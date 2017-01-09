Backcountry’s Year-End Sale, the Bath and Body Works’ Semi-Annual sale, major discounts at Topshop, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

If you’ve never tried Marc Jacobs Lip Crème, now is a great time to start. This limited edition shade called Bad Behavior is only $22, which pretty fantastic seeing as every other shade is full-price still.

THE BIG SALES

Topshop is taking up to 70% off a ridiculous amount of things, including stuff from their Unique line. My recommendation is to check out the dresses and shoes, as my experience has proven that those are the most reliable sale items.

The cold weather is here, and it’s time to dress appropriately. Backcountry is taking an 30% off a ton of styles during the Year-End Sale. This includes everything you need like outerwear, layering pieces, and cold weather accessories.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a pretty sweet winter sale. Get up to 50% off a ton of items and make your winter wardrobe a bit more fashion-forward. Plus, they just dropped added a bunch of new sale styles, for both men and women, so it’s really a win-win.

The best part of this Rebecca Minkoff sale on Nordstrom Rack is that not only are the cult-favorite shapes like the Regan Crossbody and the Mab Saffiano Tote on sale for up to 50% off.

The Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale has basically any kind of home fragrances, soap, and skin care you could need, at prices that are worth the ridiculous packaging. $11 3-wick candles, $3 foaming soaps, 50% off specialty skin care, and more. Plus, use the code F165207 and get $10 and order over $40.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Winter Sale is for you. Take 25% off some fashion-forward styles that’ll make your old galoshes look like garbage bags for your feet.

Restock your underwear drawer on the cheap with $3 undies from Aerie. Every style you could think of is marked down, including the adorable Sunnie line. It’s gonna be hard not to leave with 10 new pairs.

Home Goods

Whether you want to stay fit and active while you’re working, or are in the market for a high-end treadmill for running at home, a pair of one-day LifeSpan deals are just what the doctor ordered.



First up, you can save $300 off the typical price for the LifeSpan TR1200-DT5 treadmill desk, which can reach blistering speeds of up to 4 MPH, and includes a built-in 1100 square inch workspace for your computer. Sitting is killing you, after all.

$999 LifeSpan TR1200-DT5 Treadmill Desk 487 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

If you’re in the market for a more traditional treadmill, the TR3000e is also marked down to $999, or about $500 less than usual. This one includes a fold-up design to save space, 15 levels of incline, and even some nice creature comforts like a USB charging port and built-in fan.

In both cases, these prices are only available today, so run over to Amazon to lock in your order.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO80 down to an all-time low $129 today. We’ve seen cheaper Instant Pots in the past, but if you’re cooking for a large family, this 8 quart model is the biggest you can buy.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Continuing a string of deals that can help with your new year’s resolutions, Amazon’s offering a Gold Box deal today on a variety of Vega’s excellent plant-based protein powder and bars.

A quick spot check shows prices running about 30-40% less than you’d pay at GNC, so this is a great chance to stock your cabinets on the cheap. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

4-Pack 1000 Lumen BR30 Flood Light Bulbs, $14 with code 2EUMND8E

Deals on standard A19 LED light bulbs are a dime a dozen these days, but we don’t see as many good discounts on LED BR30 flood light bulbs, so stock up and stop wasting energy with your recessed lighting fixtures.



Just note that these aren’t dimmable, which is par for the course at this price point.

TEch

Amazon Fire HD 10, $150 with code FIRE10

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than a refurbished Fire HD 10 for just $150 today (with code FIRE10), the best price we’ve ever seen.

It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, and its 1280x800 screen is far from spectacular. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Refurbished Fire tablets carry the same 1-year warranty as brand new models, so I wouldn’t let that scare you off. Just be sure to use code FIRE10, and note that supplies are very limited.

The VAVA Voom 20 has everything you could want from a mid-sized Bluetooth speaker: Passive subwoofers, dual 8W drivers, USB power output, IPX5 splash resistance, NFC...shall I go on?

For a limited time, you can save $24 on the speaker with promo code OXCBRQMO, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Just don’t wake the neighbors.

Aukey Waterproof Phone Case, $4 with code AUKEY399

If you’re planning any tropical getaways this winter, this $4 dry bag will keep your phone safe from surf and sand alike, and even allow you to use it as an underwater camera, if you’re feeling daring. Plus, its built-in arm strap means it can double as a running band for the rest of the year.

DJI’s Mavic Pro is shockingly smart, totally portable...and nearly impossible to find. But B&H has it up for preorder today as part of a $1200 bundle, with limited quantities. DJI Mavic Pro Fly More Bundle, $1200

That’s $200 more than the MSRP of the drone by itself, but it includes a carrying bag, a car charger, extra propellors, and most importantly, two spare batteries. DJI charges $1300 for the same bundle, so this qualifies as the first deal we’ve seen on the drone that everyone seems to want. Plus, you’ll only pay sales tax in New York.