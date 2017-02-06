A sitewide discount at Walgreens, L.L.Bean’s sale on insulated outerwear and boots, Urban Outfitters’ sale on dresses, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Walgreens: 20% off sitewide with code LOVEIT20

Walgreens may be the place you stock up on toilet paper and toothpaste (and quickly grab a candy bar from the checkout line) but their beauty selection is full of some really great things. Use the code LOVEIT20 online and get 20% off sitewide, so you can get that 18-pack of paper towels and a new lipstick without waiting on an insane line after work.

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Choose a $10 Men’s grooming box, a $12 Amazon beauty box and a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy and receive equivalent credit ($10, $12 and $20, respectively) to use on a number of featured products, depending on which box you chose. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty and grooming obsession.

THE BIG SALES

20% off select insulated outerwear, footwear, and winter gear with the code SNOW

You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 20% off a ton of insulated outerwear and footwear, plus some great winter gear when you use the code SNOW.



And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Pre-Black Friday sale is for you. Take up to 40% off some of the top selling boot styles, plus some really nice looking outerwear.

Some of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but based on the selection of 25% off dresses, it seems they’re trying to mature. Replenish your wardrobe with a new dress, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for at least another month.

10-for-$30 undies with code HAPPYBOOTIES

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $30 when you use the code HAPPYBOOTIES, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.



Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, bralettes are $15, bra’s are $25, and more stuff is marked down. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of select Valentine’s Day bouquets, use the code 2XLOVE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size.

Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some denim to your cart. Uniqlo’s jeans are super high-quality for their price and I’m sure you’ve been meaning to a replace a pair or two, so this is a win-win. Plus, a lot of their denim is on sale as well.



Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off all sale items, that uniqueness is that much more affordable.



Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 50% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted.

I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles.

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.



Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get an extra 20% off with the code SALE20 on select clothes, shoes, bags, and more.

Home Goods

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the top-selling DYMO LabelManager 160 is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low.

If you remember the old label makers that literally pressed the letters into a piece of tape, this is a bit more advanced than what you’re picturing. The Dymo LabelManager 160 can print in eight fonts at six sizes, along with clipart and special characters, and you can even preview the entire label on its LCD screen before you print.

We’ve seen this deal before, but it usually sells out quickly, so act fast.

Conceal your booze or just safely bring some liquid camping thanks to this Stanley Gold Box from Amazon. This brand has been around for over 100 years and for good reason. The vacuum-sealed steel design basically started the craze of finding the best place to put hot or cold liquids and keep them that way.

Here are a few styles, but definitely check out Amazon for the rest.

Smoke and CO alarms can keep you safe while you’re at home, but they’re totally useless if something goes haywire while you’re away. Leeo fixes that by alerting you on your phone whenever they go off, and you can get yours for just $29 today, or about $20 less than usual.



To be clear, Leeo isn’t a smoke or CO alarm on its own; it’s basically an internet-connected microphone that listens for your existing alarms. It can also alert emergency services and/or neighbors if you’re away from your phone, and it even operates as a full RGB night light that you can control from your phone or via IFTTT. That’s a ton of features for under $30.

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale, $40 | Black with code KINJA110, white with code KINJA888

Anker just unveiled its very first smart bathroom scale, and as you might expect from one of our readers’ favorite manufacturers, it’s really good.

As part of a limited time launch sale, you can save $10 on the Eufy (that’s Anker’s brand for home goods) BodySense Smart Scale with promo code KINJA110 (black) or KINJA888 (white).

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $40.

If you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, you’ve got a big advantage over the early birds: Huge discounts on H&R Block tax filing software, courtesy of Amazon.

Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, so we’re talking about serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 10% bonus. So a $1,000 refund could become $1,100 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so don’t miss out.

TEch

Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Amazon’s marked the Electric Blue model down to $190 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

VicTsing Shower Speaker, $15 with code 3OO2QN5I

Whether you love to sing in the shower, or just need more time to catch up on your podcasts, everyone should own a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker when they only set you back $15.

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, if you’re a Prime member. That’s a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.