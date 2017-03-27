Nordstrom Rack’s AG Jeans sale, extra discounts from Anthropologie, $15 off $75 in clothing and accessories from Target, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

http://deals.kinja.com/todays-best-deals-4-phone-cases-bed-frames-battery-1793672580#[ks|curation

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are IT Cosmetics for Ulta Airbrush Smoothing Foundation Brush #102, Organic to Green Mini Coco Oil Travel Kit, Dermadoctor Kakadu C Peel Pad.

THE BIG SALEs

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down home goods.

Extra 40% off clearance items with the code CLEANUP

Another day, another J.Crew Factory markdown. This time, get an extra 40% off all clearance styles with the code CLEANUP. J.Crew Factory is basically always on sale, but it works even better when they have extra discounts, so if you haven’t stocked up on workwear staples and outwear galore, maybe this one will change your mind.

Every time I’m at Target, I have to basically put blinders on when I walk by the clothing section. And right now, it’s going to be even harder, because when you spend $75, you’ll immediately save $15. Plus, with their new collab with Bauble Bar, you could probably rack up $75 just in awesome statement jewelry pretty easily.

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack understands this and is giving you majorly discounted denim from AG. Basically any style you could need, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between, including shorts and skirts, is on sale.

Home Goods

Roku’s Premiere+ is one of the only streaming boxes in town capable of playing HDR 4K video at 60 FPS, and at $79, it’s by far the cheapest. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever offered on this model, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t hesitate.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LXUZPQU

http://gizmodo.com/roku-premiere-and-ultra-are-better-than-the-competitio-1787662906#_ga=1.76363804.861717838.1483736587

I occasionally play tennis with a professor of linguistics, and he told me that Arrival (mostly) did a great job of portraying how one might theoretically go about deciphering an alien language. When’s the last time you saw a movie about your profession that wasn’t rife with errors?

Accuracy aside though, it’s just a really good movie (and critically, one that rewards rewatching), so you should buy it for an all-time low $18 on Blu-ray/digital HD.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LTHYE0E/?tag=kinjadeals-20&kinja_price=18

http://io9.gizmodo.com/movie-review-arrival-is-a-scifi-masterpiece-you-wont-s-1786996616#_ga=1.83162271.861717838.1483736587

OxyLED’s TSP-02s are a lot like those other solar-powered motion-sensing lights that we see lots of deals on, with one important difference: They aren’t as much of an eyesore. Add two to your cart and get them for $20 today with promo code 2OXYTSP2.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N4L1VMS?kinja_price=20

If you never got around to throwing out the $30 metal bed frame you bought in college, now’s a great time to upgrade. For one day only, Amazon’s selling a great looking wooden mattress frame for $254-$347, depending on the size.



These 4.6 star-rated frames are built from solid pine, and look fantastic for the price. Plus, the included wooden slats mean that you can lay a mattress right on top, no box spring required. Just note that this is a one-day Gold Box deal, so don’t sleep on it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018KP6WDA/?kinja_price=292&tag=kinjadeals-20&ascsubtag=85f5438e2c7094e23be1db3d29a632d0ba970274&rawdata=%5Bt%7Clink%5Bp%7C1793670249%5Ba%7CB018KP6WDA%5Bau%7C472972639%5Bb%7Cdeals

TEch

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 finally has external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Backup Plus external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days.

Advertisement

Sponsored

http://gear.lifehacker.com/the-best-external-drives-for-your-ps4-1792491232#_ga=1.82514847.861717838.1483736587

Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; this model is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and is has a stellar Amazon review average from over 11,000 customers.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FRHTSK4

HooToo TripMate Titan, $40 with code DFHSS7MO

If you travel with any regularity, the HooToo TripMate Titan may just be your new best friend, because it’s actually three devices in one.



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 10,400mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from a hard drive or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap thumb drive card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock $7 off the price of the TripMate with promo code DFHSS7MO. We aren’t sure how many they have in stock, or how long the promo code will last, so I’d act fast if you’re interested.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RVIGY1I?kinja_price=40&kinja_promocode=DFHSS7MO

Our readers recently named Anker’s PowerPort line as their favorite USB charging hubs, and three different models are on sale for 20-30% off their usual prices today. Just pick your model below, and be sure to note the promo codes.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B017JT6846?kinja_price=29&kinja_promocode=MULTI777

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00VH8ZW02?kinja_price=17&kinja_promocode=BEST2124

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00VH8G1SY?kinja_price=21&kinja_promocode=MULTI777

http://gear.lifehacker.com/your-favorite-usb-charging-hub-anker-powerport-1792680902#_ga=1.82514847.861717838.1483736587

This 850VA/450W APC UPS battery backup gives you a few options during a power outage:



Advertisement

Advertisement

Power multiple PCs long enough to save your work and shut them down safely

Run your router and modem for several hours to stay online

Recharge your phones and tablets for days on end, if it’s a really bad outage

So needless to say, people don’t think they need a UPS until they really, really need a UPS, at which point it’s too late. So go ahead and pick one up from Amazon’s Gold Box today for an all-time low $73. Just remember that this deal is one-day only, so don’t let the power go out on this price.

https://www.amazon.com/APC-Back-UPS-Protector-Charging-BE850M2/dp/B01HDC21FE/ref=gbps_img_s-3_596a_ede33273?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_p=af76a610-c28c-4f12-9308-ccc69eba596a&pf_rd_s=slot-3&pf_rd_t=701&pf_rd_i=gb_main&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_r=GGWAJBKJ3SKAFNAKGR3B

If your current phone case has seen better days, you can slip on a new one from Ringke for $4 today. Just find your phone below, and be sure to note the promo codes.



http://deals.kinja.com/take-your-pick-of-over-20-phone-cases-for-4-each-1793634698#[ks|nativestream[ks|inset