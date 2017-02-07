“Antique” LED light bulbs, solar USB chargers, and watches for Valentine’s Day lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Top Deals

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code 3LR3V47Z

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches (unsurprising at this price), but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.

I have this same one without the numpad (I now wish I did) It is quite amazing for such a ‘cheap’ offbrand product. Only complaint is after 6 months of use, some of the keys are already losing their lettering (I only use this at work)

Amazon is marking down a bunch of really nice watches, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Brands like Bulova, Citizen, Fossil, Nixon, and more are marked down, with basically any style you’d like, all with Prime shipping. So, go get a timepiece for your dime piece.

Here are a few of the more popular options, but check out the rest on Amazon.

You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and it can be yours for an all-time low $226 today.



Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app.

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save.

Note: To see the eligible flowers, click the small banner at the very top of the homepage.

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of select Valentine’s Day bouquets, use the code 2XLOVE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size.

Oak Leaf LED Edison Bulb 6-Pack, $18 with code QVVAHX4S

You know those warm, dim, Edison-style bulbs you see in fancy restaurants and bars staffed by men with mustaches? Well, it turns out that they make LED version of those, and you can own six of them for $18 with promo code QVVAHX4S. And unlike a lot of alternatives, these use E26 bases that work in any standard lighting fixture.

Most Quick Charge car chargers only include one Quick Charge port, which means your passenger gets the shaft, and it can be hard to tell at a glance which cord you should use for your phone. Axgio cut out the confusion by including the fastest charging tech on both ports, and you can get one for just $12 today, either with a USB-A to USB-C cable, or two microUSB cables.

J and L Bluetooth Headphones, $10 with code Q73GWW55

Inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds are not hard to find, but $10 is basically unheard of. Even if you have a pair already, it wouldn’t hurt to get an extra to keep in your gym bag or luggage.

Yoga is undoubtedly great for you, but if twisting your body like a rubber band isn’t your idea of fun, this inexpensive game might make it a little more enjoyable, especially if you’re in a group:



Yoga Spinner is a delightful introduction to yoga that encourages teamwork and healthy physical activity. Give the spinner a whirl and perform the pose on the corresponding Yoga Pose Card. If you can hold the pose for 10 seconds, you keep the card, and the first player to collect a card in each color wins! You’ll need a little luck and teamwork, and a bit more flexibility and balance to win this entertaining yoga game.

French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel double walled press for just $20.



We’ve seen less expensive french presses before, but this double-walled stainless steel model won’t burn off your fingerprints, and it’ll keep your coffee hot for hours on end. Plus, it just looks really pretty.

Whether you like to spend a lot of time outdoors, or just want to be prepared for extended power outages, these Aukey solar chargers can juice up two USB-powered devices at once using nothing but the sun. Unless space is a concern, I’d personally opt for the 21W model for $7 more.

Mesqool AM/FM Projector Alarm Clock With USB Charger, $20 with code OJI5CEXP

Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an AM/FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this feauture-packed alarm clock with code OJI5CEXP.

You know what they say; once you go vacuum insulated stainless steel, you never go back. This spacious 16 ounce Thermos can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for up to 12, and its lid even doubles as a cup to help avoid spillage. This model’s price fluctuates a lot, but today’s $18 deal is the best Amazon’s ever listed.

Kubo and the Two Strings has everything a perfect family movie could need: beautiful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and a feisty, young main character that has to save the day. And for $12, it’s something that should be on your Blu-ray shelf.

Crest Sample Box, $5 + $5 Amazon Credit

Everyone reading this (hopefully) brushes their teeth, so this Amazon sample box should be a no-brainer. $5 gets you a trial-sized floss, two Crest 1-hour express whitestrips, and 2.5 ounces of toothpaste, which is a perfect size for flying.



You should know the drill by now, but once you get your box, your Amazon account will automatically be credited $5 to spend on dozens of oral care products. Some of them are things you’d buy anyway, so you’ll essentially get the sample box for free.

The Bonavita BV1800 is your favorite coffee maker, and you can snag one with a stainless steel carafe for $107 today, which is easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

Our readers praised the Bonavita’s shower head system for saturating the beans to extract the most flavor, and added that its carafe can keep keep the finished product hot for hours on end. Sounds like a winner to me.

