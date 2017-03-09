The North Face at Nordstrom Rack, The Outnet’s Clearance Sale, discounted down pillows, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Buy 2, get one free beauty products at Walgreens

Mix and match all your favorite drugstore beauty products at Walgreens right now because when you buy two, you get a third free. Everything from skin care, to nails, to fragrances are included in this, so stock up.



THE BIG SALEs

The Outnet is having their Clearance Sale, which means up to 85% off a slew of designer fashions. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

The North Face sale at Nordstrom Rack

It may be basically Spring already, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of The North Face jackets and coats for 30-40% off. Pick up a great coat and save it for next winter. Men’s, women’s and kids’ styles are all marked down.



25% off when you spent $25 or more on fashion and beauty from eBay with code C20HELLOSPRING

Ebay’s running another wide-ranging discount today, this time offering 25% off (max. $50 discount) on all fashion and beauty when you spent $25 or more. You can find all of the eligible items here, just note that you’ll need to use promo code C20HELLOSPRING at checkout, and pay with PayPal.

ASOS is having their very own Fashion Week, but this one isn’t full of awkward Instagrams, editors battling for front row, or branded Ubers. This Fashion Weeks is a week full of trends, a new one every day, being marked down 20%. Today, it’s all about the ‘90s.



50% off all NHL t-shirts, jerseys, and hats from Reebok with code NHL50

There are less than 20 games left in the regular season, so it’s time to start thinking about the playoffs (if your team is lucky enough to still be playing come April). Reebok is giving you 50% off NHL t-shirts, sweaters jerseys, hoodies, and hats with the code NHL50. So support your team grinding it out at the end of the season, unless you’re an Avs fan. Sorry.

Home Goods

My name is Jillian and I’m a stomach sleeper. Even though for years people have told me how bad it is, it’s just the most comfortable position out there. And Amazon’s Gold Box isn’t judging me, or you if you like to belly flop into bed. Today only, grab individual or sets of goose down pillows for a heck of a lot less of what you’d normally pay.

We love reusable tumblers here, as do all of you. So does Starbucks, and right now they’re marking down select drinkware 30% so you can get your own branded reusable drinking vessel. Put your Starbucks coffee in some Starbucks mugs and call it a day.

Koogeek Smart Plug, $24 with code TQHF38XS

We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $24 today, the best price we’ve seen.

Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code TQHF38XS, you’re not even paying a premium for it.

Tomons Scandinavian Desk Lamp, $27 with code MAR2LAMP

This desk lamp looks like the Pixar logo if it was designed at IKEA, and you can save $12 with promo code MAR2LAMP. It doesn’t have USB charging ports, multiple color temperatures, or even a built-in bulb, but if you like the style, this is a solid price.

OxyLED 16' Strip Lights, $15 with code 1OXY5050

Strip lights can add dramatic accents to the undersides of cabinets and furniture, and this 16' strip from OxyLED can also glow in 20 different colors to fit your mood or decor, all for just $15.



If 16' is too long, you can cut this strip after every third light without damaging it, and if it isn’t long enough, you can even daisy chain multiple strips together with these inexpensive connectors.

Earlier Civilization games feature prominently in just about every PC gaming sale under the sun, but the price tag for Civ VI has been remarkably stubborn. Today though, Amazon’s taking $12 off the base game (unlocks via Steam), or $20 off the Digital Deluxe version, which includes a soundtrack and four post-release DLC packs. Hint: Get that one.

TEch

RAVPower Filehub, $28 with code VZYR27KK

Right now, you can save $5 on RAVPower’s Filehub, which is actually two travel-friendly devices in one: A 3,000mAh USB battery pack, and a media streamer that can let you access files on USB flash drives and SD cards wirelessly from your phone or tablet. That’s perfect for, say, watching movies on a plane when your tablet is low on space.

It’s not often that Amazon features a laptop as one of its deals of the day, so anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this $280 Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Though this laptop runs Windows 10, its price is pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and quad core Intel processor far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses. Need to carry it around? Turn it into a tablet. Finished working on a plane, and just want to watch a movie? Flip it into stand mode to get the keyboard out of the way.

Is it an amazing laptop? No. But it’s a very solid deal at $280. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.

Jackery Titan S, $40 with code 98QOPI4I

Here’s the bad news: The Nintendo Switch can only run for about three hours on a charge while playing Zelda. The good news? Nintendo opted to use USB-C for charging, meaning you can use a battery pack to keep it alive during a long flight.



Jackery’s Titan S includes two standard USB ports (one with Quick Charge 2.0), plus a USB-C port that you’ll use both for input and output. Depending on the game you’re playing, it might not actually charge the Switch so much as dramatically slow down its discharge rate, but either way, the result is longer battery life. So hook up a C-to-C cable, recline your seat, and enjoy the trip sans-battery anxiety.

Refurb UE MEGABOOM, $160

Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Best Buy’s marked down refurbs to $160 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

TaoTronics 3D VR Headset, $10 with code LVHVZM7H

We’ve seen plenty of deals on “premium” Google Cardboard-compatible VR headsets, but this is one of the only ones we’ve seen that includes a magnetic button on the side, which means you won’t have to pair an external Bluetooth remote to navigate within VR apps. Seriously, if you haven’t played with Google Cardboard yet, you’ll have so much fun.