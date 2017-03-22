Extra discounts on sale styles from ModCloth, Amazon’s Levi’s sale, markdowns at ThinkGeek, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $6 with $1 off coupon

Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the $1 off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6.

FYI: It’s an add-on item, but it’s worth it.

But, if you’re like me and use this stuff on a daily basis, I highly, highly recommend picking up the 3-pack with a $1.50 off coupon. This one is regular Prime shipping (no add-on or Prime Pantry). You can also save a buck more if you use Subscribe & Save.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Buxom Full-On Lip Cream, Proactive Deep Cleansing Wash, and Laura Geller New York Filter Finish Setting Powder.

THE BIG SALEs

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Amazon is marking down a bunch of Levi’s styles, from denim to outerwear and beyond, today only. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Tomorrow is Kim Stanley Robinson’s, author of the award-winning Mars trilogy, 65th birthday , and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from this galaxy and beyond (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 60% off. There is tons of merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you.

Right now, ModCloth is giving you an extra 30% off all sale styles. You’ll see the prices drop when you add everything you could need to your cart. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 70% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

40% off everything with code STAYGREEN40

Frank + Oak is known for their attention to detail with staple basics, but if you’re unfamiliar with the brand, that’s alright. Right now, get to know them and stock up on simple styles during their extended St. Patrick’s Day sale. Use the code STAYGREEN40 and get 40% off everything.

Advertisement

Sponsored

If you listen to any Gimlet Media podcast (Startup, Surprisingly Awesome, Science Vs, etc), you’ve probably heard the Frank + Oak name. Recently they launched their womenswear collection and it’s really, really great.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, it seems Crocs are here to stay. If you want to get a pair of your own, head over to Amazon and check out their sale on Crocs shoes right now. There’s a pair for everyone in the family as well, if that’s something that interests you.

Home Goods



No, this Honeywell thermostat doesn’t look like a futuristic work of art like a Nest or Ecobee. But that’s easy to forgive when you realize that it still includes Wi-Fi, meaning you can program it from your phone, order it around with your Echo, and even program it with IFTTT recipes for just $75.

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $10, the lowest price in months.

If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

TEch

2-Pack 4" PowerLine Lightning Cables, $10 with code ANCABLE4

Anker’s PowerLine Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and now you can get two tiny 4" models for just $10 with promo code ANCABLE4. Obviously, these won’t be usable in as many situations as standard-length cables, but they won’t get tangled up in your bag.

Anker SoundBuds NB10, $32 with code FHSPSNJG

Anker’s SoundBuds are your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, and the most sport-centric model in the lineup is $8 off today.

The highlight feature here is the NB10's wraparound design; once these things are in your ears, they’re not going anywhere until you take them out. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant (an improvement from the original’s IPX4 rating), pack in 12mm drivers, and include Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, promo code FHSPSNJG will take $8 off your pair, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.