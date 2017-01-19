Nordstrom Rack’s sale on Hunter Boots, designer bags from Amazon, tons of activewear markdowns at Finish Line, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Winter is a horrible, horrible time for your skin. The wind and the cold and the snow just wreak havoc. So Ulta is here to help you battle the elements with their Love Your Skin event. Grab different deals every day on top skin care brands like Peter Thomas Roth, bliss, Mario Badescu, skyn Iceland, First Aid Beauty, and more.



Today’s deals include Dermalogica Clear Start Kit for $20 and Patchology Flashpatch Eye and Lip Gels for $25 (each).

e.l.f. Cosmetics is already super, ridiculously affordable, but their sale right now is really great. Grab bundles of multiple beauty products for way under $20. I highly recommend picking up a few things, even if you don’t need them. They’re great to travel with, so you don’t risk losing your favorite makeup.

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their SALE-abration, with up to 60% off some really awesome limited edition sets. Plus, once you hit $25 (which wouldn’t be too hard), use the code SALE and get free shipping.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

THE BIG SALES

Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off.



I’m very firmly in the camp of You Can Never Have Too Many Bags. So when Amazon marks down a boatload of styles from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, ZAC Zac Posen, Milly, and more, it’s increasingly hard to resist. Any style you could possibly need, from tote to shoulder to clutch (and a few wallets mixed in) are discounted. But this sale is only for today, so it’s no time to hesitate.

Theory is one of those designer brands that, thankfully, doesn’t try too hard. The minimalism is just right, and with their Winter Sample Sale, things get much more affordable. Get up to 70% off on everything from outerwear to pants to dresses.

20% off select styles with code SAVE20NOW

Get anything you need to work out, or just look like you work out, from Finish Line for 20% off. Use the code SAVE20NOW and watch the numbers drop. Plus, select styles have free shipping so be on the lookout for that as well.

Hunter rain boots are like the Kleenex of tissues. They’re basically the gold standard, and priced to reflect that. If you’re still worried about keeping your toes dry as spring slowly creeps towards us, Nordstrom Rack’s Hunter sale is the answer.

Timberland may be best known for their classic Wheat and Black waterproof boots, but they also make a surprising amount of other offerings that you don’t need to work construction to appreciate. And with 30% off select styles, your boots will be made for walkin’ and a lot more.



Note: Discounted price is reflected when you add your item to the cart. Everything that’s 25% off is labeled.

Home Deals at Target

Target wants to be your home goods destination with three pretty big home deals to choose from.



There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take $50 off when you spend $200 on furniture and decor. Second, get up to 25% off on bedding, bath, rugs, and more with the code HOMESTOCKUP. And finally, spend $50 on dining and entertain items, and you’ll get a $10 Target gift card.

In honor of the Lunar New Year, Uniqlo is having a sale on styles for both men and women. Their lightweight down and HEATTECH are both included, so if you want to start your Lunar New Year off right, Uniqlo could be your answer.

People always forget that Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on home section. Right now, there’s a pretty huge sale happening in that department, with 20% off bedding, rugs, prints, and decor, $100 off all beds and sofas, and more. You can basically redecorate with this sale section.

50% off select styles

Aldo is pretty reliable when it comes to on-trend shoes that won’t hurt your wallet (or your feet). With their 50% off sale going on right now, you can try all the weird styles you’ve been wanting to try, but without spending way too much money for something that you’ll probably laugh at in 6 months.

Extra 25% off with code 25LUXE

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Designer Boutique Sale going on right now, you can get an additional 25% off already reduced items with the code 25LUXE. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

40% off everything with code TAKE40

The days of American Apparel are now numbered, with their stores set to close all over the US. What better way to say goodbye to a maligned icon than to take 40% off everything? Use the code TAKE40 and get all your spandex, latex, whatever-ex for 40% off.

Home Goods

Aukey 5-Pack Remote Outlet Switches, $22 with code AUKEYR52

You can’t control these semi-smart power outlet switches with your phone, or automate them with IFTTT recipes like you can with Belkin’s WeMo line, but you can control them from across your house with a remote control, and they’re incredibly cheap today.

Motion Activated Toilet Night Light, $8 with code V4H6MPFG

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



This $8 light fits on just about any toilet, and can output 16 different colors of light at five brightness levels, without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. Just be sure to use code V4H6MPFG at checkout to get the deal.

It’s 2017, and your vacuum cleaner shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Luckily, you can save $40 on this well-designed Bissell AirRam, today only.



The AirRam includes a rechargeable lithium ion battery that can run for 30 minutes at a time, a multi-surface brush roll, and LED lights to help you track down dirt. The feature that really sets it apart though its its slim design and lie-flat handle, which allows you to slide it completely under couches, beds, and other furniture, meaning you’ll actually get around to cleaning those areas more than twice a year.

Today’s $160 deal is the first discount Amazon’s offered on this model since it launched in September, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

TEch

iClever BoostCube 30W USB-C Charger, $18 with code ICPDC30W

There aren’t a whole lot of USB-C chargers out there that can output 29W like the one that ships with Apple’s 12" MacBook, and this iClever BoostCube is the least expensive we’ve seen to date, making it a great option for Mac owners who need a spare.

You don’t need $160 AirPods to cut the cord; you just need one of these inexpensive Bluetooth headphones, on sale for $21 or less.