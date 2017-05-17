A $40 Philips Wake-Up light, Logitech’s MX Master Mouse, and Hoover’s FloorMate Deluxe lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is within a few cents of its lowest price ever, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$60 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.



If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, it’s a great day to buy some new pads to scatter around your home and office, as Anker’s 5W and 10W PowerTouch pads are both on sale for all-time low prices.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Other than the maximum charging speed and a few very minor design differences, these are functionally identical. The headlining feature is an LED light ring on the bottom (which you can turn off, thankfully) that pulses to indicate whether your device is charging. Just note that not all phones can accept 10W wireless charging, and that these don’t include power adapters, so you’ll need to plug them into a USB charging port somewhere.

These prices are $4-$5 below the best we’ve ever seen, and don’t require promo codes.

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, we’ve got deals on two different models for $38 or less today.

Functionally, the two are identical, but the more expensive model has a number pad, while the cheaper one is tenkeyless. Both include customizable RGB backlighting, and off-brand key switches that should mimic Cherry’s ultra-clicky MX Blues.

Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $90 after $20 coupon

If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $90.

If you want to keep your precious new Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus in pristine condition, check out these cases from Caseology for $5-$6 each. Just be sure to note the promo codes below before you buy.

One of the most exciting parts of the USB-C era is the cable’s ability to drive massive monitors all on its own, and you can take advantage with this QHD IPS display from Acer, now down to $320.



Assuming you have a laptop with USB-C, all you have to do is plug in one tiny cable to drive the 2560x1440 panel, play audio through its dual speakers, and power its built-in USB 3.0 ports. It also includes HDMI and DisplayPort for older machines, and it’s never been below $400 until very recently, so this is a great chance to upgrade your battle station.

Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker, $33 with code AUKEYSK9

If you demand a lot out of your Bluetooth speakers, this discounted Aukey SoundTank might be just what you’re looking for.



Very few Bluetooth speakers can run for 30 hours on a charge, nevermind ones that cost $33. This model is also splash-proof, and features dual 5W drivers, meaning it should be loud enough for most occasions indoors or out. Just be sure to use promo code AUKBTSP4 at checkout to save $5.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $10 (white) price points are all-time lows. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal.

One of the newest members of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can get one for just $22 today.



Shep played around with the PowerCore Fusion when it first launched, and loved it, mostly for the fact that it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of his impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours.

20% off $25 electronics order with code P20FINDYOURTECH

eBay just kicked off another of its wide-ranging discount codes, this time good for 20% off any $25+ order (maximum $50 discount) a variety of electronics, including home theater gear, smartphones, cameras, DJI drones, and more. Head over here to see the full list of eligible sellers, and be sure to use code P20FINDYOURTECH at checkout to get your discount.

One can never have too much storage, and Seagate’s 2TB BarraCuda is a really great option, especially at its best price ever. Pick one up today for just $60 and add a whole bunch of extra space to your setup.

YOSH Waterproof Phone Dry Bag 2-Pack, $6 with code H3ME85SP

It’s almost summer, which means it’s about time to head to your nearest pool/lake/river/stream/resevoir/ocean, and you can keep your phone safe from the elements with this 2-pack of dry bags for just $6.

Aukey Surge Protector, $29 with code AUPOWERC

Holy moly, this surge protector has everything. You get eight AC outlets, five 2.4A USB ports, and even a Quick Charge 3.0 port. I can’t imagine a better combination to power your desk.

Top Home Deals

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a huge price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $40, easily besting all previous deals. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Who among us has the time to both vacuum and mop our hard floors on a regular basis? Enter the Hoover FloorMate Deluxe, which uses cleaning solution, powered scrub brushes, and suction to do everything at once.



The best part is that the FloorMate Deluxe actually vacuums up the dirty water as you go into a separate tank, so unlike traditional mopping, you won’t just be pushing the same dirty water around your house. Today’s $84 deal is an all-time low, but it’s only available today, so grab yours before they’re all cleaned out.

Amazon will help you give your pet the bed it deserves with this Gold Box. Pick up an orthopedic micro velvet luxe lounger and get a seat belt clip to safely keep your pet in your car for free. The contoured bed comes in four sizes and three colors, so you can find the perfect place for your dog to snore uncontrollably loud while you’re trying to watch a movie.



Advertisement

Sponsored

A quick note about the seatbelt clip: Use it with a harness, not a collar, for reasons that should be obvious.





4-Pack OxyLED BR30 LED Bulbs, $10 with code 4OXYBR30

Inexpensive A19 LED light bulbs are pretty commonplace these days, but recessed BR30 bulb deals aren’t nearly as easy to find. Today, get four of them for $10 with promo code 4OXYBR30. Just note that at that price, they obviously aren’t dimmable.

If you can’t afford to outfit your entire kitchen with All-Clad gear, this affordable Cooks Standard set uses the same Tri-ply technology of 18/10 stainless steel surrounding an aluminum core. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought in college, you won’t believe how big a difference this makes.

