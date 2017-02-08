Cozy boots for only $20, H&M’s pants sale, ThinkGeek celebrating John Williams’ birthday, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

50% off all nail colors with code NAILIT

Yes, Marc Jacobs makes clothing, but the brand also has a pretty stellar beauty line. I personally own mascara, multiple lip cremes, and color correctors from Marc Jacobs Beauty and can attest to how great they are. I also have almost a dozen of the nail lacquers and right now, they’re giving you 50% off all nail colors with the code NAILIT.

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

20% off Origins with code FRIENDS

There’s no better time to stock up on really great skin care than right now. Grab 20% off from Origins on basically everything with the code FRIENDS, plus if you spend $65 (which isn’t that hard, especially with their gift sets), you’ll get a free GinZing moisturizer.

Amazon’s Prime sample boxes were a huge hit with our readers this year, but now they’re making the concept a lot more flexible with a complete sample storefront.



It works like this: You just buy the samples you want for $2-$4 each, and after they ship, you’ll get an Amazon credit to spend on full-sized products from the same brand. That might be a little risky if you aren’t sure you want the brand, but if it’s something you buy anyway, it’s like getting the sample for free.

The store is full of skincare items, protein powders (including stuff from Vega!), snacks, makeup, and more, so load up your cart, and rake in those credits.

Walgreens: 20% off sitewide with code LOVEIT20

Walgreens may be the place you stock up on toilet paper and toothpaste (and quickly grab a candy bar from the checkout line) but their beauty selection is full of some really great things. Use the code LOVEIT20 online and get 20% off sitewide, so you can get that 18-pack of paper towels and a new lipstick without waiting on an insane line after work.

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Choose a $10 Men’s grooming box, a $12 Amazon beauty box and a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy and receive equivalent credit ($10, $12 and $20, respectively) to use on a number of featured products, depending on which box you chose. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty and grooming obsession.

THE BIG SALES

For anyone that has dropped a bunch of money on Uggs (or thought about it) they only wear when it’s cold to go to and from the grocery store, this one’s for you. Pick up a pair of $20, faux fur-lined boots from Amazon and keep your feet warm without spending a ridiculous amount of money on footwear reserved for running errands.



Here are the five styles to choose from, but there are 4-5 different colors for each boot, so definitely go over to Amazon to see all the choices.

H&M has basically any style of pants you could ever need, from leggings, to pleated, to suit pants. And right now, you can get 30% off every pair of pants they make. Seriously, just add your favorite pairs to your shopping bag and watch them magically decrease in price.

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you haven’t gotten anything for your partner, and if they’re a jewelry fan, this sale is all you. Grab pieces from Alex and Ani, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, and more for a fraction of what you’d normally pay. Plus, there’s Prime shipping to help you feel a little better about waiting this last minute.

Here are a few styles to look at, but you should definitely check out Amazon for the rest.

Today marks John Williams’ 85th birthday, and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from the movies he scored (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 40% off. Star Wars and Harry Potter are at the forefront, but there is tons of other merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you.

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good lately. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

20% off everything with code YAY

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on soccer moms and supermodels. Celebrate the awkward holiday coming up with new sneakers. Grab 20% off basically any style with the code YAY and get ready for the spring with new sneakers.



Barneys Warehouse is already full of marked-down designer clothing that seem almost too good to be true. But when they add an extra 40% off cold weather styles, you’d better spend a little time flipping through the pages. You never know what you’ll be able to find. Plus, Barney’s house brand is great quality, and now even more affordable.

20% off select insulated outerwear, footwear, and winter gear with the code SNOW

You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 20% off a ton of insulated outerwear and footwear, plus some great winter gear when you use the code SNOW.



And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Pre-Black Friday sale is for you. Take up to 40% off some of the top selling boot styles, plus some really nice looking outerwear.

Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some denim to your cart. Uniqlo’s jeans are super high-quality for their price and I’m sure you’ve been meaning to a replace a pair or two, so this is a win-win. Plus, a lot of their denim is on sale as well.

Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 50% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted.

I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles.

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.

Home Goods

Before you head out on your next adventure, be sure to pick up this $100 Airbnb gift card for just $85. If you use the service with any regularity, that’s basically free money. And even if you’re a hotel dweller yourself, this would obviously be a great gift for the more adventurous members of your family.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal.

Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock, $36 with code JN5RVFEH

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now Vansky is making its own version for a lot less money.

Just like the Philips light, Vansky’s Deluxe Sunrise Alarm Clock fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

I’ve had a Philips Wake-Up light for years, and absolutely love it, but $36 is an insanely great price for a feature-packed alternative.

For just $5 today, you can sip your drinks in style with a four pack of stainless steel drinking straws, either bent or straight. I’ve owned the bent ones for years, and use them every single day. And don’t worry, they come with a little tube cleaner to help you wash them.

2-Pack Hausbell 7W Mini LED Flashlights, $6 with code R69PQM4O

These tiny, zoomable LED flashlights belong in every glove box, tool kit, and emergency drawer, and there’s no reason not to stock up at $6 for two.

They require a single AA battery each, and we recommend picking up rechargeables from AmazonBasics or Eneloop.

TEch

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Expansion external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days.

Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; the slightly more expensive Seagate Backup Plus is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and the Expansion has a stellar Amazon review average from over 4,000 customers.

Inateck SSD Enclosure, $9 with code B9YMSF7M

Sure, you could buy an external hard drive for not that much money, but if you have a spare HDD or SSD laying around, you can give it new life as a DIY external with this $9 enclosure. Hell, I actually bought an SSD for the express purpose of turning it into an external drive, and it’s been great.

That enclosure only supports 2.5" drives, but this adapter will work for 3.5" drives as well. It’s basically a SATA to USB cable, meaning your drive will be out in the open, which I think actually looks pretty cool.

Tronsmart Titan 5-Port QC 2.0 Charger, $20 with code TITANUSB

Lots of multi-port USB charging hubs have one Quick Charge port, plus however many standard USB ports, which is okay, if you’re fine with settling. But this Tronsmart hub goes all out with five, count ‘em five, Quick Charge 2.0 ports, totaling a whopping 90W of output. Yeah, that’s the good stuff.

If you missed out during the holiday shopping season, the best deal we’ve seen on the newest GoPro is back for another go-round.

The full-sized GoPro HERO5 Black will still set you back its usual $399, but you’ll get a $60 in Amazon gift card to use on anything you want thrown in for free. You can read Gizmodo’s full review here, but you’ll be getting the Cadillac of action cameras, including digital stabilization, 4K recording, and even voice control.

Aukey Dash Cam, $55 with code AUKDASHC

We’ll probably be a Russian colony soon, so you might as well start assimilating to the culture by buying a dash cam. This one from Aukey includes a 1080p Sony sensor and 170 degree field of view, two different mounting options, and capacitors that are rated to work in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F.