Uniqlo HEATTECH for $4, discounted Calvin Klein skivvies, a sitewide discount and free shipping from Adidas, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up seven samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This one includes:

For $29, the Smashbox Glow & Go kit is worth it just for the Bake Fusion Soft Lights. But they add in a Photo Finish Primer Water and a L.A. Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color, which as the name of the kit suggests, helps you get a glow and go.

25% off any one item with code 888373

Sally Beauty is sort of the unsung hero of the beauty world. It has an incredibly large selection of hair care products, tools, makeup, and skin care. Right now, use the code 888373 and get 25% off any single item (except gift cards, salon equipment, and Beauty Club memberships). Plus, this discount stacks with their other coupons and deals happening as well.

THE BIG SALEs

The classic logo underwear from Calvin Klein has been around forever, and has seen another surge in popularity thanks in part to their #MyCalvins campaign (Justin Bieber photoshop notwithstanding). Amazon’s one-day sale on Calvin Klein underthings will help you get comfy and get one step closer to looking like their ads. Body oil, not included.

I’ve already bought four things, because at these prices, they’ll go quick. The most popular women’s items, the cotton bralette and bikini panty, are 40-50% off. Same with the guys’ undershirts and trunks. Here are a couple of the most reviewed items in the sale, but definitely check out everything on Amazon.

Uniqlo HEATTECH for men and women, $4-10

If you aren’t yet a Uniqlo HEATTECH convert, picking up layers for both men and women for as low as $4 may do the trick. It’s the end of the season, with spring just coming over the horizon, and you probably will end up packing these away. But stocking up now and saving them for when the temperature drops again is probably the best deal you can get.

If you’ve been eyeing something from Adidas, either for yourself or for the fitness junkie in your life, now’s the time to get it.Use the code ROGERS20 and take 20% off your entire order, plus grab free shipping. Seems like spring cleaning just got a little bit harder.

$7.50 off any $25 gift card with promo code Hello7

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day: $7.50 off a $25-$50 gift card to the store of your choice, including tons of fashion retailers, Sephora, Starbucks, and yes, even Amazon.



Advertisement

Sponsored

To get the deal, download the Swych app to your smartphone, create a new account, pick your gift card, and use code Hello7 at checkout. Just note that you’ll have to pay via Amazon payments to get the deal.

You can buy this for yourself, but if you’re giving a card as a gift, the recipient can actually exchange the gift card for the same amount at any other store in the app, with no penalty, and without alerting you.

20% off clearance items with code TAKE20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code TAKE20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

BOGO 50% off women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a BOGO 50% off sale on all women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Home Goods

We all have incredible video cameras in our pockets at all times, but what’s the point of them if you never turn those raw clips into home movies you’ll actually want to rewatch one day? Adobe Premiere Elements 15 has all the features most people need to cut videos at home, and you can download it for $55, today only.

If there was ever a piece of IP perfectly suited for a Risk adaptation, it’s Game of Thrones, and you can get the game for $46 today, within a couple bucks of an all-time low.



Game of Thrones Risk includes both Westeros and Essos boards, and you can even play both at once, and move pieces between them via port cities. So you can conquer the free cities, liberate Slaver’s Bay, invade King’s Landing, or even hold The North. Me though? I’m just going to conquer Dorne and soak up the sun.

TEch

Google Home + FREE Chromecast or Chromecast Audio, $129

Google Home is the smart speaker that Google devotees have been clamoring for, and if you buy one from B&H today for its usual $130 (no tax outside of NY and NJ) today, you’ll also get a free Chromecast or Chromecast Audio.

Inateck 30-Hour Bluetooth Speaker, $17 with code SJARBU5U

You don’t see many dual-driver Bluetooth speakers on sale for under $20, and especially ones with 30 hours of battery life, a USB-port to charge your phone, Bluetooth 4.2, and a phone stand on top.

Need an extra controller for your new Xbox One? Amazon’s blowing them out for $39 today in white or black, matching Black Friday.



The Xbox One S gamepad improves on the original with a textured grip, double the range, and most importantly, Bluetooth, meaning you can connect it to your PC without an adapter.

USB-C is taking over the world (it might even be in the next iPhone...what?!), and you can ease the transition with a handful of inexpensive USB-A to USB-C cables, or some ultra-affordable plug adapters.