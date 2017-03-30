Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Beauty Blenders are basically the new makeup brushes, but at $20 a pop, a little expensive. This pack of six from Amazon is $5 less than the name brand, so you can feel a little better about how you’re slapping makeup onto your face.



25% off everything with code FFSPRING

Perricone MD took the idea of “no makeup makeup” and ran with it. Their line of cosmetics like No Lipstick Lipstick and No Blush Blush have been at the top of lists across the Internet and their skincare is top tier. So, if you want to get in on this trend, use the code FFSPRING and get 25% off everything.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Benefit They’re Real! Tinted Lash Primer, Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanse, and St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Everyday Body Lotion.

THE BIG SALEs

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Right now, get some from brands like Lucky Brand, Lee, NYDJ, Calvin Klein and more for a lot less during Amazon’s one-day sale. There are jeans for as low as $20, plus shorts, skirts, dresses, and plus size thrown in for women and a couple Big & Tall pairs of jeans for the guys.

50% off everything with code FOREALS

You’ve probably seen the Missguided name strewn about ASOS, and for good reason. The UK-based brand is like if Zara and H&M had a baby, and it was fashionable, inclusive, and affordable. And it’s even more affordable than usual right now, because everything (except sale items) are 50% off when you use the code FOREALS.

25% off sale at Moosejaw, plus 20% off one full-priced item with code YAY20

Moosejaw is more than ready for you to get outside already. During their Un-Hibernation Sale, take 25% off a ton of stuff, including outerwear, apparel, and shoes. Plus, take 20% off one full-priced item with the code YAY20. It’s time to shake off the winter blues and get the heck outside.



It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 80% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.



What better way to get ready for the better weather than with up to 25% off select Under Armour styles? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Home Goods

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite upright affordable vacuum, and Amazon’s marked it down to $113 today. That’s the lowest it’s ever been outside of a one-day Gold Box deal last year. Every other time we’ve spotted it at this price, it hasn’t lasted long, so lock in your order before they’re all sucked up.