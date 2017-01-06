All the equipment for an at-home gym, PUMA’s Semi-Annual Sale, the ever-popular Philips Wake-Up Light and more lead Friday’s best deals.



If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, Amazon’s discounting a couple different models today.



For starters, the high-end HF3520 is down to $110. This model features five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics a sunrise.

The entry-level HF3500 is also on sale for $58. This one doesn’t include a radio, and it only beeps—no natural wake-up sounds here—but the light works just as well as the other models, and that’s what matters most.

January is the month of new beginnings, and if you’ve resolved to finally turn that empty space in your basement into a gym, this will help. Today only, Amazon is marking down two sets of adjustable dumbbells, two workout benches, and some floor mats.

Just an FYI: If you buy everything in this Gold Box to outfit your new workout space, it will cost you less than half an average yearly gym membership.

AUKEY USB Charger with USB C Port, $20 with code AUKUSBC5

Back down to its lowest price ever, this handy $20 wall charger from Aukey not only features four USB ports, but has an added USB-C port as well. You’ll be able to charge all your devices at once without fiddling with any special adapters. No one likes to fiddle. Plus, it supports everyone’s favorite Quick Charge capability.

Of all the Kindle sales Amazon has been running, this is the one that speaks to me the most. If 2016 wasn’t particularly great for you, how about a pick-me-up in the form of a new feel-good Kindle book? Advice from Dick van Dyke, a memoir from Abby Wambach, and more are marked down to under $4.



Here’s a selection of some of the most popular titles, but if these don’t pique your interest, you’ll get your serotonin fix from the rest of the bunch.

$2 War Brides Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

PUMA has made some very strategic moves to stay relevant, but they also have managed to stay pretty true to what they’re known for. So when they launch their Semi-Annual Sale full of staple styles of clothing and sneakers, it’s a win-win. Up to 50% off stuff that isn’t weird and celebrity-backed? Count me in.

Vansky Amplified HDTV Antenna, $16 with code JVQNT9WG

If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code JVQNT9WG brings it down to just $16, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

Mpow Buckler (Orange), $16 with code 5EBIIXFV

We see our fair share of water-resistant Bluetooth speaker deals, but the Mpow Buckler has been one of our readers’ favorite models to date, probably thanks to its ingenious suction cup design that you can stick to your shower wall.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Bluetooth Toothbrush, $60 after $15 coupon

Whether you’re enticed by the idea of a Bluetooth-connected toothbrush, or just want it to get off your lawn, $60 is a great deal for an Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush with a pressure sensor, five modes, and compatibility with several different brush heads.



If you want to pair it with your phone to track your brushing habits and learn which parts of your mouth aren’t getting enough attention, great! If not, it’s still worth buying at this price. Just be sure to clip the $15 coupon to get the lowest price ever.

Anker New Year, New Accessories Sale

It’s no secret that you all love the PowerLine lightning cables from Anker, and a ton of other Anker products. So what better way to start 2017 than to stock up? Grab a 3-pack of PowerLine lightning cables for only $20, a PowerPort wall charger with quick charge for $24, and more. Just not the discount codes below.

5-Pack Aukey MicroUSB Cables, $4 with code AUKEYCBD

USB-C’s time will come, but in the meantime, we all need some old fashioned microUSB cables, and you won’t find a better deal than a 5-pack for $4, with Prime shipping. Three of them are 3' long, and two are 1', which are great for traveling.

For just $5-$6 today, you can sip your drinks in style with a four pack of stainless steel drinking straws, either bent or straight. I own the bent ones, and use them for everything from Coke Zero to Moscow Mules. And don’t worry, they come with a little tube cleaner to help you wash them.

Your KitchenAid is good for more than just mixing doughs and baking cookies: With this special attachment, it transforms into a full-fledged food processor, and the kit has never been cheaper.



$116 gets you the food processor attachment with the commercial dicing kit, while supplies last. With the included blade discs and the thickness slider on the unit, you can slice, shred, julienne, and even cube just about anything in your kitchen, to the exact specifications your recipes require. It’s like your own personal sous chef.

40% off all sale styles with code SALE40

It may say 30% off on the Levi’s site, but enter the code SALE40 at checkout, and you’re in for a treat. Levi’s ramped up their sale discount from 30% to 40% off all sale styles. And the great thing about the Levi’s store is that it isn’t just denim.



I finally got my hands on a pair of the infamous Wedgie jean, and I love them (the Joshua Tree wash is on sale for $42). My most recent purchase was this really comfy sweater that I have worn at least three times in the past two weeks.

If you didn’t get your denim fill during the Levi’s sale, maybe check out Uniqlo’s crazy-good deal on jeans. All women’s styles are $30 and all men’s are $40, including selvedge denim and HEATTECH jeans.

The North Face Sale at Moosejaw plus 10% off all sale items with code NACHO10

Around these parts, it’s starting to get uncomfortably cold. So, if you haven’t stocked up on winter essentials, this one’s for you. Not only is Moosejaw marking down a bunch of The North Face stuff, use the code NACHO10 and get an additional 10% off.



Humble’s Game Dev Software bundle is full of...software for game developers, but two of the apps are worth the purchase price for anyone.



If you beat the average donation (currently $6.73), you’ll get a year of Todoist Premium, even if you’re already a subscriber. Todoist has long been a Lifehacker favorite in the crowded to-do list manager space, and the Premium features normally cost $29 per year.

If you donate $10 or more, you’ll also get a year of 1Password Families, though only for new members. The Families membership normally costs $5 per month, and lets up to five people access the apps, and share passwords between accounts (or not). I’ve been using 1Password for years, and couldn’t get by without it.

