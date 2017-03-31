Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, Serovital and Unilastin Supplements, and Japonesque Velvet Touch Blush.

THE BIG SALEs

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code ALLMINE and take an extra 50% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. Maybe hold off on spring cleaning until after this sale is over.



If you don’t find anything in the clearance section, they’re also marking down all their full-price striped styles an extra 20% in honor of National Stripes Day with the code STRIPEITUP. You could say I’m pretty excited.

The sunny weather is coming (even though the skies in NYC today are less than ideal) and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted over 60%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

L.L.Bean is a great one-stop-shop for all things outdoors. That means you end up spending a lot more than you originally wanted to. But don’t worry, right now if you spend $50 or more, L.L.Bean will give you a $10 gift card. Spend it on gear for spring, or just get $10 off the next time you need to stock up on flannels, or replace your Bean Boots (okay, maybe not since they basically last forever).

50% off everything with code FOREALS

You’ve probably seen the Missguided name strewn about ASOS, and for good reason. The UK-based brand is like if Zara and H&M had a baby, and it was fashionable, inclusive, and affordable. And it’s even more affordable than usual right now, because everything (except sale items) are 50% off when you use the code FOREALS.

25% off sale at Moosejaw, plus 20% off one full-priced item with code YAY20

Moosejaw is more than ready for you to get outside already. During their Un-Hibernation Sale, take 25% off a ton of stuff, including outerwear, apparel, and shoes. Plus, take 20% off one full-priced item with the code YAY20. It’s time to shake off the winter blues and get the heck outside.



It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 80% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.



Home Goods

GIF Amazon Dash Buttons, $1 plus $5 first-use credit with code DASHBDAY. Limit three per customer.

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were born two years ago today, and everyone assumed it was an early April Fool’s joke at the time. But they’re still alive and clicking, and Amazon’s running a fantastic deal right now to celebrate their birthday.



Advertisement

Sponsored

For one week only, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $1 each with promo code DASHBDAY. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount. That basically means if you maximize this deal and use all three, you’ll be getting $12 worth of value essentially for free.

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate has just about every feature you could ever ask for in a universal remote, and then some, and Amazon’s offering it up for an all-time low $170 today.



The Harmony Ultimate can control 15 of your favorite devices (from a database of 270,000), including ones hiding behind cabinet doors. Its touchscreen gives you quick access to your favorite settings, and its smartphone companion app brings the same options to your iOS or Android device. Plus, it can even control smart home devices like your Philips Hue lights, meaning you can create a “Movie” mode that turns on your TV and Blu-ray player, switches your TV to the right input, and dims the lights, all with one push of a button.

No kitchen is complete without a good set of mixing bowls, and this 3-pack from Cuisinart (complete with lids) has never been cheaper. These are actually the most popular mixing bowls on all of Amazon, so we don’t expect this deal to last long.

TEch

Whether you’re backing up your computer, storing a massive movie collection, or need a big drive to hold all of your Xbox One and PS4 games, you can find a storage solution on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

