Amazon’s spring fashion sale, sitewide discounts from Society6, 20% off at H&M, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together Cheek & Lip Makeup Bag Set, $19

Kat von D launched a pretty well-received collab with Too Faced Cosmetics at the end of last year. It was pretty awesome and right now, Sephora has one of the collab’s kits, The Better Together Cheek & Lip Makeup Bag Set, on sale for just $19. The kit includes two of Kat von D’s best-selling lipcolors and two of Too Faced’s best-selling cheek colors.

Or if you need something more eye-focused, Kat von D’s site has The Better Together Ultimate Eye Collection for 50% off.

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 50% Off Women’s Spring Clothing

Yes, it should be all about spring cleaning your wardrobe, but what about finding new things to fill the gaps you created? Amazon wants to help you out with their sale on women’s spring styles. Prime Members can shop spring tops, bottoms, dresses, and more for up to 50% off normal prices. But this is a Gold Box (and Prime exclusive), so once today’s over, it’s gone.

20% off orders of $60+ with code 1520

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Take 20% off all orders of $60 and get free shipping at the same time with the code 1520. That means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

40% off with code BASKETCASE

Frank + Oak is known for their attention to detail with staple basics, but if you’re unfamiliar with the brand, that’s alright. Right now, get to know them and stock up on simple styles like denim, tees, sweaters, and outerwear. Use the code BASKETCASE and get 40% off your entire order.

If you listen to any Gimlet Media podcast (Startup, Surprisingly Awesome, Science Vs, etc), you’ve probably heard the Frank + Oak name. Recently they launched their womenswear collection and it’s really, really great. This 40% is sitewide, so newly minted women’s styles are included.

Home Goods

20% off plus free shipping

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving an extra 20% off everything they sell, plus free shipping, until midnight (PT) tonight.

It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

Zippo Brushed Chrome Pocket Lighter, $10

Zippo lighters great for fidgeting as well as lighting things on fire, and this simple chrome model is down to its lowest price of the year.

Don’t forget the lighter fluid, if you need it.

Insta-Bed Never Flat Queen Air Mattress, $96

Casper might be the best mattress for everyone, but not for your houseguests. Put them on this discounted Insta-Bed, marked down to $96 today on Amazon.

That’s more than you’d pay for most air mattresses, but this one includes a built-in never-flat pump which silently trickles more air into the mattress overnight, meaning it’ll still be fully inflated come morning. If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is.

It’s been cheaper before, but this is the best price Amazon’s listed in a few months, if you have any use for it coming up in the near future. I only noticed it because I’ll be moving next month, and won’t have my mattress for a few days.

Anova 900W Wi-Fi Precision Cooker, $140

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and MassDrop here to help with a $140 deal on the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Amazon had this same model for $1 more a couple weeks ago, and it sold out almost instantly, so this is a great second chance if you missed out.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray/Digital, $18

The Force Awakens has been basically immune to discounts since it came out on Blu-ray last year, but if last week’s The Last Jedi trailer release made you want to rewatch it, $18 is a solid price for the Blu-ray/digital combo.

TECH

Refurb HP PC Sale

Amazon’s running a one-day sale on refurbished HP computers, and while most of the options are decidedly low-end, there are a few options worth checking out.

This $121 tower is the cheapest option in the entire sale, and with good reason. But throw a bigger hard drive in there, and it could make a decent home theater PC.

This $229 laptop is also interesting, as its screen can detach from the keyboard and turn into a fully functional tablet.

Is there anything else worth buying in this sale? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Anker SoundCore, $31 with code ANKMAY77 | Anker SoundBuds, $23 with code ANKER233 | Anker SoundBuds NB10, $30 with code ANKER260

Anker makes our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker and Bluetooth earbuds, and both are on sale today on Amazon.

The SoundBuds were my go-to Bluetooth earbuds until I got a pair of AirPods, and the SoundCore in particular is notable for its impressive bass and 24 hour battery life.

