Extra discounts on J.Crew Factory clearance styles, a Ray-Ban sale at Nordstrom Rack, a $10 gift card with any $50 L.L.Bean purchase, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, Serovital and Unilastin Supplements, and Japonesque Velvet Touch Blush.

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 50% off all clearance items with code ALLMINE | 20% off striped styles with code STRIPEITUP

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code ALLMINE and take an extra 50% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. Maybe hold off on spring cleaning until after this sale is over.

If you don’t find anything in the clearance section, they’re also marking down all their full-price striped styles an extra 20% in honor of National Stripes Day with the code STRIPEITUP. You could say I’m pretty excited.

Ray-Ban sale at Nordstrom Rack

The sunny weather is coming (even though the skies in NYC today are less than ideal) and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted over 60%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

$10 Gift Card with any $50 purchase at L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean is a great one-stop-shop for all things outdoors. That means you end up spending a lot more than you originally wanted to. But don’t worry, right now if you spend $50 or more, L.L.Bean will give you a $10 gift card. Spend it on gear for spring, or just get $10 off the next time you need to stock up on flannels, or replace your Bean Boots (okay, maybe not since they basically last forever).

50% off everything with code FOREALS

You’ve probably seen the Missguided name strewn about ASOS, and for good reason. The UK-based brand is like if Zara and H&M had a baby, and it was fashionable, inclusive, and affordable. And it’s even more affordable than usual right now, because everything (except sale items) are 50% off when you use the code FOREALS.

25% off sale at Moosejaw, plus 20% off one full-priced item with code YAY20

Moosejaw is more than ready for you to get outside already. During their Un-Hibernation Sale, take 25% off a ton of stuff, including outerwear, apparel, and shoes. Plus, take 20% off one full-priced item with the code YAY20. It’s time to shake off the winter blues and get the heck outside.

80% off select sale styles

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 80% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

Home Goods

Amazon Dash Buttons, $1 plus $5 first-use credit with code DASHBDAY. Limit three per customer.

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were born two years ago today, and everyone assumed it was an early April Fool’s joke at the time. But they’re still alive and clicking, and Amazon’s running a fantastic deal right now to celebrate their birthday.

For one week only, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $1 each with promo code DASHBDAY. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount. That basically means if you maximize this deal and use all three, you’ll be getting $12 worth of value essentially for free.

Logitech Harmony Ultimate, $170

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate has just about every feature you could ever ask for in a universal remote, and then some, and Amazon’s offering it up for an all-time low $170 today.

The Harmony Ultimate can control 15 of your favorite devices (from a database of 270,000), including ones hiding behind cabinet doors. Its touchscreen gives you quick access to your favorite settings, and its smartphone companion app brings the same options to your iOS or Android device. Plus, it can even control smart home devices like your Philips Hue lights, meaning you can create a “Movie” mode that turns on your TV and Blu-ray player, switches your TV to the right input, and dims the lights, all with one push of a button.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $16

No kitchen is complete without a good set of mixing bowls, and this 3-pack from Cuisinart (complete with lids) has never been cheaper. These are actually the most popular mixing bowls on all of Amazon, so we don’t expect this deal to last long.

TEch

Whether you’re backing up your computer, storing a massive movie collection, or need a big drive to hold all of your Xbox One and PS4 games, you can find a storage solution on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Inside, you’ll find portable hard drives, desktop externals (which require a power cord), NAS enclosures, bare disks, and more, all marked down to great low prices. I suspect most of you will gravitate towards the Seagate Backup Plus desktop drives, which come in at $72, $88, and $184 for 3TB, 4TB, and 8TB respectively. Just note that reviewers say the 8TB model’s built-in USB hub makes it incompatible with the PS4, but it should work with Xbox One.

Anker PowerCore Fusion, $20 with code KINJFUSN

One of the newest members of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can get one for an all-time low $20 with promo code KINJFUSN.

I played around with the PowerCore Fusion when it first launched, and loved it, mostly for the fact that it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours for $6 off.

15% off PicasoLabs laptop sleeves with promo code KINJA015

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now on sale for the first time ever.

Jesus Diaz raved about these, and interviewed the creator, on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon with promo code KINJA015, complete with custom engraving.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code, and you won’t even have to pay extra for the engraving. This is the first discount they’ve ever offered to anyone, so treat yourself.

