Free shipping and major discounts at H&M, two sales from Urban Outfitters, a coupon for the cult-favorite Proactiv, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

I swore by Proactiv when I was younger and still owe a lot to those little white bottles when it comes to caring about my skin. If you’ve ever wanted to try the stuff Julianne Hough and Adam Levine swear by, Amazon is marking down the 3-step treatment to just $45 (or cheaper if you use Subscribe & Save) when you clip the 20% off coupon.



THE BIG SALES

Extra 30% off all sale styles with code MOODLIFT

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code MOODLIFT and you’ll get an extra 30% off all sale styles. There is a really great selection of winter staples, like outerwear and boots, and a decent amount of warmer weather styles as well.



25% off, plus free shipping with code PREZ

Steve Madden somehow make shoes that look about triple the price. And right now, use the code PREZ and get 25% off basically everything Steven Madden sells, from shoes to bags to accessories. Plus, you get free shipping. If you’ve been eyeing some sandals for the warmer weather, now’s your chance.

Not only is Urban Outfitters giving you 30% off all BDG jeans (which I have sworn by since high school), they’re also giving you an extra 40% off already discounted tech and home items. Double the savings and grab a new pair of jeans while you contemplate a new couch.



Up to 70% off select styles, plus free shipping with code 7779

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all its worth. Grabbing up to 70% off for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down, with basics starting at just $5. Plus, use the code 7779 at checkout for free shipping. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.



Advertisement

Advertisement

H&M also has a pretty great Home section, so if you don’t need a cheap wardrobe fix, getting 70% off home goods is also a great option.

Previously, ASOS was having a major discount on a lot of things, but today, they’ve ramped it up a bit. Take up to 60% off select shoes and accessories, including adidas, Hunter, Cheap Monday, and more. There are some really great steals hidden in there.

40% off entire order with code VIP40

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Take 40% off your entire order (with the usual exclusions) with the code VIP40. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

J.Crew Factory is saying “Hail to the Chief” by giving you 50% off literally everything during their Presidents’ Day sale. Usually, their discounts will have exclusions like suiting or kids, but this one doesn’t have any of the annoying mumbo-jumbo. All the prices are marked down, including clearance, so no need to do math to figure out just how much that checkered button down or sheath dress is.

30% off your entire order with code XOXOFO

Frank + Oak is known for their attention to detail with staple basics, but if you’re unfamiliar with the brand, that’s alright. Right now, grab 30% off your entire order when you use the code XOXOFO.



Sponsored

If you listen to any Gimlet Media podcast (Startup, Surprisingly Awesome, Science Vs, etc), you’ve probably heard the Frank + Oak name. Recently they launched their womenswear collection and it’s really, really great.

Home Goods

Get reading material for your commute, or for your downtime at home, for just $4 with Amazon’s deal on yearly magazine subscriptions. Pick up Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, or Elle, in either print or digital (because who actually reads print anything anymore?) for less than your morning double latte.

With five adjustable height levels, an accessory hose plus two tools for handling pet hair on floors and upholstery, and (hallelujah) a 25' retractable power cord, this Hoover bagless WindTunnel vacuum is all you need to keep your floors pristine. Today, Amazon will sell you one for just $75, matching an all-time low, but it is a Gold Box, so this price will get sucked up at the end of the day.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $18 today, from its usual $25.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are extremely rare, so it’s time to poop or get off the pot.

Lunches Artoo boring without this awesome bento box. Store snacks (and Death Star plans) in its three compartments and even cut sandwiches into the shape of the doomed space station. Give your young Padawan the lunchtime they deserve.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the larger 20 ounce model is on sale for $14 today. This thing can keep a drink hot for seven hours, or cold for up to 18, and its leak-proof lid is easy to open with the touch of a button, making it ideal for your morning commute.

TEch

Anker PowerPort 5, $18 with code KINJAAAA

There’s no such thing as too many USB charging ports, but Anker’s here to help with a big discount on its PowerPort 5 charging hub.



Advertisement

Advertisement

These are great for desks and nightstands, but I actually take advantage of the included 5' power cable to keep one behind my couch, so I can pull out a charging cable whenever I need it. This isn’t the most powerful charging hub Anker sells—none of the ports include Quick Charge—but with 40W of power shared between the five ports, it can charge several phones and tablets at a pretty speedy clip simultaneously.

Just be sure to use promo code KINJAAAA at checkout to save $6.

Anker SoundBuds Slim, $24 with code RXIWZ75F

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just launched with a 20% discount.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

For a limited time, promo code RXIWZ75F will save you $6, but if recent Anker product launches are any indication, I wouldn’t be surprised if these sold out quickly.

Anker’s SoundCore blew away the competition to take the title of your favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and today only, Amazon will sell you a red one for $32, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

In addition to solid sound quality and impressive Bluetooth range, the standout feature here is the SoundCore’s 24 hour battery life. I’ve owned one for over a year now, and while I’ll occasionally remember to plug it in when I pass by a spare microUSB cord, it’s never once given me a low battery warning, and I use it a lot.

Etekcity NFC Bluetooth Receiver, $16 with code 3BJE8X4J

If you have any old speaker systems lying around your house, you can bring them into this decade with Etekcity’s $16 Bluetooth receiver.



Much like the Chromecast Audio, this little dongle plugs into a speaker system via a 3.5mm cable, and lets you stream to it wirelessly from your phone. We’ve seen cheaper products that do similar things, but this one offers NFC for easy pairing to compatible phones, and a class-leading 10 hour battery as well.

You might have missed Titanfall 2 in Q4 2016's avalanche of big releases, but you really shouldn’t. Amazon’s marked it down to $25 on PS4 and Xbox One , which is the best price we’ve seen by $5.