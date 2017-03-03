A KitchenAid stand mixer for under $200, a $10 off when you spend $50 on Stanley tools, an AcuRite weather station Gold Box, and more lead today’s best deals.



Top Tech Deals

Anker PowerCore 15600, $24 with code SPRING80

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs are by far our readers’ favorites, and the 15,600mAh model is 20% off today with promo code SPRING80.

For more Anker deals, check out their Spring Sale.

Jackery Spark Car Jump Starter, $64 with code OLNOVCSS

We’re no strangers to portable car jump starter/USB battery pack combos around these parts, but the Jackery Spark may be one of the best deals yet. This one is a fairly larger than what we’ve seen, putting out 800 peak amps to jump start your car and 18,000mAh of power to jump start your phone.

USB-C will take over the world before long, but in the meantime, you’ll want some USB-C to USB-A cables to ease the transition. Get three reader-favorite Anker PowerLine cables for $10 with code SDUSBC33.

APC 6-Outlet surge protector with phone protection, $7 after $3 coupon | Also available on 7-outlet model without phone protection.

Death, taxes, and not having enough power outlets are unavoidable constants in life, but you can at least do something about one of them. Just be sure to clip the $3 coupon.

If you can’t wait to get your grubby little fingers on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can get the 256GB 15" model for $300 off today on eBay, with no sales tax for most buyers. Unlike the 13" model, this one includes a discrete AMD Radeon 450 GPU, and while it’s still an expensive machine any way you slice it, this is the best discount we’ve seen so far.

Kohree Bias Light, $10 with code 9QK4O6IU | RGB Bias Light, $10 with code 74J7BQ6Z

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



For a limited time, you can get either a white strip or an RGB model for the same $10 price. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Anker PowerPort 2, $7 with code NL2SYSY4

Anker’s PowerPorts are your favorite USB charging hubs, and they’re practically giving away the travel-friendly 2-port model today. Just use code NL2SYSY4 at checkout to get it for $7. It’s a bit larger than the Aukey power brick that we’ve posted in the past, but it’s capable of outputting 12W on both ports simultaneously, rather than splitting that power between them.

Need more ports? The PowerPort Speed 4 includes Quick Charge 3.0, and is also on sale for $24.

Ebay’s running another wide-ranging discount today, this time offering 10% off (max. $100 discount) on TVs, tablets, unlocked smartphones, and other electronics when you spend $200 or more. You can find all of the eligible items here, just note that you’ll need to use promo code CGAMETECH10 at checkout, and pay with PayPal.

RAVPower FileHub, $28 with code DWZ73QET

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an microSD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap microSD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock $5 off the price of the FileHub with promo code DWZ73QET. We aren’t sure how many they have in stock, or how long the promo code will last, so I’d act fast if you’re interested.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, listen up: This highly-rated Sony sound bar and wireless subwoofer for just $109 as a refurb, nearly $90 less than buying it new.



In addition to delivering rich audio from your TV, the sound bar includes Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone on the fly, and even NFC for easy device pairing. Today’s deal also happens to be the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and nearly $90 less than its usual going rate, so don’t hesitate to pick this up if you’re in the market for a better aural experience from your home theater.

If your current phone case has seen better days, you can slip on a new one from Ringke for $4 today. There are too many options to list them all here, but you can find all of the links and promo codes on this post.

Anker’s PowerLine cables are our readers’ favorite way to charge, and iPhone owners can upgrade on the cheap today. Choose from two 6' cables for $16, or a single 3' Powerline+ cable (which adds a nylon braided exterior to the kevlar-reinforced interior) for $10.

USB-C is taking over the world (it might even be in the next iPhone...what?!), and you can ease the transition with a handful of inexpensive USB-A to USB-C cables, or some ultra-affordable plug adapters.

Top Home Deals

Amazon’s Gold Box is giving you the ultimate DIY bundle that would make any amateur hobbyist excited. The Silhouette CAMEO 3 is a super powerful cutting machine and this bundle comes with everything you need to get your craft on, like a 1-month Design store subscription, two 12-inch cutting mats, a sketch pen starter pack, and a vinyl sampler pack, plus cutting blades.

Planning on a DIY kind of spring? Well Amazon is marking down a ton of tools. Here’s a list of the best deals happening for the month of March:



A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low.

It was 70 degrees on Wednesday in NYC and it is now currently 30. This is probably the weirdest time to be an on-air meteorologist. So why not be your own weather person and pick up an Acurite weather station from Amazon’s Gold Box? There are a couple to choose from, depending on how invested you are in proving the local news wrong about weather or not it’s gonna snow.

If you didn’t get a chance to grab a KitchenAid during deals week, now is your chance. The KitchenAid Ultra Power Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is the perfect size for a kitchen and at $190, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a non-refurb model.



MaidMAX Foldable Trunk Organizer, $10 with code 5LZOPZED

What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $10 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. Just be sure to use code 5LZOPZED at checkout to save $6.

