Moosejaw’s Un-Hibernation Sale, tons of marked down denim on Amazon, a site-wide discount at Missguided, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

Eastrin 6 Pieces Beauty Sponge Blender, $15

Beauty Blenders are basically the new makeup brushes, but at $20 a pop, a little expensive. This pack of six from Amazon is $5 less than the name brand, so you can feel a little better about how you’re slapping makeup onto your face.

25% off everything with code FFSPRING

Perricone MD took the idea of “no makeup makeup” and ran with it. Their line of cosmetics like No Lipstick Lipstick and No Blush Blush have been at the top of lists across the Internet and their skincare is top tier. So, if you want to get in on this trend, use the code FFSPRING and get 25% off everything.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Benefit They’re Real! Tinted Lash Primer, Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanse, and St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Everyday Body Lotion.

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 50% Jeans Off & More

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Right now, get some from brands like Lucky Brand, Lee, NYDJ, Calvin Klein and more for a lot less during Amazon’s one-day sale. There are jeans for as low as $20, plus shorts, skirts, dresses, and plus size thrown in for women and a couple Big & Tall pairs of jeans for the guys.

50% off everything with code FOREALS

You’ve probably seen the Missguided name strewn about ASOS, and for good reason. The UK-based brand is like if Zara and H&M had a baby, and it was fashionable, inclusive, and affordable. And it’s even more affordable than usual right now, because everything (except sale items) are 50% off when you use the code FOREALS.

25% off sale at Moosejaw, plus 20% off one full-priced item with code YAY20

Moosejaw is more than ready for you to get outside already. During their Un-Hibernation Sale, take 25% off a ton of stuff, including outerwear, apparel, and shoes. Plus, take 20% off one full-priced item with the code YAY20. It’s time to shake off the winter blues and get the heck outside.

80% off select sale styles

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 80% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

Up to 25% off select styles

What better way to get ready for the better weather than with up to 25% off select Under Armour styles? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Home Goods

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum, $113

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite upright affordable vacuum, and Amazon’s marked it down to $113 today. That’s the lowest it’s ever been outside of a one-day Gold Box deal last year. Every other time we’ve spotted it at this price, it hasn’t lasted long, so lock in your order before they’re all sucked up.

Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat, $199

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by including a wireless remote sensor that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.

This thing almost always sells for around $250, but Amazon just dropped that to $199, matching Black Friday. This was briefly available yesterday for a few minutes, but sold out quickly. I’d expect the same today.

All The Birds In The Sky [Audible], $4

Former io9 editor-in-chief Charlie Jane Anders’ novel, All the Birds in the Sky, is Audible’s deal of the day, meaning you can give it a listen for just $4. You can read more about from it here, and even check out the first four chapters for free. But really, why spend all that time when you could just go ahead and buy it?

2-Pack OxyLED Motion-Activate LED Under-Bed Strip Light, $18 with code 2OXYS101

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, but OxyLED recently launched its own version, and you can get two for the price of one for a limited time.

These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toes, and with today’s deal, you can install one on each side of your bed. Just be sure to add two to your cart, and use code 2OXYS101 at checkout to get the deal.

TEch

Razer makes some of your favorite gaming mice and keyboards, and a huge chunk of its lineup is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Highlights include the iconic DeathAdder Chroma for $35, the BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma for $98, and even the Blade Stealth Ultrabook for $800, but head over to Amazon to find a lot more peripherals, plus several bundles that include mouse pads.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff will almost definitely sell out early, so crank up your DPI to beat the crowds.

RAVPower 6-Port 60W USB Charger, $17

Look around the room you’re in now, and you can probably find half a dozen things you own that charge over USB. Now, you can juice them all up at the same time for just $17.

Kmashi 20,00mAh QC 3.0 Battery Pack, $29 with code Z6Y36CXQ

$29 is a great price for a basic 20,000mAh USB battery pack. For one with Quick Charge 3.0 output and input though? It’s pretty much unprecedented. Just be sure to use promo code Z6Y36CXQ at checkout to save $8.

Inateck Hard Drive Dock, $20 with code FCCU3GYI

We see deals all the time on 2.5" hard drive/SSD enclosures, but this $20 dock can accommodate 3.5" drives as well. It’s not as portable as an enclosure, but at least it’ll look really cool sitting on your desk.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Amazon Jeans Sale, Razer Blowout, Ecobee3, and More
All Of Your Favorite Razer Gaming Gear Is On Sale In Amazon's Gold Box, Today Only
Here's a Deal That Doesn't Suck On Your Favorite Affordable Vacuum