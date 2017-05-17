Major discounts on limited-edition MAC products, The Outnet’s Little Black Dress sale, markdowns on H&M’s best sellers, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.



Batiste Dry Shampoo 3-pack, $15 with $2 off coupon

Dry shampoo has become a necessity these days (when used sparingly). Grab a 3-pack of Batiste, your favorite dry shampoo, for only $15. Just clip the $2 off coupon on your first Subscribe & Save Batiste delivery (you can always cancel) and make sure you never have greasy roots again.



If you’re a fan on Peter Thomas Roth’s ubiquitous face masks (as you should be), this discounted set is for you. With two 1.7oz mask jars, a cleansing gel, and and the 24K Pure Luxury Lift And Firm Prism Cream for $49, this is an absolute steal.

THE BIG SALEs

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grab up to 25% off H&M’s best sellers and get your warmer weather wardrobe in check. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

Your new favorite Little Black Dress is an extra 30% off at The Outnet. LBD’s from Alexander Wang, rag & bone, Elizabeth & James, and more are marked down with an extra 30% off at checkout. One should always have a perfect black dress for any occasion in their closet, so it’s a good excuse to shop for one when there is additional discounts.



Wedding seasons has begun, and if you’re panicking about what to wear and how much you’re about to drop money-wise, ASOS is here to help. Right now, they’re taking 20% off all “occasionwear.” That means 20% off dresses, skirts, heels, and more that you can easily wear to any upcoming occasion you have.

Converse Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $24, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up to men’s and women’s, but there are a ton a unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.

If you need to stock up on some coffee beans or need a couple gifts for upcoming birthdays (or thinking about Father’s Day), this Starbucks deal is great for you. Automatically get a $15 e-gift card when you spend $60+ on the Starbucks Store, which is pretty easy to do when you pick up some bags of beans. Just use the code EGIFT15 at checkout to grab your gift card.



Home Goods

Amazon will help you give your pet the bed it deserves with this Gold Box. Pick up an orthopedic micro velvet luxe lounger and get a seat belt clip to safely keep your pet in your car for free. The contoured bed comes in four sizes and three colors, so you can find the perfect place for your dog to snore uncontrollably loud while you’re trying to watch a movie.



A quick note about the seatbelt clip: Use it with a harness, not a collar, for reasons that should be obvious.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a huge price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $40, easily besting all previous deals. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Who among us has the time to both vacuum and mop our hard floors on a regular basis? Enter the Hoover FloorMate Deluxe, which uses cleaning solution, powered scrub brushes, and suction to do everything at once.



The best part is that the FloorMate Deluxe actually vacuums up the dirty water as you go into a separate tank, so unlike traditional mopping, you won’t just be pushing the same dirty water around your house. Today’s $84 deal is an all-time low, but it’s only available today, so grab yours before they’re all cleaned out.

Refurb Philips Hue Third Generation Starter Kit, $135 (shown at checkout)

We see lots of deals these days on the original Philips Hue starter kit, and a few on the second generation model (which added Apple HomeKit support) but this is one of the first opportunities we’ve seen to save on the third generation set, with bulbs that produce more vivid blues and greens.

This set is a refurb, but it’s a full $65 off the price of buying it new, which leaves you with more money to buy more bulbs. Just note that you won’t see the additional $15 discount until checkout.

TECH

If your Xbox Live Gold membership is due to expire anytime soon, Amazon’s currently throwing in three bonus months when you buy a 12 month membership.



That works out to about $4/month, and while we sometimes see slightly better deals than that on 12 month cards, this is a solid discount, and gives you an extra three months before you have to deal with renewing it again.