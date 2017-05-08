A huge beauty sale at ASOS, 5-for-$15 Aerie underwear, ThinkGeek’s Spring Clearance Sale, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Up to 30% off

If you weren’t aware, ASOS carries some pretty spectacular beauty products. And right now, they’re giving you up to 30% off products from brands you know, like Rimmel London, Manic Panic, and Pixi, and brands you should check out if you don’t, like Lottie, Winky Lux, and Rodial.

THE BIG SALEs

5-for-$15 Aerie underwear

Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Go ahead and give a peek into Aerie’s 5-for-$15 clearance section and you’ll be able to replace your entire drawer. They’re all marked down to $4, but you’ll see the discount when you add five to your cart.

Spring Clearance Sale

ThinkGeek is spring cleaning their warehouse, and you’ll reap the benefits. Get up to 80% off hundreds of items, with stuff marked down as low as $2. Grab a couple extra koozies for $3 or a new mug for $5.

Stuart Weitzman sale at Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman is one of those names that shows up on every website as the shoe brand to invest in. Right now, you can invest if your own pair during Nordstrom Rack’s Stuart Weitzman sale. This is a 3-day sale, but things are already selling out, so you’d better hurry.

Up to 60% Off Mother’s Day Gifts from Anne Klein

Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you haven’t gotten anything yet, maybe hit up Amazon’s one-day sale on Anne Klein jewelry. Watches and bracelets are marked down, but these prices disappear at the end of the day, so don’t be stuck scrambling for gift ideas.

Home Goods

Gonex 80L Duffle Bag, $17 with code SQVNSHSZ | 60L, $16 with code 935AOTQ5

A big-ass duffle bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get an 80L model for $17 today in the color of your choice, or a smaller 60L bag for $16. Just be sure to use the correct promo code at checkout.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Set, $20

Rubbermaid’s microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe Brilliance food storage containers are the perfect home for your leftovers, and even feature sealable vents for splatter-proof microwaving. At $20, the starter set has never been cheaper, though this deal is only available for Prime members.

Lodge 12" Cast Iron Grill Pan, $22 | 10.5", $14

Everyone with a kitchen should own a Lodge cast iron skillet, but their grill pans are just as good.

While supplies last, Amazon will sell you a 12" pan for $22, or a 10.5" for $14, both at or near all-time low prices. Not bad considering they should last the rest of your life, as long as you take good care of them.

7 Wonders, $23

Amazon’s had a ton of good board game deals lately, but if you’ve still got room on your shelf, 7 Wonders is well worth picking up for $23.

From Board Game Geek, where it’s a top 40 game:

You are the leader of one of the 7 great cities of the Ancient World. Gather resources, develop commercial routes, and affirm your military supremacy. Build your city and erect an architectural wonder which will transcend future times.

7 Wonders lasts three ages. In each age, players receive seven cards from a particular deck, choose one of those cards, then pass the remainder to an adjacent player. Players reveal their cards simultaneously, paying resources if needed or collecting resources or interacting with other players in various ways. (Players have individual boards with special powers on which to organize their cards, and the boards are double-sided). Each player then chooses another card from the deck they were passed, and the process repeats until players have six cards in play from that age. After three ages, the game ends.

Anker HomeVac, $104 | Anker HomeVac Duo, $90

Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under their Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.

Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $90 deal is a solid $20 discount off what you’d normally pay.

If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $104 is $26 less than usual.

TECH

If you want to cut the cord, but can’t abide earbuds, Sony’s popular on-ear MDRXB650BTs are on sale for $68 right now, an all-time low, and a match for Black Friday. These include NFC pairing, a built-in microphone, and 30 hours of battery life, and you even get your choice of three different colors.

Jackery Bolt, $28 with code QLYMXNPX

USB battery packs are basically expensive paperweights if you don’t have a cable handy to actually plug them into your phone, but that’ll never be an issue with the Jackery Bolt, which includes built-in Lightning and microUSB cables, in addition to a USB port.

SONOS PLAY:1, $180

We’ve seen bigger SONOS PLAY:1 deals before, but generally speaking, discounts of any size are few and far between. The PLAY:1 is the smallest member of the SONOS family, but it still sounds fantastic, and you can even link two of them together as a stereo pair.

Anker PowerHouse, $330

Anker has continued its inexorable march towards producing anything that includes a battery with the gargantuan PowerHouse electric “generator,” and you can save $170 on yours for a limited time, the best price ever by $70.

I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the PowerHouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.

There are a few similar products on the market, most notably Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.

I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but for a limited time, it’s down to $330, its lowest price ever by a wide margin.