If your movie theater of choice is run by AMC, there’s no reason not to buy this $30 gift card for $25. That’s an extra $5 you can spend on popcorn, which might even get you a small in certain cities.

I’m not sure that Anker products would really make the best Valentine’s Day gifts, but that’s not going to stop them from offering a ton of discounts and promo codes.

There are too many deals to list here, but we have them all broken out on this post. You’ll find our readers’ favorite charging cables, battery packs, and Bluetooth headphones, the most popular string lights we’ve ever listed, and a lot more. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

20% off select insulated outerwear, footwear, and winter gear with the code SNOW

You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 20% off a ton of insulated outerwear and footwear, plus some great winter gear when you use the code SNOW.



And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

Smoke and CO alarms can keep you safe while you’re at home, but they’re totally useless if something goes haywire while you’re away. Leeo fixes that by alerting you on your phone whenever they go off, and you can get yours for just $29 today, or about $20 less than usual.



To be clear, Leeo isn’t a smoke or CO alarm on its own; it’s basically an internet-connected microphone that listens for your existing alarms. It can also alert emergency services and/or neighbors if you’re away from your phone, and it even operates as a full RGB night light that you can control from your phone or via IFTTT. That’s a ton of features for under $30.

OxyLED Smart Fridge Light, $10 with code OXYLDN03

OxyLED has been selling stick-anywhere LED lights in every shape and size for years, but their newest model might be the coolest one yet.



Functionally, it’s a motion-sensing battery powered-light like many of OxyLED’s others, but the design is 100% new. Instead of sticking the whole thing to a surface with adhesive, this two-piece setup includes a base that attaches with magnets or adhesive, and a separate light module that nests magnetically inside, allowing you to point it in any direction you want.

That means you can remove the light from the base at any time to charge it, or even to use it as a portable flashlight. Just be sure to use promo code OXYLDN03 at checkout to save $5.

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the top-selling DYMO LabelManager 160 is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low.



If you remember the old label makers that literally pressed the letters into a piece of tape, this is a bit more advanced than what you’re picturing. The Dymo LabelManager 160 can print in eight fonts at six sizes, along with clipart and special characters, and you can even preview the entire label on its LCD screen before you print.

We’ve seen this deal before, but it usually sells out quickly, so act fast.

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, if you’re a Prime member. That’s a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.

Amazon just kicked off another of its periodic Fire and Kindle device deals, with $10-$20 off various devices, and up to $45 off bundles that include chargers, cases, and more.



These could make great Valentine’s gifts for the right kind of person, but we aren’t sure how long the price drops will last, so check them out here.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing her things, and a single Tile Slim is back down to its best price ever of $25.

If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Today’s $25 deal on the Tile Slim is $5 less than usual, and a match for Black Friday if you missed out last year.

You’ve probably got a bunch of rechargeable AA batteries lying around, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, AmazonBasics’ 12-pack is down to just $12 right now.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code 5EDE6JOQ

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off February with a pair of free shipping promotions.



If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category, so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If you somehow don’t find five items that you want, you can also add some from this “Made For Super Bowl” promotion. You won’t get your items by Sunday, but there’s never a bad time to eat Stacy’s Pita Chips. It’s the same free shipping offer, but you could combine items from both pages to get the deal.

The best part? If you have a Prime Pantry shipping credit on your Amazon account for choosing no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack with this deal, saving you an extra $6.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $6 with code ZOERF9IO

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code ZOERF9IO). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Optimum Nutrition 30th Anniversary Gold Standard Protein Powder Set, $46 after $25 coupon

If you still haven’t given up on your New Year’s resolution to build muscle, Amazon’s selling an Optimum Nutrition protein combo pack with everything you need. You get 28 servings of whey, 30 servings of pre and post-workout blends, and even a mixing bottle for kicks.



The kit is currently listed for $71, which is about $10-$15 less than buying all the supplements separately, but for a limited time, a $25 on-page coupon will bring that all the way down to $46.

