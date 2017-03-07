A Friends & Family sale from Kat Von D Beauty, Uniqlo’s Flash Sale with free shipping, up to 30% off and free shipping from H&M, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

20% off your order with code FRIENDSANDFAM

Kat Von D’s beauty line is full of vegan-friendly, parabin-free products that will be a mainstay in anyone’s makeup routine. You voted her Lock-It Concealer into the top four concealers out there, so why not take advantage of their Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIENDSANDFAM and get 20% off your order, with only a couple exclusions.



Urban Decay wants you to spend Monday buying makeup. Stock up on all your Urban Decay favorites, like the Eyeshadow Primer Potion and the Naked Palette, or go all out and splurge on the insane Vice Lipstick Stockpile. With the code UDFF2017, you’ll get 20% off the entire site.



MelodySusie Portable Nail Fan, $8 with code 9SXRFB8W

You know that Internet saying “I’m only helpless when my nails are drying”? Well, this $8 nail fan will take that waiting time out of the picture. Use the code 9SXRFB8W at checkout and no longer worry about smudging your nails even when you think they’re definitely dry (they never are).

THE BIG SALEs

Buy a UT + 1 select item and get free shipping

Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some of their Flash Sale items to your cart. The Flash Sale is full of their newest collab with MoMa, featuring art from Sol Lewitt, Keith Harring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Andy Warhal. Plus, other styles like denim, sweatshirts, and more, for both men and women.



Just add one of those items to your cart, and continue on your shopping way. Just that item will knock off the shipping charge.

H&M just dropped a ridiculous amount of new things, both in apparel and home goods. And they’re giving you a tiered discount to tempt you to pick them up. Grab 20% off orders of $50+ with code 2905, 25% off orders of $100+ with code 7521, 30% off orders of $150+ with code 0158, plus free shipping. It’s time to go to town at H&M, but just a heads up, this discount only works on regular-priced items.

ASOS is having their very own Fashion Week, but this one isn’t full of awkward Instagrams, editors battling for front row, or branded Ubers. This Fashion Weeks is a week full of trends, a new one every day, being marked down 20%. Today, it’s all about living on the prairie.



50% off all NHL t-shirts, jerseys, and hats from Reebok with code NHL50

There are less than 20 games left in the regular season, so it’s time to start thinking about the playoffs (if your team is lucky enough to still be playing come April). Reebok is giving you 50% off NHL t-shirts, sweaters jerseys, hoodies, and hats with the code NHL50. So support your team grinding it out at the end of the season, unless you’re an Avs fan. Sorry.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on everything Cole Haan. Men’s and women’s styles, plus handbags are included.



Home Goods

Amazon’s new exclusive Xbox One S bundle is the only one you can buy that includes a copy of Ghost Recon Wildlands, and they’re also tossing in a $10 Amazon Music Unlimited credit, and $10 towards Amazon Instant Video. At $300, it’s not discounted, but those are some decent toss-ins, especially if you were interested in the new Ghost Recon game anyway.

4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02

Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today.

Just note that you’ll need an 18650 battery, or three AAAs to run them.

You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 5-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $49 today. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage.

Mesqool AM/FM Projector Alarm Clock With USB Charger, $19 with code 3LOH2GFV

Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an AM/FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $11 on this feauture-packed alarm clock with code 3LOH2GFV.

BAXIA Waterproof Motion-Sensing Solar LED Light, $5 with code JEKL9Q9X

You’ve seen these solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor lights from the likes of Mpow and Anker over the past few years, but I guarantee you’ve never seen one for $5. Use code JEKL9Q9X to get it for 50% off, while supplies last.

TEch

You can never have too many USB charging ports, especially when Aukey’s selling them for this cheap. Choose from a six or 10-port hub, both of which include two Quick Charge 3.0 ports for compatible devices.

We see deals almost every day on Bluetooth earbuds, but if you prefer the comfort and sound isolation of over-ears, Modern Portable’s well-reviewed Super66s are down to $49 in today’s Gold Box. These have all the advantages of Bluetooth earbuds, including a built-in mic, but when your battery dies, you can just plug in the included AUX cable to use them as regular headphones.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, and it’s liable to sell out early.

Etekcity Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter with SPDIF Support, $30 with code 8ERM3WE3

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but Etekcity’s new model raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code 8ERM3WE3 at checkout to save $20.