Extra discounts on Club Monaco sale items, Moosejaw’s Winter Clearance, free shipping at Uniqlo when you buy denim, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Bioderma Micellar Water just barely lost out to Garnier as your favorite makeup remover. If you’re a Bioderma junkie, and also want a little somethin’ to help with oily skin while you take your makeup off, a 16.7 fl oz bottle of Bioderma Sébium Miceller Water is on sale for just $13, the best price it’s ever been.

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, celebrate Valentine’s Day with a 20% off your entire order. Grab their Tarteist Lip Paint or Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush (in any shade you want) for 20% off with the code XOXO, before they’re gone.



25% off select Aquaphor and Eucerin products

Aquaphor and Eucerin have been around forever and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially come wintertime. I always have some around for tattoo aftercare, but also grab for it when my hands hurt from forgetting my gloves. Clip the coupon and save 25% on both Aquaphor and Eucerin products.

Wet & Dry Amopé, $26 with coupon

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get $15 off the Wet & Dry Amopé. Unlike the original, this can also be used in the shower, so you can easily wash all your foot shavings down the drain. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads.



The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much she can recognize you by your follicles. Right now, pick up the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x for $359, in any color.



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different.

THE BIG SALES

Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 30% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 30% off. Just go for it.



Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some denim to your cart. Uniqlo’s jeans are super high-quality for their price and I’m sure you’ve been meaning to a replace a pair or two, so this is a win-win. Plus, a lot of their denim is on sale as well.



Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With a 25% off all dresses, that uniqueness is that much more affordable.

Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 30% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted.



One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Right now, buy one new style, get another for half off, plus an extra 50% off all sale items (no code needed, discount at checkout).

I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles.



Sam Edelman Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Need a new pair of shoes? Nordstrom Rack is marking down two pages worth of Sam Edelman heels, sandals, boots and sneakers to much easier-to-swallow prices. Basically, if you’re looking to put something nice on your feet, they have something for you.



If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.



Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get an extra 20% off with the code SALE20 on select clothes, shoes, bags, and more.

20% off men’s and women’s clearance items with code KICKSDEALS20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code KICKSDEALS20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

Home Goods

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.6 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it slightly cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off February with a pair of free shipping promotions.

If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category, so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you somehow don’t find five items that you want, you can also add some from this “Made For Super Bowl” promotion. You won’t get your items by Sunday, but there’s never a bad time to eat Stacy’s Pita Chips. It’s the same free shipping offer, but you could combine items from both pages to get the deal.

The best part? If you have a Prime Pantry shipping credit on your Amazon account for choosing no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack with this deal, saving you an extra $6.

If your kitchen or bathroom sink takes too long to get hot water from your existing water heater, there’s a surprisingly simple solution: Give it its own water heater! This 2.7 gallon Bosch heater installs directly under your sink, and plugs into a standard power outlet, giving you instant access to all the hot water you need.



Its current $158 price tag is an all-time low on its own, but an additional $10 clippable coupon on the product page makes this deal even sweeter. It might seem a little indulgent, but waiting 30 seconds for hot water multiple times per day really adds up.

Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $18 with code SJMFQK08, matching an all-time low.

OxyLED D01 Doorbell Kit, $10 with code OXYD0199

We’ve posted our fair share of deals on wireless doorbells, motion sensor lights, emergency flashlights, and security alarms, but this is the only product we’ve seen that performs all of those functions on its own.



Target wants to be your home goods destination with these really great home deals.



Advertisement

Sponsored

There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take 10% off $25 worth of Valentine’s day decorations and supplies. Good for stocking up on cards for your kids’ class and other cutesy things. Then, save 25% on select bedding, furniture, and decor, plus buy one, get one 50% off window treatments.

$10 off 3-wick candles | 20% off purchase with code F165005

Bath & Body Works just dropped a whole bunch of spring scents to help bust through the gross weather we’ve been having. And, they’re already taking $10 off all the 3-wick ones. You can stock up on those scents and more for $13-$14. Plus, you’ll be able to knock off 20% if you use the code F165278.

TEch

It’s pretty clear by now that wired headphones are a thing of the past for all but the most serious audiophiles. Luckily, Bluetooth headphones are uniquitous and affordable, and we’ve spotted three different deals today, including on a pair from Sony.

