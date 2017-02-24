Wera tools, work boots, and Batman: Return to Arkham lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Not only can you buy non-exploding hoverboards now, you can buy them for under $300, from a brand you’ve actually heard of!



Razor’s Hovertrax 2.0 can cruise along at up to 8 mph, and carry a 220 pound person for up to an hour on a charge. $298 is an all-time low, so float on over to Amazon to order one before they’re gone.

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is back on sale for $16 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection.



If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence.

Need AAAs as well? Grab eight AmazonBasics for $10, an all-time low.

Eero is the first networking company to truly bring mesh networking to the masses, and their routers are back on sale for the first time since the holidays.

While supplies last, you can get a 3-pack of routers for $399 ($50-$60 less than usual), or a 2-pack for $299 (about $30 less than usual). Those are the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday and while it’s still not the cheapest networking solution out there,it’s certainly one of the simplest to set up, and one of the best for larger homes that struggle with dead spots.

Ebay’s running another sitewide flash sale, for six hours only this afternoon. Promo code CFEBFLASH10OFF will take $10 off almost any $50 eBay order when you pay with PayPal. The only exclusions are gift cards, real estate, and actual money (dammit), but everything else is fair game.



This code will work on the Fitbit deal we posted earlier, turning it into the best Fitbit Charge 2 discount we’ve ever seen.

The problem with owning two monitors is that their bases take up half the space on your desk. Unless, of course, you mount them to VESA arms.



AmazonBasics makes a very well-reviewed dual floating monitor arm that can attach to nearly any desk, and it’s on sale today for $149, which is about as cheap as it gets. Each arm can even rotate independently, so you could keep one monitor in landscape mode, and another in portrait, like some kind of cool-ass hacker from the movies.

Only have one monitor? There’s a deal for you as well.

I know we typically only post Bluetooth earbuds around these parts, but I’ll make an exception for sub-$40 noise cancellation. These TaoTronics earbuds can filter out background noise for up to 15 hours at a time, and unlike their Bluetooth counterparts, can still operate normally when the battery dies, if you don’t mind dealing with a cord.

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



For a limited time TOPGREENER is taking 20% off 15A and 20A receptacles with two USB ports built right in. You’ll notice that unlike some other receptacles we’ve posted in the past, these only include one AC outlet, rather than two, but the upside is that the USB ports can be a little more powerful: 2.4A rather than just 2A.

Just be sure to use promo code BHQQFRSC at checkout to get the deal. Unlike most promo codes, in my testing, this one seemed to work on multiple receptacles, rather than just one, so stock up!

iClever BoostStrip, $16 with code IC3A4UPS

The ideal power supply for your nightstand or office desk is just $16 today. iClever’s BoostStrip includes four USB ports and three power outlets, meaning you can charge all of your mobile devices, run a computer and monitor, and even plug in a lamp, all on a single wall outlet.

Mpow Smartphone Dry Bag, $5 with code KUKGRFA6 | 3-Pack, $11 with code RADMLMIE

It’s like 80 degrees across much of the country today, so I’m going to go ahead and officially declare it beach season. These dry bags will keep your phone safe from both the surf and the sand, and I never go to the coast without one.

After Anker, RAVPower is probably the most popular manufacturer of charging gear out there, and they just put a whole bunch of battery packs, USB chargers, charging cables, and even car jump starters on sale for great low prices.



Aukey Mini Tripod, $9 with code AUKCPT22 | Aukey Smartphone Lens, $9 with code AUKLENS2

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $9 model from Aukey works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones.

This would pair well with a clip-on smartphone lens like this one, also from Aukey, also for $9.

Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $195. Must log in to see price.

There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $195, Sony’s h.Ear over-ears are some of the most affordable we’ve seen.

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $195's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to log in to see the discount.

The best camera is the one you have with you, and with the right bag, it’s a lot more likely that camera will be your DSLR. These inexpensive bags can each comfortably hold a body and lens, and the larger model includes additional pockets for more accessories, or even a laptop.

40-Piece GoPro Accessory Kit, $9 with code NFQMMGTN

We see deals on third party GoPro accessory kits all the time, but even by our standards, $9 is cheap. This set includes 40 different accessories, including harnesses, mounts, and even a floating bobber. This will also work with any other action cams with GoPro-compatible cases, including the Yi.

Mpow 87 Key Mechanical Keyboard, $27 with code 6VDJXI9J

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, Mpow’s got a model on sale for just $27. That won’t get you genuine Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does use should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.

Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code W6FDDBHM

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code MPO8UHUK

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code MPO8UHUK). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Top Home Deals

Whether you’re rebuilding an engine in your garage, or just following an iFixit guide to replace your broken phone screen, the tools you need are on sale today.



Inside, you’ll find a nice variety of Wera tool sets, including tiny electronics screwdrivers (though not torx screwdrivers, unfortunately), bit sets, wrenches, ratcheting mechanics tool sets, and more, all marked down to great low prices.

Not to turn the screws on you, but this deal is only available today, so don’t waste any time.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the black model is down to $11 for 16 oz., or $14 for 20 oz., both near all-time lows. These things can keep a drink hot or cold for hours on end, and their leak-proof lids are easy to open with the touch of a button, making them ideal for your morning commute.

There are a ton of different ways to open a bottle of wine, but the classic double hinged waiter’s corkscrew is still our readers’ favorite, and you can pick one up (with rosewood handles - fancy!) for $5 today.

