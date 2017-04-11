$25 dresses at American Eagle, ASOS’s up to 70% off sale, Sperry at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

15% off with code SHU15

If you’ve never tried anything from Shu Uemura, now is the time. While the Japanese beauty brand is most well-known for their hair care, they have one of the best cleansing oils out there. You can get that, along with anything else you want to try for 15% off when you use the code SHU15.

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 70% off select styles

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Previous, it was up to 50% off, but now, they’re going all the way up to 70% off on sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

$25 Dresses

The weather is a-changin’ and that means it’s time to break out your dresses. If you’re in dire straits when it comes to the no-pants look, American Eagle can help with that. All their dresses (save for Aerie styles) are marked down to just $25. Plus, get free shipping at $50, which means you should probably pick up two.

Free Two-Day Shipping with code CANDY11

Spring has officially sprung, so it’s as good a time as any to stock up on new workout clothes with PUMA’s free two-day shipping when you use the code CANDY11. With a massive sale section and new styles just added, it’s a no-brainer to pick up those new kicks you’ve been eyeing. But this is a one-day thing, so don’t dawdle.

Sperry Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months.

Coleman Camping Sale

It’s the perfect time of year for a camping trip, and Amazon’s celebrating with a sale on Coleman camping gear, including tents, sleeping bags, cooking gear (including the RoadTrip portable grill), and more. A few examples are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

25% off online only styles with code EXCLUSIVE25

Aerie styles pop up in American Eagle stores a lot, but their online shop is much, much bigger. While that may seem annoying, it sometimes has its advantages, like when they take 25% off online only styles, including ones already marked down. Grab swimwear, bras, bralettes, tops, and everything in between from Aerie for 25% off with the code EXCLUSIVE25.

FYI: It doesn’t work on clearance items or undies, which is a bummer, but there is a ton of really great swimwear and such that’s included.

30% off tops with jeans purchase

One of the best pieces of advice I can give when it comes to fast fashion is to go by the material. Cotton is always a go-to, and denim is usually a fair bet as well. H&M is giving you a deal on both right now. Grab 30% off all tops when you pick up a pair of jeans.

BOGO 50% off dresses, plus free shipping

It finally feels like spring in NYC (let’s see how long that lasts), so why not grab a new dress you can wear? ModCloth is having a BOGO 50% off sale on all their dresses, plus free shipping, no code needed. Just drop your new duds into your cart and watch the number drop.

25% off everything with code PRIVATE25

When rag & bone gives a 25% off everything when you use the code PRIVATE25, you head over there quicker than you thought humanly possible. There’s so much that has been marked down, it’s like a sea of well-structured dresses and black.

Home Goods

Eufy String Lights, $9 with code TPIIHLHB

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $9 today with code TPIIHLHB. This particular set doesn’t include a remote, but at this price, it’s a fine option for indoor or outdoor decorating.

2-Pack Moscow Mule Mugs with Copper Shot Glass, $26

You’ve probably noticed that mules have taken over all of your favorite bars, and now you can serve them at home with a pair of 4.8 star-rated hammered copper mugs for $26. You’ll also get a bonus copper shot glass in the box.

Protip: Use Bundaberg ginger beer, if you can find it.

The X-Files: Complete Series, $120

The complete X-Files Collector’s Set is backed with 57 (!!!) discs comprising all 10 seasons (including the new special event series from 2016), plus over 25 hours of extra features. If you’re a die-hard fan, Amazon’s selling the set for $120, matching an all-time low price.

Camillus First Aid 3-Day Survival Kit, $26

I’m not saying civil society is going to break down in the relatively near future, necessitating survival preparedness. But I’m not not saying it. This $26 emergency kit includes first aid supplies, hand warmers, a thermal blanket, purified water, and more, all packed into a portable pouch.

4-Pack OxyLED N01 Night Lights, $13 with code 4POXYN01

This 4-pack of night lights is a fine deal. A good deal, even! But mostly I just wanted to share the product photo above.

CAP Barbell Fitness Bench, $40

If schlepping to the gym is too high a bar to clear most days, this adjustable fitness bench might motivate you to exercise more at home. $40's about $20 less than usual, but it’s only available for Prime members, so go flex those savings muscles.

TECH

SanDisk Gold Box

One can never have enough flash storage, so stock up on some of SanDisk’s most popular gear in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

There’s actually some pretty cool stuff in here that we don’t see many discounts on, including a USB-C flash drive, portable and internal SSDs, and even 256GB and 128GB microSD cards, which would be perfect for a Nintendo Switch. But be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the discounts, and remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

OLALA 6,000mAh Portable Charger, $15 with code ETV9MJY9

USB battery packs are basically just expensive paperweights if you don’t have a cable to go with them. This OLALA 6,000mAh pack though has a built-in Lightning connector, meaning iPhone owners will never be without a charge.

Anker PowerCore Case, $42 with code PW7KINJA

Anker’s new battery case for the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 does things a little differently than you might expect, but it could be the best option for iPhone owners who want a battery case for certain situations, but might not use it every day.

Unlike literally every iPhone battery case ever made, Anker’s PowerCore Case doesn’t stay plugged into the iPhone’s Lightning port at all times. Instead, it’s more like a battery backpack with a tiny, hideaway Lightning cable that you can plug in whenever your phone needs a boost.

While it’s a less sleek look when you’re actually using the PowerCore Case to charge your phone, it actually makes a lot of sense. This design means that the entire outer edge of the case can be made of silicone rather than rigid plastic, making it easy to take off when you don’t need it. It also doesn’t obscure your phone’s Lightning port, so you can still use all of the Lightning cables you’ve already set up around your home, office, and car.

The case just launched for $52 (about half of what Apple charges for their own version), but our readers can already save $10 with promo code PW7KINJA.

