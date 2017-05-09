Kate Spade at Nordstorm Rack, extra discounts from Finery London, loungewear and shorts on Amazon, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

Up to 30% off

If you weren’t aware, ASOS carries some pretty spectacular beauty products. And right now, they’re giving you up to 30% off products from brands you know, like Rimmel London, Manic Panic, and Pixi, and brands you should check out if you don’t, like Lottie, Winky Lux, and Rodial.

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 60% Off Lee Clothing

It’s finally getting hot outside again, which means it’s time to break out the shorts. If you need some new options for your wardrobe, Amazon’s discounting dozens of Lee shorts, capris, skirts, and other garments that leave parts of your leg exposed to just $18-$25. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Up to 50% Off Lingerie, Sleep, & Lounge

Amazon wants you to think about replacing those comfy clothes that may have seen better days. Bras, bralettes, pajama sets, lounge pants, robes, and more are marked down, and in tons of sizes (up to a H cup in some bras), colors, and brands. These prices are only good for today, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Kate Spade sale at Nordstrom Rack

I wonder if Nordstrom Rack had some insider info on Kate Spade when they launched this sale, because there are literally seven pages of bags. These Kate Spade prices may not be feasible in the coming months now that Big Daddy Coach owns them, but for right now, this isn’t a sale to pass up.

Extra 10% off sale items with code MID10

Finery is a London-based brand that really just gets the trends happening right now, without any fuss. I have seven things in my cart right now. And, they have their Mid-Season Sale happening, plus take an extra 10% off already reduced sale items with the code MID10. It’s basically a new wardrobe waiting to happen.

5-for-$15 Aerie underwear

Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Go ahead and give a peek into Aerie’s 5-for-$15 clearance section and you’ll be able to replace your entire drawer. They’re all marked down to $4, but you’ll see the discount when you add five to your cart.

Spring Clearance Sale

ThinkGeek is spring cleaning their warehouse, and you’ll reap the benefits. Get up to 80% off hundreds of items, with stuff marked down as low as $2. Grab a couple extra koozies for $3 or a new mug for $5.

Stuart Weitzman sale at Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman is one of those names that shows up on every website as the shoe brand to invest in. Right now, you can invest if your own pair during Nordstrom Rack’s Stuart Weitzman sale. This is a 3-day sale, but things are already selling out, so you’d better hurry.

Home Goods

Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60, $100

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the month-old Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 down to $99 today, or $20 less than usual.

The Plus60's predecessor, the IP-DUO60 (which had a few fewer options and temperature settings) was one of the most popular items we listed last year, so this is a great chance to get the upgraded version without paying any extra. .

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, Instant Pot is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

If you haven’t completed your personal Studio Ghibli collection yet, three of Miyazaki’s best films are down to some of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed today, for Prime members only.

Dremel 4000 Tool Kit, $42

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Hell, my wife used ours to turn an iPhone 6 case into an iPhone 7 case.

The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 30 accessories and two attachments to get you started with projects all around the house. If you’re a Prime member, you can get it for $42 today, an all-time low by over $10.

Bissell PowerLifter, $63

If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $63 (its best price ever by nearly $20), this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.

Gerber Diesel Multi-Plier, $30

A good multitool is something everyone should own, and the popular Gerber Diesel has never been cheaper, as long as you’re a Prime member. That gets you 15 tools in one sleek, murdered-out package.

Lodge Drop Biscuit Pan, $8

On the one hand, a cast iron drop biscuit pan is a bit of a unitasker. On the other, it’s $8 (easily an all-time low), and biscuits are delicious. I’ll let you make the call.

TECH

Anker PowerPort 4 (White), $18 with code BEST2142 | Anker PowerPort+ 1, $17 with code BEST2012

Anker’s travel friendly PowerPort wall chargers are a great addition to any suitcase or laptop bag, and two different models are on sale today.

Most of you will be interested in the PowerPort 4, which can provide up to 8 amps simultaneously across four ports. I have one of these, and it’s extremely well built, and even includes an LED that changes colors once all of your connected devices are fully charged. Just note that this deal is only valid on the white model.

Owners of a few very specific phones may be interested in the PowerPort+ 1, which includes a single USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0. That is not the same thing as USB-C Power Delivery, so this isn’t ideal for laptops or other high-draw devices, but it does come with a USB-C cable, which is nice.

Bose SoundLink II Bluetooth Headphones, $229

Whether you own an iPhone 7 or not, it’s time to invest in a pair of Bluetooth headphones, and Bose’s around-ear SoundLink IIs are down to $229 on Amazon, an all-time low.

Reviewers say these sound fantastic, and that 15 hour battery is nothing to sneeze at. My favorite feature though is a toggle switch that lets you switch between two connected devices without re-pairing, which will save you a ton of hassle if you’re, say, transitioning from a phone during your commute to a laptop at work.

Velocifire Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard, $27 with code 9K56ZCTG | Full-Width, $37 with code 8IF59B8X

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, you can get a tenkeyless Velocifire model for $27, or a full-width keyboard for $10 more today.

The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Browns, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Instant Pot, Dremel, Sous-Vide, and More
Save $20 On the Newest Instant Pot, and Never Cook the Same Way Again
Amazon's Sanding Down the Price On This Popular Dremel