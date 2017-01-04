Sorel’s Winter Sale, $3 undies from Aerie, extra discounts on sale items at Anthropologie, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Make a resolution to smell really freakin’ good this year, and use The Body Shop’s End of the Season Sale to fulfill it. Take up to 75% off basically the whole site, even things that aren’t usually included in the sitewide discounts (like these lip and cheek stains or these face masks).

And if you don’t happen to find anything you want in the sale section (which is hard to believe, but whatever), any non-sale items are buy 3, get 2 free.

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Choose between a $12 Amazon beauty box and a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy and receive equivalent credit ($12 and $20, respectively) to use on a number of featured products, depending on which box you chose. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

THE BIG SALES

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Winter Sale is for you. Take 25% off some fashion-forward styles that’ll make your old galoshes look like garbage bags for your feet.

Restock your underwear drawer on the cheap with $3 undies from Aerie. Every style you could think of is marked down, including the adorable Sunnie line. It’s gonna be hard not to leave with 10 new pairs.

Extra 30% off sale items plus free shipping

Lou & Grey used to be a humble section of Ann Taylor that has now exploded into its own great brand. I’ve written about how much I love the brand, and right now they’re giving you an extra 30% off their sale items, plus free shipping. There’s a lot to choose from (180 items to be exact) so it’s gonna be hard not to fill your cart with many, many things.

Once again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get an extra 60% off tons of items with no code needed. There’s everything from accessories and shoes to outerwear and sweaters. Everything you could need for all seasons is marked down.

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good lately. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles (discount shown at checkout), plus 40% off select regular-price styles (price a marked). Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.

If you don’t immediately think jeans when you think Levi’s, I think it’s time to come out of that 100 year old rock you’ve been living under. And with 25% off sale items with the code SALE25, you’ll be able to come out of that rock wearing really great pants.

Maybe you just saw Rogue One and you’re hankering for new Star Wars stuff, or maybe you have a birthday coming up soon and want to get a heads start on your list. Either way, ThinkGeek is marking down a ridiculous amount of things on their site. May the deals be with you.



Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist not putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code BIGSALE and you’ll get 30% off your entire purchase. That includes any sale items or gifting ideas you pick up as well.

Now is the time to jump on the Mango bandwagon. If you’re sick of how weirdly trendy Zara has gotten, to the point where you can’t even go in there without wanting to strangle someone with an off-the-shoulder blouse, take up to 50% off the Fall/Winter ‘16 collection and enjoy shopping again.

Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 30% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 30% off. Just go for it.

You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 50% off a slew of winter styles.



And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 70% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year has been.

Home Goods

If you’ve resolved to get in better shape or improve your posture in 2017, these discounted balance ball chairs can help you get it done without any real time commitment.

Amazon is offering the iconic Gaiam Balance Ball Chair in a variety of colors for $55, today only. That’s one of the lowest prices ever listed, and about $15-$25 less than usual. If you’re on the fence, check Lifehacker’s impressions of the chair for an in-depth review.

You’re never too old for gummy vitamins, and Amazon’s offering solid discounts on several varieties of SmartyPants multivitamins for men, women, and children, today only. Just click here to see the entire selection, and remember that these prices will return to normal at the end of the day.

Owning separate glasses for red and white wine is a signal to the world that you’ve “made it.” Luckily, you don’t need to have actually made it; you just need $17 to get six of each, an all-time low. Cheers to that.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Amazon’s running a big sale on Kindle ebooks, today only. This time around, you get your choice of over two dozen history books, including the story of the secret female pope, and a deep dive into Russia’s hacking capabilities (timely!). Click here to see the rest of the titles, all of which are on sale for $4 or less.

Etekcity Desk Lamp With USB Charging Port, 4 Color Temps, and LCD Display, $30 with code 9RY2VFM4

$30 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity. Hell, it even includes an LCD display that shows you the time, date, and current air temperature, which nobody ever asked for, but actually seems kind of cool.

Cymas Memory Foam Seat Cushion, $22 with code GPKQNIQ8

Sitting is killing you, but if a standing desk isn’t an option, this discounted foam cushion can at least take some of the strain off your lower back whether you’re at your desk, on a plane, or driving your car.

Cymas’ orthopedic cushion is designed to take pressure of your tailbone while seated, easing lower back pain and numbness. And while this is a new product without a lot of reviews, you can check out this nearly identical listing from Aylio, which features a 4.4 star average from over 10,000 customers.

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this X-Chef alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on this kind of thing. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction as a YETI or RTIC, so it should keep ice frozen for hours or even days, and hot drinks hot for as long as you need.

Just watch the video above, and try not to spend $10 on this (with code LSB9FI68). I dare you.

Note: I couldn’t find a video of this exact brand of space putty, but they’re all basically identical.

While you’re at it, you can buy 160 magnetic balls with a magnetic base for $10 too.

TEch

If you didn’t get the Xbox One you were hoping for during the holidays, Amazon’s giving you another chance to buy it at a $50 discount, for a limited time. $249 gets you the 500GB white model with a copy of Battlefield 1, the same price most stores were charging on Black Friday, albeit without any extra toss-ins.

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and Prime members can pick it up for just $29 today.



The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required.

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0/USB-C Car Charger, $13 with code AUKUSBC3

USB charging standards are changing fast, but this $13 car charger is about as future-proof as they come. In addition to a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, you get a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible USB-C port for newer devices as well, allowing you to get the most juice possible out of your daily commute.