This isn’t a new deal by any means, but since Mass Effect: Andromeda just got a release date, it bears repeating: Prime members can save 20% on all (physical) video game preorders and new releases, meaning you’ll only spend $48 on Andromeda, or $56 for the Deluxe edition, which includes a soundtrack and some in-game items.

Aukey 3-Port Bluetooth Car Adapter, $15 with code UG89OSI9

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged.

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0/USB-C Car Charger, $13 with code AUKUSBC3

USB charging standards are changing fast, but this $13 car charger is about as future-proof as they come. In addition to a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, you get a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible USB-C port for newer devices as well, allowing you to get the most juice possible out of your daily commute.



In case you missed it yesterday, Aukey’s ultra-popular 4.8A mini car charger is also on sale for $7.

And if you want Quick Charge 3.0, but not USB-C, here’s a dual-port charger for $8.

If you’re going to focus on one exercise to get into better shape for 2017, a rowing machine works just about every muscle in your body, and you can own one for just $64 today, with free shipping from Amazon.



Obviously, this machine is about as barebones as they come, but you do get 12 levels of resistance, and it’ll track calories, time, and number of pulls, though it won’t translate that into a rowing distance. Reviewers seem about as impressed as could be reasonably expected for a machine this inexpensive, so if you’re on a budget and have the space, you won’t find a more affordable option.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code Naipo604

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code Naipo604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Just watch the video above, and try not to spend $10 on this (with code LSB9FI68). I dare you.

Note: I couldn’t find a video of this exact brand of space putty, but they’re all basically identical.

While you’re at it, you can buy 160 magnetic balls with a magnetic base for $10 too.

Cymas Memory Foam Seat Cushion, $22 with code GPKQNIQ8

Sitting is killing you, but if a standing desk isn’t an option, this discounted foam cushion can at least take some of the strain off your lower back whether you’re at your desk, on a plane, or driving your car.



Cymas’ orthopedic cushion is designed to take pressure of your tailbone while seated, easing lower back pain and numbness. And while this is a new product without a lot of reviews, you can check out this nearly identical listing from Aylio, which features a 4.4 star average from over 10,000 customers.

Restock your underwear drawer on the cheap with $3 undies from Aerie. Every style you could think of is marked down, including the adorable Sunnie line. It’s gonna be hard not to leave with 10 new pairs.

If you don’t really need new underwear (but really, who doesn’t?), there’s also a ton of really comfy-looking clothes in their clearance section. You can get up to 60% off pjs, sweaters, and more.

Extra 40% off sale styles with code TAGTIME

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 40% off sale styles with the code TAGTIME, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down furniture.



Attmu 50-Pack Cable Ties, $7 with code IU2238M9

You know that rat king of cords that’s tangled behind your desk and home theater? You can get them under control with a pack of 50 velcro cable ties for just $7 (with code IU2238M9). They’re just as easy to use as zip ties, and you can reposition and reuse them as often as you want.

Amazon’s currently offering a buy two, get 30% off deal on vitamins, supplements, and protein products from several manufacturers, including BSN, Cullucor, Vitafusion, and more. Just add any two products to your cart, and you’ll see your discount automatically at checkout.

Mrs. Meyer’s dish soap is incredibly popular (at least judging by online reviews), and Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off 3-packs today. The coupon will work whether you use Subscribe & Save or not, but of course, you’ll save extra if you subscribe, and you can always cancel after your first delivery.

KMASHI UV Flashlight, $6 with code DB4HAXZR

Blacklight flashlights are great if you want to spot hidden stains on train seats, hotel sheets, or (gasp) even in your own house...if that’s something you want to do.



It may seem silly, but if you find even one stain in a hotel room and complain to management, I guarantee that this thing will pay for itself several times over.

Philips Sonicare 2 Series, $30 after $10 coupon

If you want to take better care of your teeth in 2017, buying a Philips Sonicare 2 Series toothbrush for $30 (after $10 coupon) would be a great start.



We sometimes see the Sonicare Essence available for $20 (in fact, it is right now), but for $10 more, the 2 Series includes a slimmer design, compatibility with multiple brush head styles, and a smaller charger that’s easier to pack in a suitcase.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off the new year with a pair of special promotions.

If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category (including your favorite toilet paper), so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If that weren’t enough, you can also spend $30 on a smaller selection of items, and get $5 off your order. Eligible items are limited to skin, oral, hair, and health care products, but there are enough choices that you can probably find $30 worth of stuff that you need.

So if you play your cards right here, you’ll pay far less for non-refrigerated food, laundry detergent, bathroom essentials, skin care, and home goods than you would at your local supermarket, and you won’t even have to leave the house to get it.

I know nobody wants to think about dealing with taxes yet, but Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on TurboTax 2016 software packages.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Now you just have to wait for your employers and banks to procrastinate on sending your forms until the last possible minute.

Oak Leaf Rechargeable Motion-Sensing Closet Light, $13 with code LQ4XFHXQ

If any of your closets or cabinets don’t have lights built in, this LED light strip is just as good. For $13, it can stick to any surface, recharge over USB (and run for six months thereafter), and even includes a motion sensor to turn itself on whenever you open the door.

Two Bosch Insight Wiper Blades, $23. Add two to cart (must be shipped by Amazon) to see the discount.

If you need a fresh set of wiper blades to survive the winter, you can grab a pair of Bosch Insight wiper blades for $23 from Amazon today.

Just pick the two you need, add them to your cart, and the discount should appear automatically, assuming both were shipped and sold by Amazon.com. The deal even allows you to mix and match sizes, so you can almost certainly find a combination that will work for your car.

