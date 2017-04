The high-end HF3520 comes packed with five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics the gradually shifting light you’d see during a real sunrise. I’ve been using a cheaper model for years, and I miss is desperately whenever I travel. $95's the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Update: We posted this generator on Monday at $141, which at the time was an all-time low, but it’s since dropped to an insanely low $116, for Prime members only.

A generator probably isn’t high on the list of things you need to buy right this instant, but they tend to become very necessary at inconvenient and/or stressful times, so when you can get Amazon’s #1 seller for an all-time low $116, you should take advantage just for the peace of mind.

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is iconic, versatile, and basically perfect, and Amazon’s running a $20 discount on it today, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Discounts of any size on this grill are so rare, they’re still bloody, so place your order before it burns itself out.

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this Prime-only Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Cymas 33' Copper String Lights With Remote, $10 with code ITGFSDYW

It’s a scientific fact that every outdoor space looks better with copper string lights, and $10 is a fantastic price for a 33' strand, especially one with a remote that can power them on and off, and even make them dim, pulse, and strobe on command.

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $9 today. We posted this last weekend at $13, which at the time seemed like a solid deal, and they’ve only gotten cheaper as the week has gone on. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and (semi) dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, and would make a nice gift.

Getting rid of your old towels in return for new, nice ones, is like giving yourself a gift every day. Pick up this 24-piece set of towels from Amazon, marked down to $50, today only, and get rid of your old ones. Or, if you’re a Responsible Adult, just pick up some extras just in case. These ones come in nine different colors, too.

I don’t suppose many of you want or need a table saw, but if it just happened to be on your wish list, this 10" DEWALT is down to $335 in today’s Gold Box. This is Amazon’s top-selling table saw, and it basically never sells for less than $400. Just don’t blame us if you lose a finger.

10% off all patio and garden pieces with code PATIOPARTY10

Backyards are the perfect communal meeting place once the weather is nice, but they’re easy to overlook in the functionality department. Make sure your yard looks like you were actually expecting guests with 10% off all patio and garden pieces from Jet.com. Use the code PATIOPARTY10 at checkout (max $50 discount).

This $188 Char-Broil electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With precise temperature control and a large smoke box, you’ll have complete command over the finished product. Today’s price is an all-time low, which means you’ll have more money leftover to buy meat. Lots and lots of meat.

Dr. Meter 8-in-1 Pocket Knife, $8 with code M6VKYI3O

This $8 pocket knife has a few tricks up its sleeve that you won’t find in many other multitools, including an LED flashlight and a bit holder with three bits that you can slot into the end of the handle. It’s hardly the only pocket knife out there with a screwdriver, but this seems to be more space efficient than having a separate tool for each bit.

This OXO spiralizer can cut your favorite fruits and vegetables into versatile stings and strands, and includes three different blades, and even suction cups on the bottom to keep it locked to your counter. Today’s $30 price tag is $10 less than usual, making it the perfect gift for the home chef who has everything.

Garlic Press, $10 with code NGD7KDNU

Pressing isn’t always the best way to prepare garlic, but it’s certainly the fastest, and it extracts far more flavor (for better or worse) than simple mincing. If you like to cook, a garlic press should definitely be in your toolkit for $10.

Silicone grill gloves, $6 with code SH8XEYBS

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $6, why not?

Suaoki Mini Air Compressor, $15 with code DD3J4MXK

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slightly larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

Top Lifestyle Deals

30% off clothing and accessories with code SPRINGAPPAREL30

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 30% from all their clothing and accessories, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRINGAPPAREL30 at checkout to see your descend.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having a 48-hour Flash Sale, which means you can get up to 50% off sneakers of all styles. Huraches, Jordans, Air Max’s, and more are marked down.

Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Wahl nose hair trimmer for just $6 (as an Add-On Item), and you can be one of those people doing something about it. This particular model also includes a brow trimming attachment, because tweezers are just too painful.

Got someone in your life that you think would be better with some flowers on their desk or in their apartment? Bloom That is having a flash sale right now for three days only, with up to 80% off select bouquets. Really, there’s a bouquet of 20 tulips for just $9. Better hurry up though, there’s only a couple days left for delivery.

TUMI sale at Nordstrom Rack

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

Top Media Deals

Now that Pokémon is culturally relevant again, you can catch up on the movie trilogy for $17, if you’re willing to wait out a backorder.

Top Gaming Deals

I realize the season is over, but as a Falcons fan, I kind of want to buy Madden 17 for $20 just to see if I can hold a 25 point lead for 18 minutes against the Patriots.

Preorder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 for Prime Members. Physical copies only.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out today, and you can still get it for 20% off if you have Amazon Prime. That kind of discount isn’t unusual (the same benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but it warrants a mention in case it sells out after launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