Zojirushi 10-Cup Coffee Maker, $75 after $20 coupon

This highly rated Zojirushi coffee maker is marked down to $95 right now, which would be an all-time low price on its own. But the $20 clippable coupon on the page blows away every previous deal.



$75 gets you a 10-cup thermal carafe, a removable water tank for easy refilling, a programmable timer, and more.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $28 with code M77VXTDC

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $28 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

While suction cup-based smartphone car mounts have been largely supplanted by magnetic solutions, the iOttie One Touch 2 is a fantastic option for anyone who doesn’t want to block a vent or use a case with their phone. If that sounds like you, speed over to Amazon to get it for $13, an all-time low.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Sets, $80-$155. Extra $20 off any $100 DEWALT order.

For a limited time, three different sizes of a popular DEWALT mechanics tool set are cheaper than ever, and if that weren’t enough, Amazon’s also taking $20 off any $100 DEWALT order, meaning you can reap extra savings on the 204 pieces set, or the others if you add a filler item or two to your cart.

Refurb Philips Hue Third Generation Starter Kit, $135 (shown at checkout)

We see lots of deals these days on the original Philips Hue starter kit, and a few on the second generation model (which added Apple HomeKit support) but this is one of the first opportunities we’ve seen to save on the third generation set, with bulbs that produce more vivid blues and greens.

Advertisement

This set is a refurb, but it’s a full $65 off the price of buying it new, which leaves you with more money to buy more bulbs. Just note that you won’t see the additional $15 discount until checkout.

Philips Sonicare 2 Series, $30 after $10 coupon

If you want to take better care of your teeth in 2017, buying a Philips Sonicare 2 Series toothbrush for $30 (after $10 coupon) would be a great start.



We sometimes see the Sonicare Essence available for $20 (in fact, it is right now, after you clip the $5 coupon), but for $10 more, the 2 Series includes a slimmer design, compatibility with multiple brush head styles, and a smaller charger that’s easier to pack in a suitcase.

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

Top Lifestyle Deals

It’s officially beach season, and if you aren’t happy with your current cooler collection, Arctic Zone’s well-reviewed soft side models are all 20% off on Amazon this week.



You get to choose from 16, 30, and 48 can sizes in multiple colors, starting at just $24. Even without zippers on the lids, Arctic Zone claims that these will keep ice for 2-3 days, and the 4.2 star review average seems to back that up. I recommend spending the money you saved on beer to fill it up.

Having the proper footwear is the difference between spending the day working and spending the day in the Emergency Room. If you’ve been living dangerously lately, why not invest in a pair of discounted military and tactical boots that won’t have you fighting for workers’ comp? Amazon is marking down a bunch of styles to under $100, but it’s today only, so you should probably get to work.

Converse Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $25, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up to men’s and women’s, but there are a ton a unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.

Perry Ellis is sailing into the nice weather by clearing out their clearance rack. Save an extra 50% on clearance items automatically. Just add your favorite styles to the cart and see the discount at checkout. Stock up on everything you could need for those summer nights and upcoming BBQ’s.

H2ofloss Water Flosser, $32 with code B8QKGCOF

It might not have the brand recognition of Waterpik, but this H2ofloss water flosser still boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 1,400 Amazon customers, and you can get it for just $32 right now with promo code B8QKGCOF. That even comes with 12 tips (six different kinds) to get you started. Go make your dentist proud!

You know that guy that always seems to have a knife ready to go when something needs to be cut open? You could be that guy for $20.

Top Media Deals

$10 credit with new Amazon Music Unlimited membership with code MOREMUSIC

At $8 per month for Prime members (it’s still $10 for non-members), Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot with a limited time $10 credit when you sign up for a new account with promo code MOREMUSIC.



You’ll still get your one month free trial when you start the service, but the first $10 you spend on the service will be automatically refunded thereafter. That means you’ll get at least two full months for free, plus a little more if you’re a Prime member. Just note that this promotion is only available to new subscribers who have never signed up for a trial before.

Top Gaming Deals

If your Xbox Live Gold membership is due to expire anytime soon, Amazon’s currently throwing in three bonus months when you buy a 12 month membership.



That works out to about $4/month, and while we sometimes see slightly better deals than that on 12 month cards, this is a solid discount, and gives you an extra three months before you have to deal with renewing it again.

Are you still plugging your PS4 controllers into USB cables, like some sort of caveman? Give them the charging stand they deserve for just $15, within about $1 of an all-time low.

Humble’s going back to its roots this week with its 18th Indie Bundle, and its first since last August. There’s no overriding theme here, and it’s not centered around a certain developer or type of game - it’s just great indie games that you can buy for whatever price you want.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlights include Windward and Steamworld Heist in the base tier, Kentucky Route Zero and Goat Simulator GOATY if you pay more than the average donation, and Owlboy if you pony up $13. Head over to Humble for the complete list, and remember that a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out, which means if you’re lucky enough to own a Nintendo Switch, you probably have already bought an extra set of Joy-Con. Now, they’re easier to charge than ever, as Amazon’s taking $6 off the official Nintendo charging stand, the first discount we’ve ever seen.

Tech

Storage

Power

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Toys