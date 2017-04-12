Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Previously, it was up to 50% off, but now, they’re going all the way up to 70% off on sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

The weather is a-changin’ and that means it’s time to break out your dresses. If you’re in dire straits when it comes to the no-pants look, American Eagle can help with that. All their dresses (save for Aerie styles) are marked down to just $25. Plus, get free shipping at $50, which means you should probably pick up two.

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months.

Home Goods

Egyptian Cotton is one of the softest things you can sleep on, but it comes at a price. Amazon is thankfully helping you out there with their sale on Egyptian Cotton sheets from Chateau Home Collection. Get a set for as low as $58, with your choice from nine different colors. While you’re gonna want to sleep on these sheets, don’t sleep on this deal because it ends today.

Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer.

Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes, $15 with code 9XHZNU94

You already know that packing cubes can make traveling slightly less terrible (though they won’t stop United from beating your ass), but Gonex’s take on the product category includes a second zipper and extra material, allowing them to expand while you’re packing, and compress when it’s time to stuff everything in to your carry-on. For a limited time, get a set of three in the color of your choice for $15 with promo code 9XHZNU94.