you can save on medicine balls, dumbbells, pull-up bars, kettlebells, and more from j/fit.



Everything here is near or below its all-time best price, so go flex your savings muscles, and lock in your order before things start selling out.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

Without any wiring to futz with, Eufy’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $20 today, half its usual price, and an all-time low.



We’ve posted similar items in the past from Mpow and others, but this model has more LEDs (22 vs. 20) and a larger battery (2200mAh vs. 1500). Plus, Eufy is an Anker brand, and they’re pretty great at this stuff.

TEch

AOMAIS Sport II IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker, $33 with code AOMAISF2

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and a 10 hour battery. Not bad for $33.

RAVPower 10050mAh Portable Charger, $10 with code J6ZPIJVE

RAVPower makes some of the most popular and well-reviewed USB battery packs out there, and $10 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of their models, not to mention one of the best deals we’ve seen on any ~10,000mAh battery. The only catch: The deal is only available on the white model.