Beauty steals

If you want to feel super bougie about your skin care, get a bottle of Jurlique’s Rosewater Balancing mist. I’m not sure it does anything, but I love spraying it after masking and smelling the rose. Jurlique makes some insanely good products and Sephora has marked down all of it.



I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get three free sale should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

THE BIG SALES

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. If you missed out on the discount earlier this week, Aerie is giving you 10 undies for $35, no code needed.



Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, bralettes are $15, bras are $25, and more stuff is marked down. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as are some cold weather boots and some sandals. Listen, the best time to stock up on seasonal staples is during the off-season, so don’t even think about rolling your eyes at the thought of ordering loafers.

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 30% off sale styles, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for a third of what you’d normally pay. Plus, this sale lasts until Monday, so you have some time to decide.

Update: Right now, you can get an extra 20% off select insulated items.



I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles.

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Pick up $100+ worth of new spring items and get 25% off your entire order with the code SPRING25. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down already reduced items an extra 10% off with the code SWIPE10, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.

Uniqlo already has pretty affordable outerwear, especially their down styles. But right now, they’re discounting them to as low as $40. Grab a new coat or jacket, even vests are marked down for both men and women. You’ll be able to stay warm without having to burn any cash.

Eddie Bauer is one of those reliable, every day brands. You can basically get anything you need for work or outdoors all in one place, for a reasonable price. Right now, they’re marking down most of their outerwear and fleece to 50% off. Vests, parkas, and more are half off.

Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 50% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted.

Home Goods

Learn everything you need to know to get around the kitchen now that Amazon marked down top cook book eBooks to $2-$7. Pick up French techniques (and maybe some inside jokes with Julia Child) from Jacque Pépin Heart & Soul in the Kitchen. Teach yourself how to make homemade pasta with The Glorious Pasta of Italy. Never forget the lamb sauce thanks to Gordon Ramsay’s Home Cooking. The world is your Oysters Rockefeller.



Here are a few of the more popular options, but definitely check out all the rest.

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water. While supplies last, you can get a SodaStream Source from Amazon for $80, complete with a small starter CO2 canister, and a mail-in rebate for a free full-sized starter canister. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in over a year, and if you regularly buy soda or carbonated water at the store, it’ll pay for itself.

Lansky BladeMedic, $8 for Prime members

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within an hour both previous times we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

Tomons oil diffuser with 6-color LED light, $26 with code OVKVZ4FL

This $26 oil diffuser can make a room smell nice for hours on end, and even includes a 6-color LED light that you can change to fit your mood. But with that wooden base, it’ll look nice just sitting on your shelf, even when it’s not in use.

Don’t forget the oils!

TEch

Fremo Evo Battery Base for Echo Dot, $32 with code OK28IEE7

A lot of you got new Echo Dots as gifts late last year, but if you’ve ever wanted to move it around the house, a new third party accessory gives it the battery pack it always needed.

The Fremo Evo attaches to the bottom of the Dot via an included magnetic plate, and can power it continuously for six hours away from a charger. And when you’re ready to plug it in, it uses the same power adapter that came with the Dot, meaning you can keep the Evo attached at all times, and take your Dot off the charger without ever losing power and forcing a reboot. Just use promo code OK28IEE7 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Anker’s kevlar-reinforced PowerLine cables are far and away our readers’ top choice for charging their gadgets, and you can save on several models today, including some from the nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ collection. I use these cables every single day, and I’ve never had one fray or stop working. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Lightning

MicroUSB

USB-C

2-Pack Mpow Air Vent Mounts, $8 with code WICWSA9I

You guys have undoubtedly seen (and probably purchased) these magnetic smartphone vent mounts by now, but why buy a 2-pack? My advice: Keep one in your car, and one in your luggage, because these are awesome for rental cars, and also work as handy phone stands on airplane tray tables if you want to watch a movie.

We see inexpensive Bluetooth earbud deals just about every day, but over-ear wireless headphones are a little tougher to come by, making this Gold Box deal particularly attractive.



Today only, Bluedio’s 4.2 star-rated wireless over-ears are marked down to $30, or roughly $10 less than usual. Reviewers say they sound great for the price, and their 20 hour battery means you won’t constantly be worried about recharging them.

Vogek Aluminum Notebook Stand, $26 with code LRHX8GKP

There are lots of aluminum laptop stands out there, but this is the only one I’ve seen that can fold completely flat to fit in a backpack, and prop up your laptop at two different angles. Plus, at $26, its also cheaper than most alternatives.