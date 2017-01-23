FoodSaver vacuum sealers, a Brother laser printer, and Yankee Candles lead off Monday’s best deals.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today, Amazon’s selling this well-reviewed FoodSaver 4840 Starter Kit for $125, or about $45 less than usual. There are cheaper FoodSaver models out there, but the 4840 justifies its cost with a retractable vacuum sealing accessory, allowing it to vacuum seal specially designed zipper bags, in addition to the usual heat-seal bags. This also comes in handy for drawing a vacuum in a marinating dish, which can reduce marinating time from hours to minutes.

Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Note: The video above isn’t the exact same model, but the features presented are identical to the 4840.

If you don’t care about the vacuum bag accessory, and can do with fewer automatic options, the V3240 is also on sale for $85 right now. This model requires you to clamp the bags manually, and doesn’t include a cutter like the 4840, but with a little extra work, the result should be basically the same.

Amazon’s also discounting a 4-piece set of FoodSaver containers to an all-time low $42 today. Unlike bags and rolls, these are infinitely reusable, and are great for softer foods that you don’t want to crush.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2380DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them. Plus, this particular model has a sterling 4.4 star review average on Amazon, a built-in scanner, and AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, so it should serve you well for years.

If your current phone case has seen better days, you can slip on a new one from Ringke for $5 today. There are too many options to list here, but you can find all of the links and promo codes in this post.

Ah, Yankee Candle: The brand that goes from lovely smelling to headache-inducing faster than you can say “Fresh Balsam.” If you need to replenish your candle stash, take up to 40% off large jar and 2-wick candles during today’s Amazon Gold Box. But this is a one-day sale, so get your wax on before this burns out.



This sale runs the gamut of scents as well, from Midsummer’s Night to Pink Sands to Mountain Lodge, and everything in between.

If you’ve always wanted surround sound at home, but have been scared off by its cost and complexity, Amazon’s running the a great deal on Vizio’s turnkey 5.1 sound bar system, just in time for the Super Bow.

While supplies last, the Vizio SB3851 system is marked down to $200, matching the price we saw around Black Friday.

Sponsored

The system’s three front audio channels are housed in an attractive 38" sound bar, while the two satellite speakers connect to a Bluetooth subwoofer that you set up in the back of the room, meaning you don’t have to run any cables across the entire room to enjoy true surround sound (though to be clear, you do have to plug the satellite speakers into the subwoofer). The best part? You don’t even need a receiver to operate this thing; it’ll plug straight into your TV.

There are surely systems out there that sound better or offer more options, but for the majority of non-audiophiles, this system is basically a miracle for the price. I own it, and absolutely love it.

Contigo, purveyor of your longtime favorite travel mug, now makes a vacuum insulated water bottle as well, and you can grab one for an all-time low $15 today. The Autospout Ashland can keep your drink cold for up to 12 hours, and its lid includes a pop-up straw and a cover to keep dirt away when it’s closed. Plus, it just looks really nice.

The DJI Phantom 4 has obstacle avoidance and some smart tracking features, but if you just want a flying 4K camera for not much money, the Phantom 3 4K is down to $499 today, the best price we’ve seen, plus no sales tax outside of New York.

Not to be confused with the Phantom 3 Professional, the Phantom 3 4K is basically the Standard, but with a 4K camera and an indoor positioning system added on. That means it doesn’t include DJI’s LightBridge range extension technology, but you should still be able to control this thing from over 1,000 feet away in most conditions.

Everyone should own a slow cooker, and furthermore, everyone should own a programmable slow cooker. If you’re going to be at work for nine hours, but your recipe only calls for six hours of cooking, these will automatically switch to warm mode at the time of your choosing, so you can walk in the door and enjoy a delicious dinner.



This 6-quart model from Crock-Pot is available for an all-time low $34 today, but it’s a Gold Box deal, so don’t be slow about it.

Nobody really needs a bread maker, but making your own bread from scratch is rewarding in the same way that making any food yourself is rewarding, and this discounted Oster makes it easy.



The Oster 2-Pound Expressbake is the top-selling bread maker on Amazon, boasts a 4.3 star review average, and features nine automatic modes for different types of breads and doughs. And of course, you can customize any recipe with multiple loaf sizes and crust darkness settings, and even delay its start time so you can stuff your face with a warm, fresh loaf of bread right when you get home from work. Today’s deal is an all-time low, so take a bite out of it before it goes stale.

If you’re planning on grilling out for your Super Bowl party, or just want to be prepared for a spring barbecue, Prime members can score this Char-Broil infrared grill for $199, an all-time low by about $75.



Unlike traditional gas grills, this Char-Broil TRU uses infrared heating for even temperatures throughout the grilling surface, and separates your food from the open flame to prevent flareups. Reviewers seem to love it, and there’s a certain novelty to having a grill delivered to your doorstep. Just be sure to invite me over for steaks.

You might have missed Titanfall 2 in Q4 2016's avalanche of big releases, but you really shouldn’t. Amazon’s marked it down to $35 on PS4 today, which isn’t quite as good as we saw around Black Friday, but is otherwise the best price we’ve seen.



