Amazon Beauty boxes with credit, extra savings at GAP and Banana Republic, up to 75% off at ASOS and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter.



Beauty steals

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Choose between a $12 Amazon beauty box and a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy and receive equivalent credit ($12 and $20, respectively) to use on a number of featured products, depending on which box you chose. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

Make a resolution to smell really freakin’ good this year and use The Body Shop’s End of the Season Sale to fulfill it. Take up to 75% off basically the whole site, even things that aren’t usually included in the sitewide discounts (like these lip and cheek stains or these face masks).

THE BIG SALES

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good lately. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles (discount shown at checkout), plus 40% off select regular-price styles (price a marked). Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

40% off your entire purchase with code YAY

Get your style staples for extra money off at GAP when you use the code YAY. You’ll get to take 40% off your entire purchase, including clearance items, but the only downside is that denim isn’t included. But, there are a ton of great clearance jeans already marked down to some pretty nice prices.

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.

If you don’t immediately think jeans when you think Levi’s, I think it’s time to come out of that 100 year old rock you’ve been living under. And with 25% off sale items with the code SALE25, you’ll be able to come out of that rock wearing really great pants.

Maybe you just saw Rogue One and you’re hankering for new Star Wars stuff, or maybe you have a birthday coming up soon and want to get a heads start on your list. Either way, ThinkGeek is marking down a ridiculous amount of things on their site. May the deals be with you.



Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist not putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code BIGSALE and you’ll get 30% off your entire purchase. That includes any sale items or gifting ideas you pick up as well.

Now is the time to jump on the Mango bandwagon. If you’re sick of how weirdly trendy Zara has gotten, to the point where you can’t even go in there without wanting to strangle someone with an off-the-shoulder blouse, take up to 50% off the Fall/Winter ‘16 collection and enjoy shopping again.

Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 40% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 40% off. Just go for it.

You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 50% off a slew of winter styles.



And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 70% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year has been.

Home Goods

6-Pack 10' String Lights, $9 with code H3JLQDLQ

We’ve posted a lot (like, a whole lot) of copper string light deals over the years, but they usually come in sizes of 30' or more. If you’d rather have several shorter strands to deploy around your home, you can get a 6-pack of 10' strands today for $9 with code H3JLQDLQ.



Each strand can run for over 64 hours on a cheap watch battery, no AC outlet required, making them perfect for small arts & crafts projects.

Oak Leaf Rechargeable Motion-Sensing Closet Light, $13 with code LQ4XFHXQ

If any of your closets or cabinets don’t have lights built in, this LED light strip is just as good. For $13, it can stick to any surface, recharge over USB (and run for six months thereafter), and even includes a motion sensor to turn itself on whenever you open the door.

James Patterson’s short (~130-160 page) “BookShots” novels are self-contained stories that you can finish in a couple of hours, and you can load them onto your Kindle for just $1 each today as part of a Gold Box deal. Over two dozen options are available, so go enjoy a little digital shopping spree while you still can.

I know nobody wants to think about dealing with taxes yet, but Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on TurboTax 2016 software packages.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Now you just have to wait for your employers and banks to procrastinate on sending your forms until the last possible minute.

Much like last year, it seems that January is Amazon’s month for offering big discounts on protein powders and fitness supplements. Today, it’s Sheer Stength’s turn.



Inside, you’ll find muscle builders, fat burners, testosterone boosters, and more, all for great low prices. We’ll probably see more deals like this in the coming weeks, but if Sheer Strength is your brand of choice, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

$236 is a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,000 Amazon customers, and today’s deal easily tops a couple of short-lived $250 discounts we saw late last year, let alone its usual $280-$300 asking price.

TEch

Inateck Wireless Presenter, $8 with code K44VA8AV

Even if you don’t give presentations all that often, for $8, it can’t hurt to keep this well-designed PowerPoint remote tucked away in your bag. Powered by a single AAA battery, the remote speaks to any Mac, PC, or Android device via a tiny wireless USB dongle which docks into the pointer when you aren’t using it. Most importantly though, it includes a built-in laser pointer, so you can use it to play with your cat even when you aren’t giving TED talks.

Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger, $7 with code AUKCARS7

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKCARS7 (black only). This is Kinja Deals’ top-selling product of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is the best price we’ve seen in about a year.