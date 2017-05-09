There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out…Read more Read more
If you haven’t completed your personal Studio Ghibli collection yet, three of Miyazaki’s best films are down to some of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed today, for Prime members only.
You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Hell, my wife used ours to turn an iPhone 6 case into an iPhone 7 case.
The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 30 accessories and two attachments to get you started with projects all around the house. If you’re a Prime member, you can get it for $42 today, an all-time low by over $10.
If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $63 (its best price ever by nearly $20), this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.
A good multitool is something everyone should own, and the popular Gerber Diesel has never been cheaper, as long as you’re a Prime member. That gets you 15 tools in one sleek, murdered-out package.
On the one hand, a cast iron drop biscuit pan is a bit of a unitasker. On the other, it’s $8 (easily an all-time low), and biscuits are delicious. I’ll let you make the call.
TECH
Anker’s travel friendly PowerPort wall chargers are a great addition to any suitcase or laptop bag, and two different models are on sale today.
Most of you will be interested in the PowerPort 4, which can provide up to 8 amps simultaneously across four ports. I have one of these, and it’s extremely well built, and even includes an LED that changes colors once all of your connected devices are fully charged. Just note that this deal is only valid on the white model.
Owners of a few very specific phones may be interested in the PowerPort+ 1, which includes a single USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0. That is not the same thing as USB-C Power Delivery, so this isn’t ideal for laptops or other high-draw devices, but it does come with a USB-C cable, which is nice.
Whether you own an iPhone 7 or not, it’s time to invest in a pair of Bluetooth headphones, and Bose’s around-ear SoundLink IIs are down to $229 on Amazon, an all-time low.
Reviewers say these sound fantastic, and that 15 hour battery is nothing to sneeze at. My favorite feature though is a toggle switch that lets you switch between two connected devices without re-pairing, which will save you a ton of hassle if you’re, say, transitioning from a phone during your commute to a laptop at work.
You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, you can get a tenkeyless Velocifire model for $27, or a full-width keyboard for $10 more today.