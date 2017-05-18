Kiehl’s Friends & Family Sale, discounted summer styles at Anthopologie, sitewide markdowns from Betsey Johnson, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

20% of your entire order with code FRIENDS

If you’ve never tried a Kiehl’s product, you are sincerely missing out on something really amazing. Everything I’ve ever tried from them has stayed in my skincare rotation and I always restock. Right now during their Friends & Family Sale, take 20% off your entire purchase with the code FRIENDS and you can restock (or try something out) for less.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.



Batiste Dry Shampoo 3-pack, $15 with $2 off coupon

Dry shampoo has become a necessity these days (when used sparingly). Grab a 3-pack of Batiste, your favorite dry shampoo, for only $15. Just clip the $2 off coupon on your first Subscribe & Save Batiste delivery (you can always cancel) and make sure you never have greasy roots again.



THE BIG SALEs

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here and if you’re already freaking out over where the heck you packed all of your swimsuits, ModCloth can help out. For the next three days, they’re taking 30% off practically all swimwear. Just add your favorites to your cart to see the discount.



Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, you can stock up for summer with 25% off select summer styles, including shorts, swimwear, and sandals. Just add your new stuff to the cart and you’ll see the discount when you checkout.

30% off your entire purchase, plus get free shipping with code FRIENDS

Go full kitsch with Betsey Johnson’s Friends & Family Sale. Use the code FRIENDS at checkout and take 30% off your entire purchase, plus get free shipping. Yes, that is a purse in the shape of those goo-filled strawberry candies that randomly appear at your grandparents’ house.

Your new favorite Little Black Dress is an extra 30% off at The Outnet. LBD’s from Alexander Wang, rag & bone, Elizabeth & James, and more are marked down with an extra 30% off at checkout. One should always have a perfect black dress for any occasion in their closet, so it’s a good excuse to shop for one when there is additional discounts.



Wedding seasons has begun, and if you’re panicking about what to wear and how much you’re about to drop money-wise, ASOS is here to help. Right now, they’re taking 20% off all “occasionwear.” That means 20% off dresses, skirts, heels, and more that you can easily wear to any upcoming occasion you have.

Converse Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $24, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up to men’s and women’s, but there are a ton a unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.

Home Goods

Koogeek Smart Plug, $24 with code KIERRPVG

We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $24 today, the best price we’ve seen.



Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code TQHF38XS, you’re not even paying a premium for it.

Dyson dominates the list of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and the powerful Dyson Ball Allergy has a big refurb sale on Amazon, today only.



$233's still a lot to spend on a vacuum, but in addition to powerful suction and a maneuverable design, this particular model features a whole-system HEPA filtration system to keep dust and other allergens out of the air. And even though it’s a refurb, you still get a six month warranty directly from Dyson. Just remember that this price is only available today, or until sold out.

OxyLED’s TSP-02s are a lot like those other solar-powered motion-sensing lights that we see lots of deals on, with one important difference: They aren’t as much of an eyesore. Add two to your cart and get them for $20 today with promo code OXYTSP02.