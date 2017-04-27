40% off sitewide with code FAST40

Laura Geller may not be a huge household name when it comes to beauty, but the brand sure knows how to churn out winners. Take 40% off the entire site with the code FAST40 and get their award-winning Balance-n-Brighten Foundation or the cool-looking Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator at a discount.

THE BIG SALEs

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by having a BOGO sale on all of their bikini separates. Seriously, buy one top or bottom and get another top or bottom free.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Just put a two pieces in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size, or multiple tops and bottoms), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.

Feel like adding a new timepiece to your collection? Or maybe you’re struggling with what to get your mom for Mother’s Day this year. Treat yourself to something nice or be prepared for the holiday from Amazon’s one-day sale on designer watches and jewelry from brands like Emporio Armani, Bulova, Versace, and more. Just maybe don’t tell your mom it was on sale.

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down three staple women’s AIRism styles: the crew neck, the seamless tee, and seamless leggings.