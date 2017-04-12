Nordstorm Rack’s Clear the Rack, major discounts from GAP, buy 3, get 3 free at The Body Shop, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Buy three, get three free, plus free shipping at The Body Shop

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get three free sale, plus free shipping, should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

THE BIG SALEs

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. Today’s the first day of the sale, and a ton of great styles are going fast. So what are you waiting for?

20% off any under under $500 or 25% off orders of $500+ with code EVENT17

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any under under $500 or 25% off orders of $500+ with the code EVENT17. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

60% off select styles, additional 40% off with code HAPPY

The sales at GAP are usually 40-50% off and happen fairly often. What doesn’t happen often is GAP marking down a ton of styles to 60% off and then giving you that sitewide 40% off on top with the code HAPPY. The exclusions for the sitewide discount unfortunately include denim, but there are a bunch of jeans in the 60% off section at really great prices.

50% off one item, 40% off the rest of your order with code HEYGIRL

Eloquii really excels are creating easy-to-wear staples that will make your wardrobe a lot less boring (especially now with their Missoni collab). Right now, take 50% off one item, and then 40% off the rest of your entire purchase with the code HEYGIRL. It’s a really great excuse to get rid of old work clothes that you never wear.

Up to 70% off select styles

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Previously, it was up to 50% off, but now, they’re going all the way up to 70% off on sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

$25 Dresses

The weather is a-changin’ and that means it’s time to break out your dresses. If you’re in dire straits when it comes to the no-pants look, American Eagle can help with that. All their dresses (save for Aerie styles) are marked down to just $25. Plus, get free shipping at $50, which means you should probably pick up two.

Sperry Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months.

Home Goods

Up to 25% off Egyptian Cotton sheets

Egyptian Cotton is one of the softest things you can sleep on, but it comes at a price. Amazon is thankfully helping you out there with their sale on Egyptian Cotton sheets from Chateau Home Collection. Get a set for as low as $58, with your choice from nine different colors. While you’re gonna want to sleep on these sheets, don’t sleep on this deal because it ends today.

Friis 16 oz. Coffee Vault, $15

Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer.

Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes, $15 with code 9XHZNU94

You already know that packing cubes can make traveling slightly less terrible (though they won’t stop United from beating your ass), but Gonex’s take on the product category includes a second zipper and extra material, allowing them to expand while you’re packing, and compress when it’s time to stuff everything in to your carry-on. For a limited time, get a set of three in the color of your choice for $15 with promo code 9XHZNU94.

Dr. Meter Luggage Scale, $7 with code 9CFXCB7P

United employees probably won’t bludgeon you with battery-filled tube socks if your bag is too heavy, but I guess you never know. So if you’d rather be safe than sorry, this luggage scale is only $7 right now with code 9CFXCB7P.

Buy two Michelin Stealth wiper blades for $20

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

The Naked Gun Trilogy, $15

Next month will see the Blu-ray re-release of the Naked Gun trilogy—which I’m sure has absolutely nothing to do with society’s new wave of O.J. Simpson hysteria—and you can preorder all three films for $15.

Lodge 10.5" Grill Pan, $16

Everyone with a kitchen should own a Lodge cast iron skillet, but this grill pan certainly has its uses as well. $16's a pretty great price considering it should last the rest of your life, as long as you take good care of it.

TECH

1byone 40 Mile Amplified HDTV Antenna, $20

Monitor shelves give you back precious storage space on your desk, and in many cases are necessary to lift your monitor to the proper ergonomic height. If you want one to match the brushed aluminum look of an iMac or MacBook, the iQunix Spider is a great minimalist option, and you can save 15% on two different sizes with promo code iqunixsp.

Anker PowerCore 10400, $20 | Anker PowerCore 15600, $27

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs are your favorite portable chargers, and it’s not even close. And today, two of the most popular models are $4-$5 less than usual. These don’t include Quick Charge or USB-C like some newer models, but they’re compact workhorses that will reliably keep your devices powered on for days at a time.

3-Pack Anker PowerLine Lightning Cables, $20

Since you named Anker’s kevlar-lined PowerLine cables as your favorite Lightning cables, the company has come out with the nylon-braided PowerLine+ collection, and the lifetime warrantied PowerLine IIs. But the originals are still way better than the crappy cable Apple includes in the box, and today, you can get three of them for the same price Apple charges for one.

Humble Intergalactic Bundle

Humble’s newest bundle includes up to seven space-themed games, including Planetary Annihilation: TITANS and Galactic Civilizations II and III, but the star of the show is undoubtedly Offworld Trading Company. You’ll need to donate at least $15 to get a copy, but considering the six other games you’ll also receive, and the fact that it’s selling for $40 on Steam right now, I’d say that’s a fair trade.

iQunix Spider 87, $34 with code iqunixsp | iQunix Spider 104, $42 with code iqunixsp

Monitor shelves give you back precious storage space on your desk, and in many cases are necessary to lift your monitor to the proper ergonomic height. If you want one to match the brushed aluminum look of an iMac or MacBook, the iQunix Spider is a great minimalist option, and you can save 15% on two different sizes with promo code iqunixsp.

