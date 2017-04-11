Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

15% off with code SHU15

If you’ve never tried anything from Shu Uemura, now is the time. While the Japanese beauty brand is most well-known for their hair care, they have one of the best cleansing oils out there. You can get that, along with anything else you want to try for 15% off when you use the code SHU15.



THE BIG SALEs

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Previous, it was up to 50% off, but now, they’re going all the way up to 70% off on sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

The weather is a-changin’ and that means it’s time to break out your dresses. If you’re in dire straits when it comes to the no-pants look, American Eagle can help with that. All their dresses (save for Aerie styles) are marked down to just $25. Plus, get free shipping at $50, which means you should probably pick up two.

Free Two-Day Shipping with code CANDY11

Spring has officially sprung, so it’s as good a time as any to stock up on new workout clothes with PUMA’s free two-day shipping when you use the code CANDY11. With a massive sale section and new styles just added, it’s a no-brainer to pick up those new kicks you’ve been eyeing. But this is a one-day thing, so don’t dawdle.



Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months.

It’s the perfect time of year for a camping trip, and Amazon’s celebrating with a sale on Coleman camping gear, including tents, sleeping bags, cooking gear (including the RoadTrip portable grill), and more. A few examples are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

25% off online only styles with code EXCLUSIVE25

Aerie styles pop up in American Eagle stores a lot, but their online shop is much, much bigger. While that may seem annoying, it sometimes has its advantages, like when they take 25% off online only styles, including ones already marked down. Grab swimwear, bras, bralettes, tops, and everything in between from Aerie for 25% off with the code EXCLUSIVE25.



Advertisement

Advertisement

FYI: It doesn’t work on clearance items or undies, which is a bummer, but there is a ton of really great swimwear and such that’s included.

One of the best pieces of advice I can give when it comes to fast fashion is to go by the material. Cotton is always a go-to, and denim is usually a fair bet as well. H&M is giving you a deal on both right now. Grab 30% off all tops when you pick up a pair of jeans.



BOGO 50% off dresses, plus free shipping

It finally feels like spring in NYC (let’s see how long that lasts), so why not grab a new dress you can wear? ModCloth is having a BOGO 50% off sale on all their dresses, plus free shipping, no code needed. Just drop your new duds into your cart and watch the number drop.

25% off everything with code PRIVATE25

When rag & bone gives a 25% off everything when you use the code PRIVATE25, you head over there quicker than you thought humanly possible. There’s so much that has been marked down, it’s like a sea of well-structured dresses and black.

Home Goods

Eufy String Lights, $9 with code TPIIHLHB

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $9 today with code TPIIHLHB. This particular set doesn’t include a remote, but at this price, it’s a fine option for indoor or outdoor decorating.