Converse sneakers at Nordstrom Rack, Amazon's Lucky Brand sale, discounted occasionwear at ASOS, and more lead Tuesday's best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

If you’re a fan on Peter Thomas Roth’s ubiquitous face masks (as you should be), this discounted set is for you. With two 1.7oz mask jars, a cleansing gel, and and the 24K Pure Luxury Lift And Firm Prism Cream for $49, this is an absolute steal.

THE BIG SALEs

Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with all the Lucky Brand denim, tees, henleys and dresses you could need. Everything is marked down up to 50% off, so you can score jeans for a steal. No four leaf clover required. But like every Gold Box deal, this one only lasts for today.

Wedding seasons has begun, and if you’re panicking about what to wear and how much you’re about to drop money-wise, ASOS is here to help. Right now, they’re taking 20% off all “occasionwear.” That means 20% off dresses, skirts, heels, and more that you can easily wear to any upcoming occasion you have.

Converse Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $24, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up to men’s and women’s, but there are a ton a unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.



Normally, Tumi luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Amazon’s sale on the Tumi Tahoe collection, you can get your own Tumi carry on, backpack, messenger bag, or weekender for up to 50% off. Like all Gold Boxes, though, these prices take off for a permanent vacation at the end of the day.

If you need to stock up on some coffee beans or need a couple gifts for upcoming birthdays (or thinking about Father’s Day), this Starbucks deal is great for you. Automatically get a $15 e-gift card when you spend $60+ on the Starbucks Store, which is pretty easy to do when you pick up some bags of beans. Just use the code EGIFT15 at checkout to grab your gift card.



Home Goods

Refurb Philips Hue Third Generation Starter Kit, $135 (shown at checkout)

We see lots of deals these days on the original Philips Hue starter kit, and a few on the second generation model (which added Apple HomeKit support) but this is one of the first opportunities we’ve seen to save on the third generation set, with bulbs that produce more vivid blues and greens.

This set is a refurb, but it’s a full $65 off the price of buying it new, which leaves you with more money to buy more bulbs. Just note that you won’t see the additional $15 discount until checkout.

H2ofloss Water Flosser, $32 with code B8QKGCOF

It might not have the brand recognition of Waterpik, but this H2ofloss water flosser still boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 1,400 Amazon customers, and you can get it for just $32 right now with promo code B8QKGCOF. That even comes with 12 tips (six different kinds) to get you started. Go make your dentist proud!

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Sets, $80-$155. Extra $20 off any $100 DEWALT order.

For a limited time, three different sizes of a popular DEWALT mechanics tool set are cheaper than ever, and if that weren’t enough, Amazon’s also taking $20 off any $100 DEWALT order, meaning you can reap extra savings on the 204 pieces set, or the others if you add a filler item or two to your cart.

Dr. Meter MT-13 Multitool, $9 with code ZPMC47IR

This Dr. Meter multitool might not have the brand recognition of a Gerber, but it’s still 13 tools for $9 (with promo code ZPMC47IR). At that price, it’d make a great spare to toss into your tool box, glove box...any box, really.

TECH

Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $90 after $20 coupon

If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $90.

Are you still plugging your PS4 controllers into USB cables, like some sort of caveman? Give them the charging stand they deserve for just $15, within about $1 of an all-time low.

Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker, $33 with code AUKEYSK9

If you demand a lot out of your Bluetooth speakers, this discounted Aukey SoundTank might be just what you’re looking for.



Very few Bluetooth speakers can run for 30 hours on a charge, nevermind ones that cost $33. This model is also splash-proof, and features dual 5W drivers, meaning it should be loud enough for most occasions indoors or out. Just be sure to use promo code AUKBTSP4 at checkout to save $5.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $10 (white) price points are all-time lows. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal.