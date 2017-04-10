Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

15% off with code SHU15

If you’ve never tried anything from Shu Uemura, now is the time. While the Japanese beauty brand is most well-known for their hair care, they have one of the best cleansing oils out there. You can get that, along with anything else you want to try for 15% off when you use the code SHU15.



THE BIG SALEs

25% off online only styles with code EXCLUSIVE25

Aerie styles pop up in American Eagle stores a lot, but their online shop is much, much bigger. While that may seem annoying, it sometimes has its advantages, like when they take 25% off online only styles, including ones already marked down. Grab swimwear, bras, bralettes, tops, and everything in between from Aerie for 25% off with the code EXCLUSIVE25.



FYI: It doesn’t work on clearance items or undies, which is a bummer, but there is a ton of really great swimwear and such that’s included.

One of the best pieces of advice I can give when it comes to fast fashion is to go by the material. Cotton is always a go-to, and denim is usually a fair bet as well. H&M is giving you a deal on both right now. Grab 30% off all tops when you pick up a pair of jeans.



BOGO 50% off dresses, plus free shipping

It finally feels like spring in NYC (let’s see how long that lasts), so why not grab a new dress you can wear? ModCloth is having a BOGO 50% off sale on all their dresses, plus free shipping, no code needed. Just drop your new duds into your cart and watch the number drop.

25% off everything with code PRIVATE25

When rag & bone gives a 25% off everything when you use the code PRIVATE25, you head over there quicker than you thought humanly possible. There’s so much that has been marked down, it’s like a sea of well-structured dresses and black.

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than a smartwatch, any day. Today only, pick up a Invicta watch for as low as $32. Amazon’s Gold Box has your pick of faces and bracelets (stainless steel or leather), with all of them coming in under $53. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.

Home Goods

Blessed are the cheesemakers, but you don’t need much cheddar to buy Monty Pyton’s Life of Brian on Blu-ray.

Withings Body, $68 after 30% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $68 (after you clip the 30% coupon on the page) is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

The Withings Body syncs stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps.

TEch

Anker’s eclectic Easter sale includes the newest version of your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, a pocket-sized speaker, a massive Quick Charge 3.0 battery pack, and more. Check out all of the deals below, and be sure to note the promo codes.