Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

Real Techniques 6 Miracle Complexion Sponges Make Up Brush Set, $12 with 20% off coupon

Beauty Blenders have become almost the end-all, be-all of makeup application. But spending $20 on one sponge that you use to put stuff on your face and then wash away is slightly ridiculous. Pick up a pack of six sponges from cult-face affordable brand Real Techniques for just $12, an all-time low, when you clip the 20% off coupon.

20% off your order with code MJBFRIENDS

Marc Jacobs Beauty makes some pretty stellar products, with a lot of them in my own personal collection. Their lipstick is highly pigmented, as is their nail lacquer. And with 20% off with the code MJBFRIENDS you can stock up on some staple beauty products.



Advertisement

Advertisement

I recently bought the Magic Marc’er Liquid Eyeliner and let me tell you, this thing is a game-changer. I accidentally fell asleep with it on and it was still practically perfect the next day. And I mean, for $24, it’d better be. I also own the Feather Noir mascara, which is great for everyday makeup and bottom lashes.

THE BIG SALEs

Reebok Outlet: 25% off everything with code OUTLET25 | Reebok: 25% off everything with code MOMS

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you two sales to choose from. Head over to the Reebok Outlet and take 25% off everything with the code OUTLET25. If nothing there tickles your activewear fancies, Reebok’s main site has 25% off with the code MOMS in celebration of Mother’s Day.



Two for $15 bralettes with code BRALETTESALE

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a huge sale on bralettes. Use the code BRALETTESALE on these select bralettes (which are already marked down to $10) and get two for just $15. I recommend stocking up on a couple different styles.

I’m not judging you if you stock up on shoes like you would t-shirts: one in every color. Because with up to 20% off women’s shoes and accessories at ASOS, it’ll be hard not to end up with multiple pairs. Most everything is under $200, with a lot under $100, and brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, PUMA, Reebok, Dr. Martens, and more are included.

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their surprise sale going on right now, you can get those pieces for up to 40% off. Brands like Mac Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Marc Jacobs sale at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is full of amazing deals, and today’s event is Marc Jacobs (and Marc by Marc Jacobs) bags and accessories, plus apparel and shoes. Snag something for as low as $19. But you’d better hurry because even though this sale is up for three more days, things are already selling out.

Home Goods

Black & Decker Lithium Hand Vac, $20. Multiple colors available.

Everyone should own a cordless hand vacuum for cleaning shelves and car seats, and this Black & Decker has never been cheaper than today’s $20 deal. In fact, it rarely dips below $30.



While it’s not the most powerful hand vacuum you can buy, it does include a crevice tool, an upholstery brush, and a wall-mounted charger, so I imagine you’ll find yourself using it a ton. Just note that today’s deal is a Gold Box, so grab yours before they’re all vacuumed up.

The Alexa-powered Ecobee4 smart thermostat is shipping soon, and that means bargain hunters can score a big discount on the still-excellent Ecobee3. If you aren’t familiar, this thermostat has basically all the features you’d expect from, say, a Nest thermostat, but includes a remote temperature sensor that gives it a fuller picture of your home.

Anker already makes a bunch of your favorite tech gear, so why not add flashlights to the list? This week, you can get two of their entry-level LC40 lights for $19, an all-time low.

Somewhat surprisingly, this model doesn’t include a built-in rechargeable battery, but it can run for six hours on a rechargeable (and inexpensive) 18650 battery.

Most of the Sonicare deals we see are on the powerful Flexcare and the more budget-friendly Essense. But today, Amazon’s Gold Box is about keeping your pearly whites, uh, pearly white. Pick Up a Philips Sonicare Healthy White for $60, today only, and maybe impress your dentist at your next checkup.

The art to the perfect cup of iced coffee is all in the drip. The DRIPP is a $24 cold brew system from gosh! (yeah, that’s really the name of the brand) makes 10oz of coffee in as little as two hours, and has a built in mug. Make Japanese-style cold brew, which is less acidic and harsh, in a travel-friendly package.

You don’t really need the micro-filters that they use, but it does help distribute the water evenly.

Want to try your hands at digital drawing on a starving artist’s budget? Wacom’s Intuos graphics tablet and pen is down to an all-time low $62 for Prime members right now.



This isn’t the flagship in Wacom’s lineup, but it features 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity, and it also doubles as a giant multitouch trackpad that you can use with your fingers.

You can never have enough external storage, so when you can get 4TB for $95, you should take full advantage. Just note that this model does require a power cord, so it’ll need to stay tethered in the same place, but that’s fine for an office environment, or for use as a PS4 or Xbox One external drive.