Oak Leaf LED Edison Bulb 6-Pack, $19 with code 4VSTG5EJ

You know those warm, dim, Edison-style bulbs you see in fancy restaurants and bars staffed by men with mustaches? Well, it turns out that they make LED version of those, and you can own six of them for $19 with promo code 4VSTG5EJ. And unlike a lot of alternatives, these use E26 bases that work in any standard lighting fixture.

Vornado makes your favorite fans, and the 5303DC energy smart air circulator is down to $48 for Prime Members on Amazon today, blowing away all previous deals.

If your car’s wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon’s running a new promotion on ACDelco wiper blades for a limited time. Add any wiper version to your cart and automatically save $3.



Note: These all seem to be individual blades, but you get a $3 on each one, so when you buy two, you save $6.

Livin’ Well Tumbler + Accessories, $15 with code INFEQN93

There’s no reason to buy a YETI tumbler when you can buy a functionally identical product, plus a ton of accessories, for half the price. $15 today gets you a 30 oz. tumbler, two steel straws, a lid, and a detachable handle in the color of your choice. Just use code INFEQN93 at checkout.

Our readers have purchased thousands of under-bed and toilet-mounted motion sensing lights, and now you can get a combo pack with both for $27. That’s everything you need to pee at night without stubbing your toe or blinding yourself with overhead lights.



Just add both items to your cart, and use code OXY2TN01.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to great low prices today on Amazon.



You get to choose from either the 20 oz. or 24 oz. model in for this deal, though only in one color. When we post deals on these mugs, it’s usually the West Loop model, but the Byron’s a little bit different. Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at these prices.

Aukey 150W Inverter, $10 with code AUKCARP9

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and this 150W model from Aukey should be sufficient for almost everyone.

Thousands of our readers have bought Anker’s HomeVac Duo, but today, we have a match for the best price ever on the brand new model.



This HomeVac is sold under Eufy, Anker’s new home goods brand, and while it doesn’t include a pop-out hand vacuum like the Duo, it is more powerful as a vacuum. And naturally, since it comes from Anker, it’s completely cordless, and can run for almost an hour in low power mode, or over 20 minutes at the highest setting.

It’s a new month, which means a new batch of Prime Pantry free shipping items.



You know the drill by now: Add five eligible items to your Prime Pantry box, and the $6 shipping charge will be automatically waived at checkout. Plus, if you already have a Pantry shipping credit in your account from selecting no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack, giving you an additional $6 discount.

The selection is wide enough that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding five items: Everything from peanuts to shampoo to condoms are included, with tons of categories in between.

Mpow Solar Light, $9 with code MSRS6ER8 | 2-Pack, $17 with code WK8R8L6A | 4-Pack, $32 with code 596SHX7E

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $9 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

Hausbell T6-C, $7 with code QWX3BZMC

LED flashlights belong in every drawer and glove box, and this zoomable model from Hausbell can be yours for $7 today.

The Hausbell T6-C includes a luminous ring on the base that makes it easy to find in the dark, and a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount so you can keep your hands free.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Remington iLIGHT Pro System, $167 with $30 coupon

For those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much she can recognize you by your follicles, finding something that works is tough. The Remington iLIGHT Pro System is a much more affordable option than laser treatments (or even a Tria) and it’s even cheaper with this $30 coupon from Amazon.



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different. But clip the coupon and pick up this system for just $167

The ice caps are melting and migrating birds are confused, but it’s basically spring already, so why go lay in a hammock in March? $18 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners, two S hooks, and tree straps for free when you add both to your cart and use the code ZFCOJ255. All you need now is a park.

Note: You’ll need to add both things for the promo code to work.

REmington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit, $46 after 20% coupon

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.



For $46 (after a 20% coupon), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the deal price until checkout.

If you still haven’t given up on your new year’s fitness goals, Amazon’s taking 25% off several EAS 100% whey products, including a 2-pound vanilla powder container for a mere $11. Note that the discount won’t be shown until checkout, and that you can get additional savings with Subscribe & Save, but the coupon will also work with standard delivery.

Uniqlo U was the brainchild of Uniqlo and Christophe Lemaire. It’s a simple collection with clean lines and a solid palette, and right now, Uniqlo is marking down pretty much every piece. Get men’s and women’s Uniqlo U items for as low as $15 from now until Sunday and up your basics game.

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. They’re having their Surprise Sale, with up to 65% off select styles. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons. Now you have a real reason to throw out your old, gross ones.

Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 60% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again.

30% off and free shipping with code FAM30

You all voted for the top men’s jeans and ended up voting for FOUR LEVI’S CUTS like a bunch of lazy assholes. So go buy your boring-ass Levi’s Dad jeans for 30% off, plus free shipping when you use the code FAM30, and don’t even think about complaining about how Levi’s “just aren’t what they used to be.”

Top Media Deals

Star Trek: Beyond was actually pretty good—well, at least better than Into Darkness—and it’s definitely worth a digital rental for $1. Once you order it, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 48 hours to finish once you’ve started.

Top Gaming Deals

They may not be blockbuster games, but getting a (refurb) Xbox One and three games for under $200 is a great price. This bundle comes with Ryse Son of Rome, Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zero, and Pro Evolution Soccer 2015

