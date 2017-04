Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKWALLA

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKWALLA). It’s only slightly bigger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.

Every so often, we see deals on individual Waste King garbage disposal models, and our readers always buy a ton of them. Today though, you’ve got three different choices in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The main difference between the models is basically the speed and strength of the motor. You can get 1/3 horsepower for $35, 1/2 HP for $50, or 3/4 HP for $71. Those are all easily all-time low prices, so lock in your order before they’re all gobbled up.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

I know the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker is a unitasker. You could argue that it’s the international symbol of kitchen unitaskers. and I know I could make breakfast sandwiches by toasting English muffins, frying some eggs in one pan, and heating up some meats and vegetables in another.



But that’s a lot of work when I could just throw them all into one machine, set a timer, and make myself a bloody mary while my breakfast cooks. This almost never sells for less than $30, and $18 is easily an all-time low. Get the one-day shipping, and you’ll have it in time for Sunday.

2-Pack Aukey LED Mini Flashlights, $8 with code AUKSET05

Mini LED flashlights belong in every drawer, glove box, and tool chest, and you can get two of Aukey’s new flashlights for $8 today with code AUKSET05 Unfortunately, they don’t include a rechargeable battery, opting instead of a single AA, but uh, there’s a deal for that.

If you have any DIY or home improvement projects on the horizon, this discounted Lowe’s gift card is a no-brainer. I suggest spending the $25 you saved on beer to drink while you operate power tools.

An endless supply of chips and cookies in my pantry is a dream, and it looks like Amazon wants to make that a reality. Go to this page and choose from a massive variety packs on Frito-Lay products for 20% off. There are tons to choose from like Cheetos, Doritos, Stacy’s and more. Just remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Sometimes, a normal water bottle just isn’t enough. This vacuum-insulated vessel from RTIC holds 64 ounces of your favorite fluid, be it water, coffee, or beer, and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for six.



I own RTIC can koozies and a tumbler, and their temperature regulation is nothing short of magical, so the bigger the better, as far as I’m concerned. $17 is an all-time low price, and everyone gets free shipping from RTIC, even if you aren’t a Prime member.

There are two types of people in the world: People who say they love chocolate, and liars, and there’s really no point to being the latter.



Just in time for Easter, and with Mother’s Day looming on the horizon, Amazon’s taking a flat 25% off when you spend $25 or more on dozens of eligible chocolates. Options range from supermarket staples like M&Ms and Reeses to fancy giftables from the likes of Cailler, Green & Black’s, and Lindt. Just mix and match until you’ve spent $25 (all items must be shipped and sold by Amazon, not by third party sellers), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by including a wireless remote sensor that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



This $50 off deal was available on Amazon briefly last week, but if you missed out, they’re back in stock today.

GIF $1 Dash buttons with $5 first-use credits, $1 with code DASHBDAY

Amazon’s Dash Button birthday sale was supposed to end yesterday, but it’s still going strong if you haven’t taken advantage yet.

Until the deal ends, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $1 each with promo code DASHBDAY. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount. That basically means if you maximize this deal and use all three, you’ll be getting $12 worth of value essentially for free.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code WVOTXL52 | 2-Pack, $30 with code NFBJ9WYL | 4-Pack, $57 with code M5KVSIOU

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more to save more. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

If you’ve ever thought about pulling out your blender to make a smoothie, sauce, or dip, and then held off because you didn’t want to clean 12,537 different parts, this deal is for you. The 4 star-rated Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender is down to $26 today on Amazon, which is within a few pennies of its all-time low price.



The big advantage here is that unlike a traditional blender, you can dip the Smart Stick into whatever container you were already using to hold your ingredients; be it a single-serve cup or a huge mixing bowl. That saves you time, and means fewer dishes to clean up once you’re done. Reviewers also say it chops through everything from fruit to ice cubes with no trouble, so it really can be a full blender replacement for most use cases.

Gonex 80L Duffel Bag, $16 with code RWO6ZC4M | 60L, $15 with code ZNHWSLLF

A big-ass duffel bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $16 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code RWO6ZC4M at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized 60L bag for $15 with the code ZNHWSLLF:

One of the best investments you can make in your own happiness is upgrading the crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. Delta makes your favorite models, and we’ve spotted deals on three different options today.