BOGO sunglasses at EyeBuyDirect, ThinkGeek’s Microsoft Windows Anniversary sale, discounted shoes at Modcloth, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Tarte Cosmetics Friends and Family 30% off Sale

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, celebrate Tarte’s Friends and Family Festival with a 30% off your entire order. Grab their Tarteist Lip Paint or Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush (in any shade you want) for 30% off with the code FESTIVAL, before they’re gone.

Tarte also makes one of your favorite concealers, Shape Tape, but it’s unfortunately not part of the sale.

THE BIG SALEs

BOGO sunglasses at EyeBuyDirect with code SUNGBOGO

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shade by using the code SUNBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.

Up to 40% off select items

Wanna feel old? This week marks the 25th anniversary of Microsoft Windows 3.1, and ThinkGeek is marking down over 150 items for up to 40% off. There is tons of merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you, so close out that Minesweeper window and get shopping.

BOGO 50% off all shoes

If you’ve just started to figure out what to put on your feet now that boots aren’t required 24/7, ModCloth is here to help. All ModCloth shoes are BOGO 50% off, no code required. Just add two pairs to your cart and watch the discount appear. Maybe pick up some rain boots while you’re at it for all those spring showers.

Up to 50% off a ton of styles

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. They’re taking up to 50% off a ton of styles, from sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

Home Goods

Easter Candy Gold Box

Whether you celebrate Easter, or just really love candy, today’s Amazon Gold Box will put you in a sugar coma.

Inside, you’ll find Easter-themed treats from Mars, Brach’s, Oreo, and Lindt, plus some healthier options from Golden State Fruit that are sure to infuriate your kids. The Gold Box prices are already great, but several options also have a 10% coupon you can clip for extra savings.

Just remember that these prices are only available today, and some of it will probably sell out early. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go buy all of the peanut butter M&M eggs.

Wilson Basketballs, $24 with code 20KINJA

There’s a certain major basketball game tonight, and the NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and Amazon’s celebrating by taking 20% off Wilson composite leather basketballs, today only. The deal is available on both 29.5" and 28.5" balls, and you should see the $6 discount automatically at checkout if you click this link first. If not, just enter promo code 20KINJA at checkout.

TEch

TP-Link Archer C5, $60

TP-Link’s Archer C5 router isn’t quite as fast as the uber-popular Archer C7, but if you’re on a budget, it should be more than enough for a smallish apartment. $60's about as cheap as it ever gets, so if you’re still clinging to that old 802.11n router, this is a good chance to upgrade.

$4 Galaxy S8 and LG G6 Cases

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (and to a lesser extent, the LG G6) are the new belles of the Android ball, and you can dress them up in the case of your choice for just $4. Check out the full list below, and be sure to note the promo codes.

Anker PowerCore+ 10050 Quick Charge 3.0 Battery Pack, $30

Anker’s plastic-encased PowerCore battery packs certainly aren’t poorly designed, but the aluminum PowerCore+ models take build quality to a whole new level. For a limited time, get the Quick Charge 3.0-enabled PowerCore+ 10050 for $30, or about $5-$10 less than usual, no promo code required.

Mackie CR3 3“ Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors, $80

These Mackie reference monitors almost always sell for $100 on Amazon, and even at that price are the top-sellers in the “Studio Audio Monitors” category. So if you can get them for $20 off, you should jump at the chance.

Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKWALLA

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKWALLA). It’s only slightly bigger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.

