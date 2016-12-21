Beauty stocking stuffers from Amazon, $10 off Need Supply gift cards, sitewide discounts at LOFT, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Every year, I get a handful of beauty items in my stocking, and it never ceases to be the most practical thing I receive. If you need cheap, easy ways to fill a stocking, Amazon’s one-day sale on beauty and grooming products is a great place to start. Fragrances, make up, shaving stuff, and more are marked down, today only.

No, seriously. e.l.f. Cosmetics is already super, ridiculously affordable but their sale right now is insane. There are things on sale for literally cents. I highly recommend picking up a few products, even if you don’t need them. They’re great to travel with, so you don’t risk losing your favorite makeup.

This weather in NYC has already wreaked havoc on my skin. I can feel my forehead skin getting ready to flake off as I put my beanie on in the morning. This Josie Maran Argan Oil gift set may be my only savior. If your face is starting to feel like day-old bread, then maybe you should think about getting this too.



THE BIG SALES

If you actually haven’t stocked up on anything winter appropriate, maybe you should rethink your priorities. While doing that, check out ASOS because there is up to 50% off a ridiculous amount of winter apparel, shoes, and more. Go on and get yourself an early Christmas present.

One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe (or find last minute gifts). Get 50% off outerwear, sweaters, and skirts to help you stay warm and stylish in the cold. Plus, use the code FESTIVE40 and get 40% off everything else.



Hello out there. We’re on the air. It’s Hockey Night tonight. Tension grows, the whistle blows, and the puck goes down the ice...*ahem* Sorry. Anyway, Amazon is having a sale, just in time for Christmas, on some pretty nice NHL gear. Celebrate the best game you can name with sweatshirts, tees, and some pretty nice hats, that you can only hope you’ll lose during the next game you go to.



It hurt me a little bit not showing you only Rangers stuff, but duty calls.

$10 Off Gift Cards of $100+ with code TAKETEN

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a pretty sweet deal on gift cards. Grab a $100+ gift card and use the code TAKETEN to take $10 off.

If you used our office Secret Santa as a case study, you would know that Anthropologie has really great gifts. My gift was this awesome smelling candle (of which Shep’s wife made him buy seven). Right now, get 30% off candles, mugs, jewelry, and more at Anthropologie and be the best gift-giver you can be, even if it is last minute.

Just as a heads up, the discount is applied at checkout, so don’t be discouraged by the listed prices.

Need a new sweater but also a winter-appropriate coats? One of those is 50% off. How about a button down and slacks for the upcoming holidays? Yup, one of those is 50% off. Urban Outfitters is literally making practically all apparel BOGO 50% off. It’s insane, but I like it.



Plus, if you spend $100, you’ll get free express shipping and actually get your stuff by the 24th.

Save money on all the geeky gifts you need to get this year with ThinkGeek’s Holiday Savings sale. Get up to 60% off on a ridiculous amount of gifts, no code necessary. This Pac-Man Ghost USB Lamp would make a great gift for a certain Kinja Deals editor that tells you about ThinkGeek sales. Just sayin’.



Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 40% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 40% off. Just go for it.

Your favorite winter boot was the Shearling Lined Bean Boot from L.L. Bean, and that’s no surprise. The Bean Boot is the iconic winter boot if there ever was one. So if you’re in need of a new pair, want to give someone the gift of dry feet this winter, or want to stock up on other winter essentials, L.L. Bean is giving you $10 gift card when you spend $50+.

Levi’s: 30% off sitewide with code HURRY30

If you don’t immediately think jeans when you think Levi’s, I think it’s time to come out of that 100 year old rock you’ve been living under. And with 30% off sitewide with the code HURRY30, you’ll be able to come out of that rock wearing really great pants.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 70% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year has been.

Barney’s Warehouse is already full of marked-down designer clothing that seem almost too good to be true. But when they add an extra 40% off everything, you’d better spend a little time flipping through the pages. You never know what you’ll be able to find. Plus, Barney’s house brand is great quality, and now even more affordable.

Madewell: 25% off entire purchase with code LATEBIRD

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist not putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code LATEBIRD and you’ll get 25% off your entire purchase. That includes any sale items or gifting ideas you pick up as well.

Home Goods

3-Pack Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes, $16 with code BGOBW3BF

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this set of three from Gonex is on sale for $16 today. We’ve seen slightly cheaper sets of cubes in the past, but this is the first I’ve seen with compression zippers.

Withings Thermo, $60 after 25% coupon

Withings’ smartphone-connected forehead thermometer can get a temperature reading without even touching skin, and you can get it from Amazon for $60 today, $40 less than its launch price from earlier this year. It might seem a bit extravagant, but it would be great for infants who can’t sit still. Just be sure to clip the 25% coupon on the page to save $20.

$12 is a fine deal for any water-resistant LED flashlight. But it’s absolutely fantastic for one with a rechargeable 5200mAh battery that can also act as a USB power bank, not to mention a seatbelt cutter and window hammer. That’s what they call a no-brainer stocking stuffer.

The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $100, today only. If you have any fitness-focused new year’s resolutions starting soon, this will give you a fighting chance to actually achieve them.

Whether you’re an anime aficionado, or just need a last minute gift idea, today’s Amazon Gold Box is for you.



Inside, you’ll find huge discounts on popular anime movies and TV shows, notably including Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell, and Evangelion. That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon for the full collection.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This imposing metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, which makes this a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.6 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $9 right now. Bottom’s up!

TEch

Final Fantasy XV was worth the wait, but if you were holding out just a little bit longer to get a good deal on your copy, Amazon’s marking them down to just $40 today. Yes, it was down to $35 on Tuesday, but this is still a great deal if you missed it.

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code NJAHKNDD

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.

