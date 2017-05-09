Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

If you weren’t aware, ASOS carries some pretty spectacular beauty products. And right now, they’re giving you up to 30% off products from brands you know, like Rimmel London, Manic Panic, and Pixi, and brands you should check out if you don’t, like Lottie, Winky Lux, and Rodial.

THE BIG SALEs

It’s finally getting hot outside again, which means it’s time to break out the shorts. If you need some new options for your wardrobe, Amazon’s discounting dozens of Lee shorts, capris, skirts, and other garments that leave parts of your leg exposed to just $18-$25. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



Amazon wants you to think about replacing those comfy clothes that may have seen better days. Bras, bralettes, pajama sets, lounge pants, robes, and more are marked down, and in tons of sizes (up to a H cup in some bras), colors, and brands. These prices are only good for today, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Kate Spade sale at Nordstrom Rack

I wonder if Nordstrom Rack had some insider info on Kate Spade when they launched this sale, because there are literally seven pages of bags. These Kate Spade prices may not be feasible in the coming months now that Big Daddy Coach owns them, but for right now, this isn’t a sale to pass up.



Extra 10% off sale items with code MID10

Finery is a London-based brand that really just gets the trends happening right now, without any fuss. I have seven things in my cart right now. And, they have their Mid-Season Sale happening, plus take an extra 10% off already reduced sale items with the code MID10. It’s basically a new wardrobe waiting to happen.

Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Go ahead and give a peek into Aerie’s 5-for-$15 clearance section and you’ll be able to replace your entire drawer. They’re all marked down to $4, but you’ll see the discount when you add five to your cart.

ThinkGeek is spring cleaning their warehouse, and you’ll reap the benefits. Get up to 80% off hundreds of items, with stuff marked down as low as $2. Grab a couple extra koozies for $3 or a new mug for $5.

Stuart Weitzman sale at Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman is one of those names that shows up on every website as the shoe brand to invest in. Right now, you can invest if your own pair during Nordstrom Rack’s Stuart Weitzman sale. This is a 3-day sale, but things are already selling out, so you’d better hurry.

Home Goods

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the month-old Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 down to $99 today, or $20 less than usual.

