BOGO Aerie bikinis, discounted Uniqlo AIRism, a TUMI luggage sale at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

25% off with code FF25OFF

GlamGlow is all over your Instagram and video games with their pearlescent peel-off masks. If you’ve always wanted to try out their uber-popular face masks (and one of your favorites), right now you’ll get 25% off their entire site with the code FF25OFF. Pick up a jar of GravityMud and feel like Silver Surfer or try out their SuperMud Clearing Treatment.

40% off sitewide with code FAST40

Laura Geller may not be a huge household name when it comes to beauty, but the brand sure knows how to churn out winners. Take 40% off the entire site with the code FAST40 and get their award-winning Balance-n-Brighten Foundation or the cool-looking Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator at a discount.

THE BIG SALEs

Buy one, get one free bikini separates

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by having a BOGO sale on all of their bikini separates. Seriously, buy one top or bottom and get another top or bottom free.

Just put a two pieces in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size, or multiple tops and bottoms), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.

Up to 60% Off Designer Jewelry & Watches

Feel like adding a new timepiece to your collection? Or maybe you’re struggling with what to get your mom for Mother’s Day this year. Treat yourself to something nice or be prepared for the holiday from Amazon’s one-day sale on designer watches and jewelry from brands like Emporio Armani, Bulova, Versace, and more. Just maybe don’t tell your mom it was on sale.

AIRism Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $10 | AIRism Seamless Leggings, $15 | AIRism Seamless Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $15

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down three staple women’s AIRism styles: the crew neck, the seamless tee, and seamless leggings.

20% off jeans

A lot of Anthropologies’s denim is almost $200, which in my opinion is too much for jeans. But with their 20% off sale, that kicks jeans down to a much more reasonable range, with a lot of less-expensive Levi’s included in the markdown. Lean into spring with some new denim.

20% off all dresses and rompers

Some of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but there are some hidden gems if you look past all the crop tops and weird, mesh...things. Their dresses and rompers are mostly winners, and they’re all 20% off (including the ones on sale). Plus, there’s free shipping on everything, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for at least another month.

Home Goods

TUMI sale at Nordstrom Rack

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles. 

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal, $262

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $262 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability.

326 Piece First Aid Kit, $26

I’m not saying civil society is going to break down in the relatively near future, necessitating survival preparedness. But I’m not not saying it. This 326 piece first aid kit is OSHA and ANSI certified for 100 people, so it should (hopefully) last you and your family for quite some time, no matter the situation.

Inside, you’ll find bandages, alcohol wipes, medicines, gauze, splints, a cold pack, scissors, tape, and a lot more. Today only, get it for $26, or about $9 less than usual, because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Bissell SpotClean, $107

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $107 today. The Bissell SpotClean has a squeaky-clean 4.4 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, and includes a number of tools for floors, stairs, and furniture.

With a few short-lived exceptions, today’s price is as low as it ever gets, so buy one before you spill your next glass of red wine.

Garlic Press, $10 with code NGD7KDNU

Pressing isn’t always the best way to prepare garlic, but it’s certainly the fastest, and it extracts far more flavor (for better or worse) than simple mincing. If you like to cook, a garlic press should definitely be in your toolkit for $10.

OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Spiralizer, $30

This OXO spiralizer can cut your favorite fruits and vegetables into versatile stings and strands, and includes three different blades, and even suction cups on the bottom to keep it locked to your counter. Today’s $30 price tag is $10 less than usual, making it the perfect gift for the home chef who has everything.

TECh

3-Pack Durable MicroUSB Cables, $9 with code MDFO6M7J

Anker’s PowerLine cables dominate the premium charging cable sales charts, but they aren’t the only durable cables out there. Today, you can get three super-strong microUSB cables from RAVPower for just $9 with code MDFO6M7J.

Arduino Starter Kit, $33 with code ANCBWVFV

Lifehacker has posted more Arduino projects than Trump has tweets, and you can build some yourself with this $33 starter kit, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

This beginner-friendly set includes 38 components to get you started,with a heavy focus on RFID, but with plenty of other knickknacks like a temperature sensor, a water sensor, buttons, and more.Just be sure to use code ANCBWVFV at checkout to save $16.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $39 with code AU2KA5OO

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.

They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

Prefer earbuds? There are a couple of options on sale today, though they aren’t noise cancelling.

