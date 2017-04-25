Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Perricone MD took the idea of “no makeup makeup” and ran with it. Their line of cosmetics like No Lipstick Lipstick and No Blush Blush have been at the top of lists across the Internet. Right now, use the code PMDAPRIL to take 20% off orders of $150, 30% off $250 and 40% off orders of $500 or more.

THE BIG SALEs

If you’ve never heard of Shoptiques, now’s the time to get acquainted. The store boasts a catalogue of over 5,000 local boutiques and shops and puts them onto a beautiful interface. And right now, they’re having a flash sale that gives you up to 70% off a ton of styes from small, indie brands.

Spring has officially sprung, so it’s as good a time as any to stock up on new workout clothes with PUMA’s free shipping when you use the code PVTSD on any order. That free shipping also applies to their massive Private Sale, where you can get up to 75% off a ton of styles.

Madewell’s bread and butter is the quirky, hip clothing that become closet staples. And if you haven’t taken a look at the shoes, you’re missing an essential part of the brand’s key style. Take up to 30% off select footwear from Madewell and walk away with a look you’ll keep going back to.

Summer in NYC is basically a time to be outside and pretend that the humidity isn’t crushing you like giant piles of garbage that sit on every corner. Turn your fantasy summer day-dreams into reality with ModCloth’s BOGO 50% off sale on swimsuits, sandals, sunglasses, and even pool floats. It may not help with the dew point, but you’ll look like you’re having a good time, and that’s what matters.

May the 4th is basically the Star Wars fan’s Christmas. Rewatch the original trilogy with even more geek cred during ThinkGeek’s May the 4th Star Wars sale. Get 40-60% off a ton of Star Wars gear, from apparel, to accessories, to collectibles.

Rebecca Minkoff sale at Nordstrom Rack

The best part of this Rebecca Minkoff sale on Nordstrom Rack is that not only are the cult-favorite shapes like the Avery Crossbody and the Mansfield Backpack on sale for up to 50% off, but there are hidden gems that aren’t handbags in there, including clothing and jewelry.



Everything up to 50% off, plus extra 20% off with code GETMORE

Right now, GAP has everything discounted up to 50% off, and on top of that, an extra 20% off with the code GETMORE. The exclusions for the extra 20% discount unfortunately doesn’t include denim, but there are a bunch of jeans in marked down to really great prices.



Home Goods

If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated ExceptionalSheets two piece, extra thick pads for $104-$138 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. ExceptionalSheets is the same company that makes the mattress pads for Marriott hotels, and this model uses the same foam as those pads, with a layer visco memory foam added.

The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $112, $123, and $138 respectively. They promise to soften up old mattresses, are hypoallergenic, and use a state-of-the-art fiberfill to replicate duck down.

Suaoki Mini Air Compressor, $15 with code DD3J4MXK

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slightly larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

4-Pack Solar-Powered Mpow Spotlights, $30 with code API29OGS

If you’re sick of stubbing your toes on your front porch and struggling to find your key hole, these solar-powered motion-sensing spot lights can illuminate your outdoor space with no wiring required. Get four of them for $30 today with promo code API29OGS.

Poweradd 8-Outlet Surge Protector, $18 with code 5FGJ45D5

If you don’t have enough power outlets in your home (does anyone?), this PowerAdd surge protector includes 8 protected AC outlets, plus four USB ports, all for just $18 with promo code 5FGJ45D5.

Amazon’s looking out for the green thumbs today with a great deal on their top selling utility cart.



Gorilla Carts’ GOR6PS boasts fantastic user reviews, can haul a whopping 1200 pounds, and some even include a quick-release dumping mechanism for easy dirt pouring. Today’s deal is an all-time low, so lock in your order before it gets buried.

TECH

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds, $35 with code PJAYDX5E

Apple may have popularized truly wireless headphones, but for more affordable options are finally starting to come to market.



SoundPEATS popular true wireless earbuds are back on sale for $35 today, matching the best price we’ve seen. These look exactly like the Axgio Dash headphones I wrote about here, which enjoy a solid six hours battery life, but include no charging case, meaning you’ll have to plug them in to a microUSB cable once the batteries die.