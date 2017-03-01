2-for-$28 bralettes at Aerie, TOMS’ Surprise Sale, extra discounts from the Reebok Outlet, and more lead today’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up seven samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7.



This one includes:

For $29, the Smashbox Glow & Go kit is worth it just for the Bake Fusion Soft Lights. But they add in a Photo Finish Primer Water and a L.A. Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color, which as the name of the kit suggests, helps you get a glow and go.

25% off any one item with code 888373

Sally Beauty is sort of the unsung hero of the beauty world. It has an incredibly large selection of hair care products, tools, makeup, and skin care. Right now, use the code 888373 and get 25% off any single item (except gift cards, salon equipment, and Beauty Club memberships). Plus, this discount stacks with their other coupons and deals happening as well.

THE BIG SALEs

2-for-$28 bralettes | 28% off bras, swimwear, and apparel with the code BEADIT

Maybe you weren’t a fan of the plain, solid colored bras and underwear in yesterday’s Calvin Klein deal, which is fine. If Aerie is more your speed when it comes to your unmentionables, this 2-for-$28 sale on bralettes could add some color and lace into the equation.



Plus, they are giving you 28% off bras, swimwear, and apparel (and new styles from American Eagle) with the code BEADIT and they still have their $3 undie section. You could basically get an entire new wardrobe for what you’d spend on two things somewhere else.

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. They’re having their Surprise Sale, with up to 80% off select styles. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons. Now you have a real reason to throw out your old, gross ones.

50% off everything at The Childen’s Place

Just in time for Spring Cleaning, The Children’s Place is having a huge 50% off sale on basically everything on their site. Plus, their robust clearance section has tees for as low as $2. If you’ve been needing a way to convince your kid to throw out that shirt that has had a stain on it for 2 years, this may be the key.

Spring is basically already here (at least for the next few days in NYC) and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. They’re taking up to 20% off a ton of casual spring styles, from sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Six more weeks of winter? Yeah, right.

Extra 40% off Reebok Outlet with code SAVE40

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks, Reebok is giving you an extra 40% off their outlet items. Take 40% off when you use the code SAVE40, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.



Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re having what they’re calling a Spender Bender. Grab 15% off $250, 20% off $500, and 15% off $1000, no code necessary.

$7.50 off any $25 gift card with promo code Hello7

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day: $7.50 off a $25-$50 gift card to the store of your choice, including tons of fashion retailers, Sephora, Starbucks, and yes, even Amazon.

To get the deal, download the Swych app to your smartphone, create a new account, pick your gift card, and use code Hello7 at checkout. Just note that you’ll have to pay via Amazon payments to get the deal.

You can buy this for yourself, but if you’re giving a card as a gift, the recipient can actually exchange the gift card for the same amount at any other store in the app, with no penalty, and without alerting you.

Uniqlo HEATTECH for men and women, $4-10

If you aren’t yet a Uniqlo HEATTECH convert, picking up layers for both men and women for as low as $4 may do the trick. It’s the end of the season, with spring just coming over the horizon, and you probably will end up packing these away. But stocking up now and saving them for when the temperature drops again is probably the best deal you can get.

If you’ve been eyeing something from Adidas, either for yourself or for the fitness junkie in your life, now’s the time to get it.Use the code ROGERS20 and take 20% off your entire order, plus grab free shipping. Seems like spring cleaning just got a little bit harder.

20% off clearance items with code TAKE20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code TAKE20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

BOGO 50% off women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a BOGO 50% off sale on all women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Home Goods

It’s a new month, which means a new batch of Prime Pantry free shipping items.



You know the drill by now: Add five eligible items to your Prime Pantry box, and the $6 shipping charge will be automatically waived at checkout. Plus, if you already have a Pantry shipping credit in your account from selecting no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack, giving you an additional $6 discount.

The selection is wide enough that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding five items: Everything from peanuts to shampoo to condoms are included, with tons of categories in between.

2-Pack Oak Leaf 10' Copper String Light Strands, $5 with code BP526S4Y

String lights aren’t just for the holidays, and you can decorate two different spaces with a pair of 10' copper strands for just $5. These run off a single watch battery for 64+ hours each, and replacements are only about $1 each.

Mpow Solar Light, $9 with code MSRS6ER8 | 2-Pack, $17 with code WK8R8L6A | 4-Pack, $32 with code 596SHX7E

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $9 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

Kubo and the Two Strings is one of the most visually striking films ever made, but the studio Laika has been making beautiful animation for a long time now, and you can own all four of their feature films for $30 today.



Tales Of Berseria is one of Bandai Namco’s best Tales games in a long time, and Amazon’s marked the relatively new title down to $40, today only.

Whether you’re filling tires or firing pneumatic tools, this 4.5 star-rated Porter-Cable electric pancake compressor has is a great addition to any garage, and you can pick it up for $99 in today’s Gold Box. That’s about $30-$50 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

TEch

Anker PowerPort 2, $7 with code NL2SYSY4

Anker’s PowerPorts are your favorite USB charging hubs, and they’re practically giving away the travel-friendly 2-port model today. Just use code NL2SYSY4 at checkout to get it for $7. It’s a bit larger than the Aukey power brick that we’ve posted in the past, but it’s capable of outputting 12W on both ports simultaneously, rather than splitting that power between them.

Need more ports? The PowerPort Speed 4 includes Quick Charge 3.0, and is also on sale for $24.

RAVPower FileHub, $28 with code DWZ73QET

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an microSD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap microSD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock $5 off the price of the FileHub with promo code DWZ73QET. We aren’t sure how many they have in stock, or how long the promo code will last, so I’d act fast if you’re interested.

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, matching a deal we saw last month.