Refurb Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffeemaker, $35

Some days, you just need to make a mug of coffee and get going. Others, you need a full pot. Luckily, this $35 refurbished Hamilton Beach can do both. That’s easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 3KATT25P

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

Update: Several are now available for $1!

Dash buttons normally cost $5, but come with a $5 credit the first time you use them, which makes them effectively free. But for a limited time, a handful of buttons only cost $2 up front, meaning you’ll be saving $3 on their associated products. That’s a deal you can take to the bank.

Unless you designed your bathroom yourself, it probably doesn’t have enough storage space. But for just $12 today, you can pick up Amazon’s top-selling towel rack, which holds two towels, and includes two metal shelves as well.

Even if you don’t have any infants at home, baby wipes can be great for getting deodorant marks out of your shirt, polishing up your earbuds, and generally cleaning up gross things. Late last year, Amazon introduced their own in-house brand of wipes, and you can save an extra 30% on yours today. Just clip the coupon and save.



FYI: These are for Prime Members only.

OxyLED OxySol Motion Spotlight, $12 with code OXYSL07F

We’ve seen these solar-powered spotlights on sale from a number of manufacturers over the last few years, but OxyLED’s take on the category includes not one, but two motion sensors, giving it a whopping 210 degrees of motion detection. That means it’ll turn itself on even if you’re approaching it from behind, giving you a ton of new mounting options.

FYI: These are for Prime Members only.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Having the proper footwear is the difference between spending the day working and spending the day in the Emergency Room. If you’ve been living dangerously lately, why not invest in a pair of work boots that won’t have you fighting for workers’ comp? Amazon is marking down work and safety boots to under $100, but it’s today only, so you should probably get to work.

I continue to say this over and over again until you listen. The BEST TIME to buy winter apparel and boots is before and after the season starts. Right now, The North Face is taking up to 40% off their bestselling winter styles so you can stay warm (if you need to) or just be prepared for next winter.

$10 off 3-wick candles | $10 off orders of $30+ with code GOODIES

Bath & Body Works just dropped a whole bunch of spring scents to help bust through the gross weather we’ve been having. And, they’re already taking $10 off all the 3-wick ones. You can stock up on those scents and more for $13-$15. Plus, you’ll be able to knock off $10 from any $30 with the code GOODIES.

Vega plant-based supplements are some of the best things you can put in your body, and Silk is one of the most popular milk alternatives. Right now, spend $60 on select Silk and Vega products and save $10 automatically.

The coupon is good for a select group of Vega and Silk items, but it works on the more popular ones like Vega’s Nutritional Shake (in a bunch of flavors) and Silk soy milk. Just add enough items to hit $60 and you’ll see the $10 discount in your cart.

Vega has a great calorie-to-protein ratio, but the best thing about their shakes is that they aren’t just about protein. Vega’s shakes typically contain six grams of fiber, 3 servings of vegetables, and good amounts of Omega-3, probiotics, vitamins, and illusive potassium. It’s like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package.

Update: Get it for $100 with promo code CFEBFLASH10OFF, until 9PM ET.

If you missed it on Black Friday, the Fitbit Charge 2 is back down to an all-time low $110, while supplies last.



The Charge 2 two took the step, activity, and heart rate tracking of the original, and added a much more detailed display that can show you your texts, incoming calls, and calendar appointments like a real smart watch. That’s a ton of features for just over $100.

Vansky Outdoor Inflatable Lounger, $28 with code MSAIDJPT

Just because you’re outdoors and/or floating on a body of water doesn’t mean you can’t have something comfortable to sit on. This $28 inflatable blob might not be the most comfortable piece of furniture you own, but it certainly beats sitting in the dirt. This particular model includes a water bottle holder and three side pockets.

Coleman’s Outpost Breeze folding deck chair has great reviews, and is down to an all-time low $17 for Prime members today. In fact, this is the first week it’s ever dipped below $20. Go enjoy it before it gets too hot outside.

Vansky LED Rope Lights, $11 with code 528EEW30

Alright, this is pretty clever. Vansky’s new $11 rope lights can hang from the top of a tent via three included cable ties, attach to the hood of your car via built-in magnets, or even turn the included carrying bag into a portable lantern.



They don’t include a built-in battery, but they plug straight into any USB power source, so you can use them with any of the half dozen or so portable battery packs you have rattling around in a drawer.

Top Media Deals

$3 off at Fandango. Promo code AWARDSAPPLEPAY.

Heading out to the movies this weekend? Use promo code AWARDSAPPLEPAY on Fandango, and you’ll save $3 on any ticket. This code seems to work with any payment method on any OS; no Apple Pay required.

Fifty Shades of Grey + Fifty Shades Darker, $28 after $5 discount

You DVD collection may have just gotten into BDSM. Right now, if you bundle Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker on Blu-ray, you’ll immediately save $5. Rumor has it, Fifty Shades Darker wasn’t actually all that terrible, plus, at the very least, you could probably masturbate to the soundtrack.



You’ll need to add both titles to your cart to see the $5 discount. And just a heads up, Fifty Shades Darker is still a pre-order.

Top Gaming Deals

The Batman: Arkham games were way better than they had any right to be, and now you can replay both Arkham Asylum and Arkham City on your PS4 and Xbox One, complete with updated visuals. $30's the best price we’ve seen on the remaster since Black Friday, so go kick Joker’s ass.

Newisland Magnetic Building Blocks, $17 with code MAGNETIE

These magnetic building blocks are ostensibly designed for kids, but damn if I don’t want some myself. Get 36 pieces for $17 with promo code MAGNETIE.

