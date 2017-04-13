Extra markdowns on Reebok Outlet styles, discounts on Madewell sale styles, a major sale at Urban Outfitters, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Buy three, get three free, plus free shipping at The Body Shop

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get three free sale, plus free shipping, should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 30% off all sale styles with code DREAMBIG

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code DREAMBIG and you’ll get an extra 30% off all sale styles. There is a really great selection of spring staples, like dresses and tops, and a decent amount of cooler weather styles as well if you want to stock up for next season.

Extra 40% off all sale styles

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this is big. Right now, take an extra 40% off all sale styles. That includes men’s and women’s styles, plus home goods. There’s no code needed for the discount, just fill up your car and watch the discounts roll in.

Extra 25% off sale items | 20% off select furniture and home decor

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place, because select furniture, home decor, and home accessories are all 20% off as well.

Extra 25% off sale styles | Select styles 50% off

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 25% off sale styles, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month. Plus, they also have a section of select styles that are 50% off.

20% off, plus free shipping, with code SPRING

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 20% off basically any style with the code SPRING, plus free shipping, and get into spring with new sneakers.

Extra 30% off select styles

The Outnet may have better sales than this, but an extra 30% off to help you through the rest of the week is one to jump on. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

25% off all Outlet styles with code OUTLET25 | $10 off $75, $20 off $100, or $30 off $130 with code SAVEMORE

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks not that it’s finally getting to be nice out, Reebok is giving you 25% off their outlet items. Use the code OUTLET25 for the discount, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.

Or, if you don’t find anything in the Outlet (or you have a pair of full-price sneaks you’ve been eyeing), Reebok is also doing a Spend and Save sale. Get $10 off when you spend $75, $20 off when you spend $100, or $30 off when you spend $130 with the code SAVEMORE.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. It’s the second day of the sale, and a ton of great styles are going fast. So what are you waiting for?

20% off any under under $500 or 25% off orders of $500+ with code EVENT17

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any under under $500 or 25% off orders of $500+ with the code EVENT17. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Up to 75% off select styles, additional 40% off with code HOPTOIT

The sales at GAP are usually 40-50% off and happen fairly often. What doesn’t happen often is GAP marking down a ton of styles up to 75% off and then giving you that sitewide 40% off on top with the code HOPTOIT. The exclusions for the sitewide discount unfortunately include denim, but there are a bunch of jeans in the sale section at really great prices.

Home Goods

Game of Thrones Monopoly, $36

When you play Game of Thrones Monopoly, you win, or you get bored after 90 minutes and trade away all of your properties. Today’s deal is within $1 of an all-time low, so you won’t need a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

Meguiar’s X2000 Water Magnet, $7

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.

ExceptionalSheets Bamboo Mattress Pad with Fitted Skirt, $67-$90

If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated ExceptionalSheets bamboo pads for $67-$90 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. ExceptionalSheets is the same company that makes the mattress pads for Marriott hotels, but a lot of reviewers are saying they like this model.

The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $78, $86, and $90 respectively, which is seriously cheap for a product like this. They promise to soften up old mattresses, and cool down hot ones, which sounds awesome for the impending heat of summer.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen, $220 | Also available in black | Ecobee3, $199

The newest, big-screen Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $220 today, a rare $30 discount. These go down to $199 once or twice per year, but if you have one on your wish list, this is a pretty good opportunity.

While Nest basically invented the smart thermostat market, many people (including myself) would tell you that the Ecobee3 thermostat is superior to the Nest, owing to its remote sensor that measure the air temperature at another point in your home. I also usually sells for $250, but it’s available for $199 this month.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild official collector’s edition guide, $24

What better way to celebrate one of the greatest games ever than with a gorgeous, full-color hardcover game guide? The official collector’s edition guide for Breath of the Wild includes a map poster, a 16-page art section, and yes, even a guide for getting through the game.

$24 is a match for the lowest price Amazon’s listed, and the same amount you would have paid if you preordered.

4-Pack 75W Equivalent LED Flood Light Bulbs, $12 with code 4OXYBR30

Deals on standard LED light bulbs are pretty commonplace these days, but flood light discounts aren’t nearly as common. Today though, you can get four 65W equivalents for just $12 with promo code 4OXYBR30. At that price, they’re obviously not dimmable, but $3 per bulb is pretty damn good.

X-Chef 30 oz. Tumbler, $8 with code 97HQ8ZJC

I know there have been a lot of deals on these YETI-style tumblers lately, but $8 for 30 oz. (with a lid!) is as cheap as we’ve seen.

Protip: Get these stainless steel straws to go with it. I use mine all the time, even in regular glasses.

I know this “tactical spork” is designed for camping, but if I owned one, I’d probably use it at home on a regular basis. The best part is undoubtedly the hidden knife that uses the spork handle as a sheath, but the $7 price tag is a close second. Just don’t try to bring it on an airplane.

TECH

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 15, $75

If you need a capable media editing suite for consumer-grade needs, Amazon will sell you a copy of Photoshop Elements 15 and Premiere Elements 15 for $75 today. That combo frequently costs over $100, and unlike Adobe Creative Cloud, comes with no monthly fees.

This package was available as a Gold Box deal for $70 a few weeks ago, but it sold out extremely quickly, and was only available as a disc, whereas you can download today’s deal to your Mac or PC.

Aukey USB-C/Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code PGR948US

This $9 Aukey car charger includes both Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port, making it one of the most forward-looking car chargers out there. This would be an amazing price for a charger with just one of those features, so to get them both for under $10 is pretty remarkable.

Prime members can preorder and save 20% on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for their Nintendo Switch, which isn’t unusual (that benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but if recent history is any indication, they could very well sell out of copies prior to launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

If you’re planning on hosting a Mario Kart party, you may want some extra Joy-Con or Pro Controllers to go with it.

The same 20% discount applies to Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey, but we don’t yet know when those will be released.

Mpow Thor Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $21 with code A49PI2OV

Mpow basically invented the sub-$20 Bluetooth earbud market, but it turns out they also make wireless over-ears, and you can get (or gift) a pair for just $21 today.