It’s also available on Xbox One for a couple bucks more.

I am a fuzzy blanket hoarder. I currently have three on my couch and I use two at once on a regular day. Amazon’s got two separate deals, today only, that speak to me on a deep, emotional level. First, grab an extra large heating pad for under $30. Or, choose between three heated throw blankets of varying degrees of fuzziness.

Dr. Meter 2-Pack Moisture Sensors, $10 with code 4F7Z2AMM

We weren’t all born with green thumbs, but with the help of these inexpensive hydrometers, you’ll at least know when it’s time to water the plants.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 835UAXSZ

While it’s certainly not as fast as the quarter-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-sized compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find change. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

You probably saw Winter’s Bone back before we crested past peak Jennifer Lawrence, but now you can also read the book that inspired it for $3.



From Publisher’s Weekly:

Woodrell flirts with—but doesn’t succumb to—cliché in his eighth novel, a luminescent portrait of the poor and desperate South that drafts 16-year-old Ree Dolly, blessed with “abrupt green eyes,” as its unlikely heroine. Ree, too young to escape the Ozarks by joining the army, cares for her two younger brothers and mentally ill mother after her methamphetamine-cooking father, Jessup, disappears. Recently arrested on drug charges, Jessup bonded out of jail by using the family home as collateral, but with a court date set in one week’s time and Jessup nowhere to be found, Ree has to find him—dead or alive—or the house will be repossessed. At its best, the novel captures the near-religious criminal mania pervasive in rural communities steeped in drug culture. Woodrell’s prose, lyrical as often as dialogic, creates an unwieldy but alluring narrative that allows him to draw moments of unexpected tenderness from predictable scripts: from Ree’s fearsome, criminal uncle Teardrop, Ree discovers the unshakable strength of family loyalty; from her friend Gail and her woefully dependant siblings, Ree learns that a faith in kinship can blossom in the face of a bleak and flawed existence.

Today only, art supplies from Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Prismacolor are marked down to crazy low prices, most being the best price they’ve ever been. Stock up on everyday things like Sharpie markers and felt tip pens, or get a little creative with adult coloring books and illustration markers.

This discounted flash drive doesn’t look like anything special at first blush, but hit one button, and it transforms into tiny wireless media server, allowing you to pull up files on any of your devices, including phones and tablets.



That means next time you travel, you can stream movies to your tablet or store photos from your phone without filling up your device’s precious onboard storage. Today’s $30 price tag is a match for the 64GB model’s all-time low.

Aukey Bluetooth Headphones, $13 with code AUKBTEP4

Still don’t own a set of Bluetooth headphones? You can fix that today for just $13.

If you missed out on the dozens of great Black Friday deals on the PS4 and Xbox One, here’s another chance to save on either (or both!).



I’ll admit, this morning was the first time I’d ever heard of finger flashlights, but apparently they’re quite popular at parties and concerts, and you can get 100 of them for $13 today. You get 25 of each color, and they all have a 24 hour (non-replaceable) battery built right in.

The original Boogie Board LCD writing tablet was one of our most popular items on Black Friday, and today, the larger Boogie Board Sync is on sale for its lowest price ever. Unlike the original, which had no ability to save or sync your drawings, this one can do both, with enough internal memory to store over 1000 images, and Bluetooth to connect to your phone or computer.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for $17. We saw a few lower prices around Black Friday last year, but this set usually sells for $20.

Last year, these became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

The last few weeks have seen several sales on TriggerPoint’s popular foam rollers, and now, you can save on their massage balls as well. Both the 2.5" and 5" versions are at or near all-time lows.

Krave Jerky Variety Pack, $16 after 10% coupon

Who doesn’t want more jerky in their life? $16 today gets you 10 1.5 oz. samplers from Krave, with Chili Lime, Black Cherry, and Sweet Chipotle all included. Just be sure to clip the 10% coupon on the page to get the deal.

One of the best card games you probably haven’t heard of is back on sale today. Munchkin is a little bit like D&D, but much more approachable and silly. The Deluxe version includes a game board and standies to track your level, but it’s already slightly backordered, so order quickly.

$26 Munchkin Deluxe 915 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed.

And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

This highly rated electric water kettle is down to an all-time low $20 today, and should pay for itself over time, as it claims to be 85% more efficient than boiling water over a stove. Plus, its heating element is completely concealed, it shuts itself off if it boils dry, and most importantly, it basks your water in a funky blue LED glow as it boils.

Tax forms are finally starting to roll out, but before you go out and pay full price for filing software, be sure to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Eagle-eyed deal hunters might note that the prices listed on TurboTax’s site are the same or slightly lower, but those online versions will charge you an additional $37 for state tax software. The downloads and discs that Amazon’s selling by comparison include a free state download, along with free form printing, or a $20 e-file fee.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

6-Pack OxyLED LED Bulbs, $12 with code OXYA1999

In case you missed out on a similar sale earlier this week, Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated OxyLED soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code OXYA1999. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.



Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

